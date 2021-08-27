Connect with us

Drugs

Packages of methamphetamine pills found floating in Chiang Rai rivers

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Police TV

Packages containing around 1.2 million methamphetamine pills were found floating in rivers in the northern province Chiang Rai. Apparently, the packages had been floating in the Mae Lao and Ing rivers for three days.

Villagers reported the packages of drugs to police. Narcotics suppression officers searched the area and found a total of 1,268,000 methamphetamine pills. Officers suspect traffickers floated the packages down the rivers to avoid security forces along the natural border areas with Laos and Myanmar.

Major drug production bases are said to be in Myanmar’s region of the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. Thailand is a major transit country in Southeast Asia’s illicit drug trade.

Deputy commissioner of Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Pornchai Charoenwong told Chiang Rai Times that, this year, authorities have seized more than 300 million methamphetamine pills and nearly 20 tons of crystal methamphetamine.

“Fighting in Myanmar near the drug production sites is forcing out the products at a higher volume than usual… You can never really take down these networks.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs3 mins ago

Packages of methamphetamine pills found floating in Chiang Rai rivers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 mins ago

US records over 100,000 patients hospitalised with Covid-19
Best of36 mins ago

Thailand’s most famous diving spots
Sponsored2 days ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand36 mins ago

GMT | ‘Joe Ferrari’ surrenders, Phuket 7-day cases over 900 | August 27
Crime60 mins ago

470 kilograms of marijuana seized in Isaan; reportedly smuggled from Laos
Guides1 hour ago

When is the best time to travel to Thailand?
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

60 Afghans, 13 US troops killed in Kabul attack; Biden vows to fight back
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Politics3 hours ago

Government asks opposition not to invite public to vote to remove PM from office
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases and 273 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Crime4 hours ago

Runaway cop wanted for alleged murder turns himself in in Chon Buri
Crime10 hours ago

‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending