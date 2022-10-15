Visa
Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
I guess it is an age thing. As someone who left the parental home as soon as he could and headed for “as far away as possible,” I have serious misgivings about digital nomads.
Do they even know what a nomad is? Well, let me tell you…
A nomad has no “home” to “go back” to, or even to come from. They are, and let’s not split hairs here, nomadic.
The pandemic changed a lot, including the near extinction of these so-called nomads, who, at the slightest cough from the next table, slipped their Airbooks into their mega-huge, meta-tech backpacks, and headed for the room had only recently become “spare” in the parental semi, conveniently pre-stocked with everything they needed. These people are not, and never were, nomads of any description. They are tourists equipped with what Victorian teenagers used to call “modest private incomes,” gap-year kids with endlessly yawning gaps.
If you think “home” is a place of safety or even a place at all, you’re no nomad, just another tourist. With pretensions. Loads of them. And listicles to write. Loads of them too. And thanks for that, by the way. The world needs more listicles and more dropping jaws. How else will I find the world’s most dangerous dog breed?
Curmudgeonly I try to recall the last time I went into a sweatshop PR agency for a coffee and started preparing listicles just for fun. I never have, so what are these office workers doing in the coffee shop?
I lean over to the young lady at the next table sipping (always with the sipping, journos? Is there no other way to drink?) a complex, unnamable concoction made from coffee… “Are you a nomad?”
Thailand launched a Long-Term Resident programme in September, meant for four categories of foreign applicants including “Work-from-Thailand Professionals,” the nomads. Applying for a visa from inside the country will set you back around US$1,300.
It is hard to understand how Thailand came up with their absurd rules for the new visa, but it is quite clear that virtual nomads are not included. Whoever came up with the rules – presumably tasked with coming up with a “digital nomad” visa – obviously did not understand the job they were being asked to do.
To qualify, remote workers need to have had an annual income of at least US$80,000 for two years before application. If this income comes from anything other than a conventional job, it will be costly and difficult to prove. Applicants must be employed by a company that is publicly listed on a stock exchange, or if employed by a private enterprise, it must have combined revenue of at least US$150 million in the three years before the visa application. Prove that, mofo!
And that is not all, you’ll need a minimum of five years working in “relevant fields of the current employment,” whatever that means. If applicants do not meet these criteria, they must have at least a master’s degree, intellectual property, or in the case of business owners, have received Series A funding.
In Thailand, a digital nomad is someone (a man, of course) who has, after a minimum of two years at a Fortune 500 company, finally got sick of their real (highly-paid) job in an aluminium building on the outskirts of town and decided to make a new life in Patong.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Phone use must be hands-free while driving
From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People2 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Politics4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Business1 hour ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World3 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Thailand4 days ago
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Recent comments: