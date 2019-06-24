Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand's south

The Phang Nga provincial administration has declared five flooded districts in the province as disaster zones to speed up assistance to affected residents.

Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattanakul said the districts of Kapong, Thay Muang, Takua Pa, Muang and Takua Thung are now declared disaster zones following weekend flooding that’s affected 1,700 people from 442 families. Localised heavy rains have brought flooding to some areas in Phuket and Phang Nga over the weekend.

Siripat was speaking to reporters while he and his wife, Rattiya Pattanakul who chairs the Phang Nga Red Cross Society, visited residents of the five districts this morning.

Siripat says the provincial administration was working with local administrations and the provincial Red Cross office to rush help, including food, drinking water and necessities, to affected people in the region.

The authorities are installing pumps to drain floodwaters, which should subside soon if there is no more rain, according to the governor.

SOURCE: The Nation

