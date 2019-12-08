Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem
Strong winds have knocked down four high-voltage poles in the south-central province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, damaging roadside shops and buildings. The disruption damaged local power and electrical appliances in many homes in the Pran Buri district, south of Hua Hin, on Saturday. The damage happened whilst the Thai Meteorological Department was issuing more warnings of strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.
The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. The strong winds rise the waves about 2-3 meters high in the upper Gulf from Chumphon southwards and 2-4 metres high in the lower from Surat Thani downward. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.
One of the poles fell onto the roof of a shop, forcing neighbours and relatives to rescue a woman, Chalinee Milintanut, who was trapped inside. Her younger sister, Ananya Suksamran, said strong winds had hammered the district all morning before the power pole fell onto her shop, trapping Chalinee inside.
The manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pran Buri office said four power poles, a transformer and some cables were damaged by the winds. Authorities expected to finish removing the damaged poles and installing new ones late Saturday, according to The Bangkok Post. 400-500 homes were expected to lose power during the work.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin
PHOTOS: Nawee, his 82 year old mother and the pet dog – 77kaoded
A maverick wild elephant, creating havoc for villagers in the Huay Sat Yai area of the Kaeng Krajan national park west of Hua Hin, has been up his old tricks over the weekend.
Kaeng Krajan Park and ministry officials have been accused of doing nothing after earlier promising a transfer for “Bunmee”, the wild bull elephant, after previous rampages in the area.
Nawee, a local villager, says that Bunmee smashed down the front door of his house he shares with his 82 year old mother and sister. In the middle of the night he heard a loud noise then saw a trunk enter through the door. The family fled to the back of the house as the lights went out after damage to the power. Nawee says the pet guard dog had already fled in terror.
Nawee realised that this was the work of Bunmee who has become well known in the area for causing random damage. He speculated that the elephant was attracted by a clump of bananas he had sitting in his kitchen.
Earlier Bunmee had broken a door at a convenience store and helped himself to ten packets of Lay’s chips. It wasn’t reported which flavour was to Bunmee’s taste.
Locals near the park in are urging the authorities to transfer the wild elephant before someone gets killed and more extreme damage is caused.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Residents of the Gulf coast’s Prachuab Kiri Khan are in two minds about the removal of market trader tents that were encroaching on a busy public road, according to Matichon Online. Traffic police removed the row of trader tents yesterday following complaints about the illegal set up, and potential safety problems and disruption to traffic.
According to Matichon, the traders’ pink tents were creating a lot of trouble for public and private car drivers, as well as pedestrians, during the weekend. But other residents shared their support for the market saying they enjoyed the market and were sad to see it go.
According to Matichon, the ban will be imposed until the local traders have received a legal permit from the provincial hall to set up tents on the roadside.
SOURCE: Matichon Online | ThaiResidents.com
Southern Thailand braces for rough weather and rain
The Thailand Meteorological Department issued a weather warning for southern Thailand with torrential rain forecast to hit the region throughout the weekend. The heavy monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and south of the country is being blamed for the rough weather, with the TMD predicting flash flooding in many areas.
(Phuket, Hat Yai and Hua Hin’s forecast below)
“Waves are expected to reach 2 metres in height in the lower Gulf of Thailand and possibly higher at the height of the storm. Ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
For the north and northeast of Thailand, the TMD forecasts strong winds and cooler mornings as the arrival of the “winter” season, coupled with a moderate high-pressure system, causes temperatures to dip.
Hua Hin’s five day forecast
Phuket’s five day forecast
Hat Yai’s five day forecast
SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com
