Scorching 44°C wave to hit upper Thailand, caution urged

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe heat warning for upper Thailand, with temperatures expected to soar to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius in the northern, central, and northeastern regions.

The capital, Bangkok, is also set to experience high heat levels, with temperatures predicted to reach 42 degrees Celsius. The public is advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and strenuous work due to the extreme heat conditions, which could pose health risks.

The extreme heat is a result of a low-pressure area caused by high temperatures dominating the upper part of the country, leading to generally hot to very hot weather conditions and partly cloudy skies during the day. Citizens are reminded to take precautions to protect their health, including staying hydrated and seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day.

While southern and southwestern winds are expected to bring thunderstorms and strong gusts to the lower northeastern and eastern parts of Thailand, residents are warned to be cautious of potential dangers from the storms and gusty winds.

The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will also be affected by northwesterly and southerly winds, respectively. In the south, thunderstorms are anticipated in some areas, and mariners are advised to avoid sailing in storm-affected regions.

From May 3 to May 7, a westerly wind flow is forecast to cover the upper northern and upper northeastern regions, which, along with a trough of southwest winds and southerly winds, could lead to summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail in some areas. Lightning strikes are also a potential risk. Residents of upper Thailand should be prepared for these severe weather conditions.

People are urged to avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and billboards during storms. Farmers should prepare to protect their crops and livestock from potential damage. Dust and smoke accumulation in the upper northern, northeastern, and central regions is expected to range from moderate to relatively high due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

The intense heat will affect most of the upper northern region, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 44 degrees Celsius. The lower northeastern and central regions will also experience very hot weather, with maximum temperatures expected to reach similar levels.

Temperature rises

In the eastern parts, including Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces, thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, with strong winds in some places.

For the southern region, particularly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, the weather will be generally hot, with isolated thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area. The west coast, including Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces, is expected to experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will also see generally hot weather, with some areas experiencing very hot conditions and maximum temperatures between 37 and 42 degrees Celsius.