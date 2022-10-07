Connect with us

Hot News

US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms

Published

 on 

A Myanmar businessman suspected of being linked to the ruling military junta has been sanctioned over his alleged buying of Russian-made arms. The US targeted Aung Moe Myint, his company and two of its directors for allegedly procuring Russian-made weapons from Belarus for the junta.

According to South China Morning Post, Aung is the son of a military officer with the US Treasury saying he facilitated arms deals for missiles and aircraft. His company, Dynasty International Company Limited, and two of its directors are also accused of being involved. The sanction effectively freezes any US assets of those designated and bars Americans from dealing with them. Russia is considered the main source of military hardware for Myanmar’s junta and has allegedly provided diplomatic cover despite worldwide condemnation of the coup.

In February 2021, the military staged a coup in Myanmar, ousting the democratically-elected National League For Democracy party. Aung San Suu Kyi was the leader of the party and was detained by the military along with party members. Recently, she was sentenced to three more years in jail, along with her Australian economic adviser.

The US State Department also banned former Myanmar police chief and deputy homes affairs minister Than Hlaing from travelling to the US over his involvement in alleged human rights violations. The US Treasury says the extrajudicial killings of peaceful protesters in February 2021 were included in those violations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave more information about the junta’s connections to Russia.

“These designations also implicate the Burmese military’s long-time ties to the Russian and Belarusian militaries. We will continue to use our sanctions authorities to target those in Burma and elsewhere supporting Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russia and Belarus’ facilitation of the Burmese regime’s violence against its people.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand27 mins ago

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Thailand39 mins ago

Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Law1 hour ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Sponsored4 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Thailand2 hours ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Philippines3 hours ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides3 hours ago

5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok
Weather3 hours ago

Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people
Crime3 hours ago

Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings
Hot News3 hours ago

US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms
Thailand3 hours ago

King, Queen and PM Prayut to visit mass shooting victims in northeast Thailand
Guides3 hours ago

What are the common international school curriculums in Thailand? What should you choose?
Hot News3 hours ago

US forces take down three senior ISIS figures in Syria
Bangkok4 hours ago

LIV golfers trundle pointlessly into Bangkok’s ‘billionaire’s paradise’
Hot News4 hours ago

Suitcase in Japan held different kind of explosives as bomb squad finds sex toys
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending