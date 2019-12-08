Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem

Strong winds have knocked down four high-voltage poles in the south-central province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, damaging roadside shops and buildings. The disruption damaged local power and electrical appliances in many homes in the Pran Buri district, south of Hua Hin, on Saturday. The damage happened whilst the Thai Meteorological Department was issuing more warnings of strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.

The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. The strong winds rise the waves about 2-3 meters high in the upper Gulf from Chumphon southwards and 2-4 metres high in the lower from Surat Thani downward. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.

One of the poles fell onto the roof of a shop, forcing neighbours and relatives to rescue a woman, Chalinee Milintanut, who was trapped inside. Her younger sister, Ananya Suksamran, said strong winds had hammered the district all morning before the power pole fell onto her shop, trapping Chalinee inside.

The manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pran Buri office said four power poles, a transformer and some cables were damaged by the winds. Authorities expected to finish removing the damaged poles and installing new ones late Saturday, according to The Bangkok Post. 400-500 homes were expected to lose power during the work.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post