‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces | The Thaiger

‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces
In a special warning issued at 5am this morning (Thursday), the department says the storm was over the Gulf of Tonkin at 4am and heading for upper Vietnam, 65 kilometres southeast of Hanoi, at a latitude 20.7 degree north and longitude 106.4 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 65 kmh.
The storm is moving northwest at a speed 15 kmh and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression and low pressure system shortly after it makes landfall and starts trekking west towards Laos and Thailand’s north.
The department said the influence of the storm is expected to result in torrential rains with strong winds over Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions as follows
4 July 2019
North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak
North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat
Khon Kaen school evacuated over fears building ‘near collapse’
Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 1 deputy chief Rangsarit Thanaphumchai led officials to inspect the buildings and visit the students, who are now taking their classes in a multi-purpose pavilion and the canteen on the school premises. He said his office had already submitted a special budget in this financial year to construct a replacement building.
The evacuation took place after the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation’s engineering team deemed the two buildings unsafe earlier this week. The structures, one built 43 years ago and other 38, had greatly deteriorated over time and could collapse at any time, according to officials. The two buildings have now been sealed off and danger signs erected.
Ban Lao Nadi School has 179 students and eight teachers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima
Police have arrested a former female 7-Eleven shop staff member in Nakhon Ratchasima for an alleged robbery that netted 2.3 million baht in cash.
Read the original story HERE.
Police arrested 25 year old Rojana Chongklang at her house yesterday, about 36 hours after the robbery. She used to work at a 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community but was fired late last year after working there for ten years.
Officers found most of the missing cash hidden in a cesspool at her house in Ban Dan Khon Khob village, about 15 kilometres from the robbed shop. Police allege that she had already spent some of the cash and was planning to flee to South Korea.
Police say she planned the robbery due to a debt of several hundreds thousand baht.
Jor Hor police are still interrogating 12 of the shop’s staff, one at a time, to check for possible clues that the alleged robber was helped by insiders, given how easy it was for her to leave with a large haul of cash from the safe box.
The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning. The store manager said that the safe contained a lot of money from weekend sales, and would have been sent to the bank during office hours on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that the robber was a man in a full-size crash helmet and carrying a long knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
Nakhon Ratchasima 7-Eleven store robbed of 2 million baht
A man has robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Nakhon Ratchasima this morning, making off with 2 million baht in cash. At this stage police suspect the robbery was an inside job. The entire robbery took only two minutes.
The Jor Hor police station was alerted at 2.28am that the 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community had been robbed.
Security-camera footage from inside the shop shows a man wearing a full-sized helmet walking into the shop with three staff inside. The robber pretended to buy a pack of cigarettes but then pulled out a foot-long knife and threatened a female cashier into leaving the counter.
The video showed him walking behind the counter and picking up a key to open the safe, from which he removed the 2 million baht in cash, stuffed it into his bag and fled on his motorcycle.
Nakhon Ratchasima deputy police chief Pol Colonel Pawarit Boonsutthi said the robber apparently understood the shop routines and how to avoid the security camera. He said police will question staff for more clues.
Pol Colonel Kitti Saengsiriwut, commander of the Jor Hor police station, said he interviewed the store manager and learned the cash from weekend sales was kept in the safe before being deposited to a bank on Monday mornings when the banks open.
SOURCE: The Nation
