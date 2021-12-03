Connect with us

10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM

Stock photo via Unsplash
Plans to roll out a 10-year long term visa scheme have made a step forward. Measures to attract wealthy foreigners and investors through the long term residency scheme were approved in principle by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at today’s Economic Situation Management Committee Meeting, according to Thai media.

Four groups of foreigners are targeted for the scheme including wealthy international travellers, rich retirees, digital nomads or employees of foreign companies who work remotely from Thailand, and highly skilled professionals. The measures had been approved by the Cabinet in September.

According to the Thai government’s PR department, the prime minister agreed on measures including, “providing economic and investment incentives for highly potential foreigners, measures to promote investment in cloud service enterprises, measures to promote investment for technology businesses and startups, and finally measures to attract foreign film production companies to Thailand.”

The Thaiger will follow up when more details are available.

 

Recent comments:
image
Paco
2021-12-03 17:35
very tired of this... they making this nonsense visas because they greedy like hell in Thailand and desperate because they can not take care of themself at all., while people that live here already for a decade, still have a…
image
Pinetree
2021-12-03 17:38
1 minute ago, Paco said: very tired of this... they making this nonsense visas because they greedy like hell in Thailand and desperate because they can not take care of themself at all., while people that live here already for…
image
Paco
2021-12-03 17:42
what means LOS? the whole immigration is boring and annoying.... example i have an Elite Visa if i go to bangkok the immigration of the Elite visas to make a 90 days stamp i need to give them a load…
image
Artemis080
2021-12-03 18:12
I am hopeful this might turn into something worth doing. I would prefer a stable long term visa over annual extensions and make a comitment here. In reality, I realise it will probably just be nonsense criteria and conditions that make…
image
Rain
2021-12-03 18:39
48 minutes ago, Paco said: very tired of this... they making this nonsense visas because they greedy like hell in Thailand and desperate because they can not take care of themself at all., while people that live here already for…
