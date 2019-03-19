Two shot in Phuket Town beauty spa this morning | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Two shot in Phuket Town beauty spa this morning

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Two shot in Phuket Town beauty spa this morning

A South Korean man and Thai woman have been injured in spa shooting in Phuket Town.

The two sustained serious injuries from bullet wounds after having been shot at the spa in Wichit today.

Wichit Police reports that they was notified of an incident at ‘The Beauty Spa’ in Wichit at 10.30am this morning.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find two injuried from gun shots – a 74 year old South Korean man, Kwang Hee Kim, and father of Ms Eun Mi Kim, the owner of the Beauty Spa.

The other person injured was a 56 year old Thai woman named as Somsri Chuatonghua who is staff at the spa.

They were both taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The suspect, Somphon, a house-keeper at the spa, is currently being sought by police.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai to suffer haze and smoke problems until at least May

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

Chiang Mai to suffer haze and smoke problems until at least May

Thailand’s northern provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, are likely to face health-threatening haze problems from PM2.5 dust particles until at least early May. The poor air quality has been a constant part of daily life for locals for over two months now.

The chief of the Climate Change Centre at Chiang Mai University, Associate Professor Seth Sampattakul, says the north will have to wait for the forest fires to be extinguished or the arrival of the rainy season.

The level of PM2.5 micron particles in most parts of Chiang Mai remains above the world’s safety levels of 50 microns on a continuous basis, especially in Samoeng district where the level of PM2.5 dust particles was recently measured at over 500 microns, 10 times the safe level, posing serious health threats.

Seth says although authorities have tried to fight forest fires and control the burning of vegetation, the
haze problem persists and has been worsening, ahead of the Songkran holiday, as farmers step up burning of farm waste to prepare their land for the next cultivation.

Earlier, Chiang Mai Governor Supachai Iamsuwan admitted that he could not declare the province a
disaster zone due to technical problems. He explained that, by declaring a disaster zone, the provincial
administration would have to utilise emergency budget, but it is unable to do this because of Finance
Ministry regulations.

He said all he can do is to instruct local administrators to make use of their own budgets to deal with the
problem.

The Chiang Mai governor has come under heavy criticism for his failure to tackle one of the world’s worst smoke haze problems after the level of PM2.5 dust particles in the province broke world records several times in recent weeks.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Chiang Mai to suffer haze and smoke problems until at least May

Hot News

Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor

PHOTO: Patong Beach. Phuket was the only Thai destination in the 2019 list of the World’s Best Destinations

Last year’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has put the Brexit-obsessed London on top of a list of the World’s Best Destinations in the TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice Awards.

London beat its close European counterparts, Paris and Rome in the rankings determined by reviews and ratings over the past 12 months for hotels, restaurants and experiences on the TripAdvisor platform.

Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World - Trip Advisor

They were followed by Crete in Greece, Bali in Indonesia and Phuket in Thailand. American cities all but vanish from the list whilst some of the Asian favourite destinations are making their way up towards the top each year.

2019’s was also the first time New York, a long-time favorite with travellers, slipped out of TripAdvisor’s top 10 to rank only the 13th best-rated destination in the world.

Here are the World’s Best Destinations in the TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice Awards…

1. London, UK
2. Paris, France
3. Rome, Italy
4. Crete, Greece
5. Bali, Indonesia
6. Phuket, Thailand
7. Barcelona, Spain
8. Istanbul, Turkey
9. Marrakech, Morocco
10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11. Prague, Czech Republic
12. Siem Reap, Cambodia
13. New York City, New York, US
14. Jamaica
15. Hanoi, Vietnam
16. Tokyo, Japan
17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
18. Lisbon, Portugal
19. Kathmandu, Nepal
20. Jaipur, India
21. Hurghada, Egypt
22. Hong Kong, China
23. Cusco, Peru
24. Sydney, Australia
25. Tel Aviv, Israel

Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World - Trip Advisor

Election

King revokes royal decorations from former PM Thaksin

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

March 31, 2019

By

King revokes royal decorations from former PM Thaksin

PHOTO: Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra welcomes Princess Ubolratana of Thailand as they arrive for the wedding of Thaksin’s daughter last weekend in Hong Kong.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped the royal decorations of former PM and fugitive billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, alluding to his convictions and “extremely inappropriate” flight from the country.

The statement in yesterday’s Royal Gazette from HM The King comes a week after the country held its first election since the coup in 2014 installed a military government, broadly supporting of the Thai Monarchy.

Pheu Thai, the political party linked to Thaksin, won the most seats in the lower house and is now jostling with the junta-backed Phalang Pracharat for the right to form a government. Thaksin told AFP during the week that the election was “rigged”.

Yesterday’s royal statement said the king “recalls the royal decorations” from the former premier “because Thaksin was convicted by the Supreme Court”.

“Moreover, he has fled the kingdom which is extremely inappropriate behaviour.”

The ex-premier was stripped of the “illustrious order of Chula Chom Klao”, typically bestowed for service to the country.

Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and fled the country in 2008. He was convicted, in absentia, on corruption charges.

His sister Yingluck became PM in 2011 before being removed in the 2014 coup three years later.

The monarch also sent jitters across the country in February after a party linked to the Shinawatras nominated HM’s elder sister Princess Ubolratana as a candidate for prime minister, which The Palace swiftly described as “inappropriate” in a royal rebuke.

The party, Thai Raksa Chart, was dissolved and its executives barred from political life for ten years.

Thailand is a constitutional monarchy but the Royal Family are shielded from criticism by harsh royal defamation laws.

SOURCE: The Nation

