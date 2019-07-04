Connect with us

North East

‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

‘Mun’ makes landfall as heavy rains head towards Thailand’s northern provinces | The Thaiger
The Meteorological Department is warning residents in Thaialnd’s north and north east to brace  for heavy for heavy rains influenced by tropical storm ‘Mun’ that made landfall in Vietnam this morning, heading west.

In a special warning issued at 5am this morning (Thursday), the department says the storm was over the Gulf of Tonkin at 4am and heading for upper Vietnam, 65 kilometres southeast of Hanoi, at a latitude 20.7 degree north and longitude 106.4 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 65 kmh.

The storm is moving northwest at a speed 15 kmh and is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression and low pressure system shortly after it makes landfall and starts trekking west towards Laos and Thailand’s north.

The department said the influence of the storm is expected to result in torrential rains with strong winds over Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions as follows

4 July 2019

North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak

North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

Khon Kaen school evacuated over fears building ‘near collapse’

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Khon Kaen school evacuated over fears building ‘near collapse’ | The Thaiger
More than 100 teachers and students have been evacuated from a Khon Kaen school in the north-east. The evacuation was sparked by fears the 40 year old building may collapse.
The Ban Lao Nadi School in Khon Kaen’s Muang district was evacuated this morning along with school furniture and teaching materials.

Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 1 deputy chief Rangsarit Thanaphumchai led officials to inspect the buildings and visit the students, who are now taking their classes in a multi-purpose pavilion and the canteen on the school premises. He said his office had already submitted a special budget in this financial year to construct a replacement building.

The evacuation took place after the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation’s engineering team deemed the two buildings unsafe earlier this week. The structures, one built 43 years ago and other 38, had greatly deteriorated over time and could collapse at any time, according to officials. The two buildings have now been sealed off and danger signs erected.

Ban Lao Nadi School has 179 students and eight teachers.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Crime

Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Sacked female ex-employee arrested over 7-Eleven heist in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

Police have arrested a former female 7-Eleven shop staff member in Nakhon Ratchasima for an alleged robbery that netted 2.3 million baht in cash.

Read the original story HERE.

Police arrested 25 year old Rojana Chongklang at her house yesterday, about 36 hours after the robbery. She used to work at a 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community but was fired late last year after working there for ten years.

Officers found most of the missing cash hidden in a cesspool at her house in Ban Dan Khon Khob village, about 15 kilometres from the robbed shop. Police allege that she had already spent some of the cash and was planning to flee to South Korea.

Police say she planned the robbery due to a debt of several hundreds thousand baht.

Jor Hor police are still interrogating 12 of the shop’s staff, one at a time, to check for possible clues that the alleged robber was helped by insiders, given how easy it was for her to leave with a large haul of cash from the safe box.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning. The store manager said that the safe contained a lot of money from weekend sales, and would have been sent to the bank during office hours on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that the robber was a man in a full-size crash helmet and carrying a long knife.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Crime

Nakhon Ratchasima 7-Eleven store robbed of 2 million baht

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Nakhon Ratchasima 7-Eleven store robbed of 2 million baht | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

A man has robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Nakhon Ratchasima this morning, making off with 2 million baht in cash. At this stage police suspect the robbery was an inside job. The entire robbery took only two minutes.

The Jor Hor police station was alerted at 2.28am that the 7-Eleven store in the Ban Pho community had been robbed.

Security-camera footage from inside the shop shows a man wearing a full-sized helmet walking into the shop with three staff inside. The robber pretended to buy a pack of cigarettes but then pulled out a foot-long knife and threatened a female cashier into leaving the counter.

The video showed him walking behind the counter and picking up a key to open the safe, from which he removed the 2 million baht in cash, stuffed it into his bag and fled on his motorcycle.

Nakhon Ratchasima deputy police chief Pol Colonel Pawarit Boonsutthi said the robber apparently understood the shop routines and how to avoid the security camera. He said police will question staff for more clues.

Pol Colonel Kitti Saengsiriwut, commander of the Jor Hor police station, said he interviewed the store manager and learned the cash from weekend sales was kept in the safe before being deposited to a bank on Monday mornings when the banks open.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล8 hours ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 days ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ3 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล1 month ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”

Trending