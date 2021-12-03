Visa
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Plans to roll out a 10-year long term visa scheme have made a step forward. Measures to attract wealthy foreigners and investors through the long term residency scheme were approved in principle by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at today’s Economic Situation Management Committee Meeting, according to Thai media.
Four groups of foreigners are targeted for the scheme including wealthy international travellers, rich retirees, digital nomads or employees of foreign companies who work remotely from Thailand, and highly skilled professionals. The measures had been approved by the Cabinet in September.
According to the Thai government’s PR department, the prime minister agreed on measures including, “providing economic and investment incentives for highly potential foreigners, measures to promote investment in cloud service enterprises, measures to promote investment for technology businesses and startups, and finally measures to attract foreign film production companies to Thailand.”
The Thaiger will follow up when more details are available.
