Weather
Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Along the northern borders of Thailand, rains have swelled rivers beyond capacity and caused widespread flooding. The Sai River along the Burmese border started rising on Friday and by Saturday morning the riverbanks burst and flooded a border town in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.
Over 2,000 houses were flooded when the banks of the Sai River burst, pouring water into the Sailom Joy Market right at the border checkpoint between Mae Sai and Tachilek in Myanmar. Waters surged to over six metres deep under the bridges in the river, and neighbourhoods were drenched with water as deep as a metres in their homes.
People have been evacuated by way of six-wheel trucks and, in some areas, boats as military personnel joined local officials in rescue efforts. Sandbags were laid along the riverbanks in hopes of fortifying the shores and avoiding any further water dumping in and exacerbating the flood. People were rescued from their homes and even from the market as shoppers became trapped by floodwaters.
Across the border, on the Burmese side, the Tachilek market mirroring Sailom Joy Market suffered the same flooding as on the Thai side.
Chiang Rai has suffered flooding around the province with 206 villages reporting at least 1,081 homes have been affected by the heavy rains and overflowing rivers. A total of eight districts have reported floods in the province:
- Chiang Khong
- Chiang Saen
- Khun Tan
- Mae Chan
- Mae Sai
- Mueang Chiang Rai
- Thoeng
- Wiang Kaen
Across the northern region of Thailand, tropical storm Mulan has wreaked havoc, sending flooding waters to at least 2,312 homes in 410 villages throughout 11 different provinces over the weekend, according to the DDPM.
On the bright side, though, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported anywhere in the north as a result of flooding or heavy storms.
SOURCE: The Nation
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2
Anti-Corruption Network complains of smelly wastewater in coastal Thai province
Flooding from overflowing rivers soaks Chiang Rai and the border
Phuket police nab 3,373 meth pills from 5 suspects
Pattaya night club owner gives free meals on Thai Mother’s Day
Current Thailand Visa Options for Digital Nomads
Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand3 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Events3 days ago
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
-
China3 days ago
Another new virus found in China reportedly spread from shrews
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess