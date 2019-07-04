‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces | The Thaiger

The Meteorological Department is warning residents in Thaialnd’s north and north east to brace for heavy for heavy rains influenced by tropical storm ‘Mun’ that made landfall in Vietnam this morning, heading west.

In a special warning issued at 5am this morning (Thursday), the department says the storm was over the Gulf of Tonkin at 4am and heading for upper Vietnam, 65 kilometres southeast of Hanoi, at a latitude 20.7 degree north and longitude 106.4 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 65 kmh.

The storm is moving northwest at a speed 15 kmh and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression and low pressure system shortly after it makes landfall and starts trekking west towards Laos and Thailand’s north.

The department said the influence of the storm is expected to result in torrential rains with strong winds over Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions as follows

4 July 2019

North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak

North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat