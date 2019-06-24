Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south
PHOTOS: ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการข้อมูล
The Phang Nga provincial administration has declared five flooded districts in the province as disaster zones to speed up assistance to affected residents.
Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattanakul said the districts of Kapong, Thay Muang, Takua Pa, Muang and Takua Thung are now declared disaster zones following weekend flooding that’s affected 1,700 people from 442 families. Localised heavy rains have brought flooding to some areas in Phuket and Phang Nga over the weekend.
Siripat was speaking to reporters while he and his wife, Rattiya Pattanakul who chairs the Phang Nga Red Cross Society, visited residents of the five districts this morning.
Siripat says the provincial administration was working with local administrations and the provincial Red Cross office to rush help, including food, drinking water and necessities, to affected people in the region.
The authorities are installing pumps to drain floodwaters, which should subside soon if there is no more rain, according to the governor.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Four Chinese passengers injured in Phang Nga as wheel comes off tour bus – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Four Chinese tourists have sustained minor injuries after a tour bus accident in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, yesterday afternoon. Newshawk Phuket reported that emergency responders headed to the scene of the accident at 4pm .
They arrived to find the tour bus in the centre-road ditch. A bus wheel was found near where the bus skidded off the road. It appears that the left-rear wheel came off whilst the bus was moving. Skid marks show that the bus dragged its left side on the road as it careered into the ditch.
Four Chinese tourists, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
บัสจีนล้อหัก หลุดลงเกาะกลาง บายพาสโคกกลอย เจ็บ 4 ราย ที่เหลือปลอดภัยแจ้งนเรนทรพังงา ว.14 ทั้งกู้ภัยวัดเก่า กู้ภัยโลมา กู้ชีพ รพ.ตะกั่วทุ่ง รับแจ้งจากนเรนทรพังงา พลเมืองดีนำส่ง
Posted by บีคุงก์ พสกนิกร ราษฏรพังงา on Thursday, 20 June 2019
Business
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
Cars for the filming of the 9th iteration of the Fast & Furious film franchise have arrived in Krabi (lots of pics below).
An auto parts supply firm in Krabi, with some inside knowledge of the production schedule for the new film, has posted photos of some of the vehicles that will likely be part of the filming when it starts next month.
The producers of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ are spending 340 million baht in the south, including Krabi, Phang Ngan and Phuket, using local crews as support.
Local Thai production manager, Piya Pestonji, met last week with Kitibadee Prawit, the Governor of Krabi, to discuss logistics with the Tourism Authority of Thailand Krabi Office boss, Apichai Aranyik.
The Krabi governor said at the time that ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ is hoped to be a “great advertisement for the nature, culture and history of the kingdom”.
Someone should sit the southern governor down and show him a few of the films which showcase illegal street racing, fast and dangerous driving action sequences and criminal activity being portrayed as ‘good guys’! But seeing the landscape of Krabi and Phang Nga floating past in some of the action will be well worth seeing.
Tony Jaa, the popular Thai action star, appeared in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ taking on Paul Walker.
