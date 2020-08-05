Connect with us

Weather

Stormy weather wreaks havoc, destroys homes, in southern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Stormy weather wreaks havoc, destroys homes, in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod
    • follow us in feedly

The current stormy conditions have caused severe damage to a number of homes in the southern province of Surat Thani, with some villagers left homeless. At one property in the Phra Sang district, the roof and garage have collapsed, with the 45 year old homeowner, Rachan Churak, having to flea the property with his family.

Rachan says the damage occurred after 2 hours of sustained strong winds that he says was like nothing he’s ever experienced before. He says when his roof tiles started flying off one by one, he decided to evacuate the property with his family and shelter under a tree until morning. They are now staying with a relative while local officials carry out repairs to their home.

Meanwhile, a second home in the same district has also lost its roof and sustained extensive damage due to a tree collapsing on it. 37 year old Pennapa says the tree fell after strong winds had already taken the roof off her house, causing extensive damage to every room in the property. Officials have budgeted 20,000 baht for repairs to the woman’s house, while local villagers have also rallied to help complete the work.

One village chief says many homes in the area have been severely damaged or destroyed. It’s understood a total of 8 villages have borne the brunt of the storm, with at least 40 properties damaged, and 2 homes totally destroyed. Local officials are busy carrying out repairs to properties, while the Provincial Electricity Authority works on fixing damaged power poles to restore the electricity supply.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Songkhla

Psychiatric patient stabs sister to death at family home in southern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Psychiatric patient stabs sister to death at family home in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man undergoing psychiatric treatment after prolonged drug use has stabbed his sister to death in the southern province of Songkhla. The man’s family say he was being treated at Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital, but on the day of the murder he’d been told by his doctor to rest at home. The man has been named as 39 year old Boonya Yama. His family say he has a history of prolonged drug use, which has left him suffering from occasional hallucinations. A Nation Thailand report says he attacked his sister with a knife normally used for harvesting rubber, and also assaulted […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

4 days ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

Police in southern province of Pattani, along the Malaysian border, are hunting for a thief on a motorcycle who snatched the bag of a woman riding pillion on another motorbike, causing her to fall, fracturing her skull and killing her. Video footage from CCTV cameras on the road in Pattani’s central district shows the suspect, wearing a mask and full-face crash helmet, snatch the bag from the victim’s lap. The video can be seen here: WARNING: The images are explicit and viewer discretion is advised. The force of the attack yanked the victim off the bike and caused her to […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel

Jack Burton

Published

6 days ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon

A Ukranian fell to his death from the roof of an empty hotel in the central business district of the southern province of Surat Thani this morning. The 36 year old man, identified by Matichon as Tomak Mykola, was found lying face up on the ground in front of the abandoned Southern Star Hotel on Chon Kasem Road. Police were notified of the incident at about 7:30am. The hotel has been shuttered and deserted for over 10 years. He was wearing a dark green T-shirt, long trousers and black socks. Authorities say a red backpack containing clothes and personal effects, […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending