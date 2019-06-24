Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.

In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”

“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”

The affected areas listed in the warning are:

June 24 and 25…

Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

June 26 and 27…

Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.

Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.

SOURCE: Thai PBS