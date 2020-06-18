Vietjet Air resumes 8 domestic routes | The Thaiger

Transport
Vietjet Air resumes 8 domestic routes
Budget carrier Vietjet Air is confirming it will launch 8 domestic routes from Danang in central Vietnam, Hai Phong, Hanoi and the tourist island of Phu Quoc. Starting tomorrow, the low-cost airline will launch services to four destinations from Danang in central Vietnam using a mix of A320s and A321s.
It will fly from Danang to Buon Ma Thuot offering 4 weekly flights, a daily service to Dalat, Phu Quoc daily and 3 flights weekly to Thanh Hoa.
The carrier plans to fly from Hai Phong to Quy Nhon offering a with daily A320 flight. From Hanoi, it will fly to Dong Hoi daily; from Phu Quoc island to Vinh 5 times weekly using an A321. All flights will start today or tomorrow.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Commercial international flights may have to wait a little longer to get back in the air. Scheduled international flights in and out of Thailand were geared to take off by July 1, but aviation authorities are wary about opening the country back up again. They say, if anything, those traveling for business will be the first group allowed to enter and travel overseas.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also plans to create so-called “travel bubbles” allowing a limited number of foreigners from low-risk countries to enter Thailand and visit select destinations. International tourism could be back in action by August.
Chief executive of Thai AirAsia, TAA, says the airline will be ready for international travel once those travel bubbles are in place. Domestic travel is already kicking back up. Just yesterday, the airline resumed 4 Bangkok-Phuket flights per day.
“Most travel now is for business purposes … When the leisure market comes back at a faster speed in July, we will offer special airfares to respond to upcoming demand and compete with other airlines.”
Social distancing on flights isn’t much of an option as airlines have opposed leaving the middle seats open. They say it takes away any chance of making a profit. Airlines have already taken an enormous hit this year and will probably take longer than most other businesses to recover.
TAA plans to carry 11 million passengers this year. That’s half the number of people they carried last year with 22.5 million passengers in 2019.
Passengers will have to face masks for the duration of the flight. Three rows in the back will be left unoccupied for anyone who shows signs of sickness during the flight. For short flights, less than an hour long, airlines won’t have to leave empty rows.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Aviation authorities will talk to international airlines today about resuming flights into Thailand. So far, business trips will be allowed first and tourists from low-risk countries while be allowed later. More details about the re-opening of Thailand’s borders will be discussed at a CCSA meeting tomorrow.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, will discuss safety measures to prevent the return of the coronavirus such as a social distancing seating arrangements and special guidelines for inflight food services. Airplanes may also need to have quarantine areas in case a passenger is sick.
The first wave of travellers will those entering the country for business purposes. The second wave will be tourists under the “travel bubble” scheme which would allow foreigners from low-risk countries to visit limited destinations in Thailand. The CAAT director-general told the Bangkok Post that he does not expect the travel bubble to be ready by next month.
Countries, considered low risk, and potential reciprocal travel bubble partners, could be Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, even Singapore or China. But no details have been officially announced.
All recent new infections of the coronavirus have been from Thais returning from overseas.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Economy
Rubber roads will help Thai growers, increase safety
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony of an agreement to use local Thai rubber in road construction, part of an effort to help the country’s financially strapped rubber farmers. Prayut praised the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives as well as Prince of Songkhla University, the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, the Rubber Plantation Cooperative Fund and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, under Royal Patronage.
A joint effort by the ministries and institutions has developed a rubber based paving method, which they say also increases the safety of roadways. The achievement is the result of government studies into road accidents and fatalities, and has the added benefit of helping the nation’s rubber growers.
The Economic Intelligence Center has predicted a gloomy outlook for rubber prices in Thailand this year due to tepid demand from China and increased domestic supply. The kingdom traditionally relies on Chinese consumption of its rubber, with 40% of exports destined for the world’s second largest economy, largely to make automobile tyres.
The Ministry of Transport has also announced plans to cover concrete road barricades with rubber. The method has been certified by the Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and was tested in South Korea, proving effective at reducing the adverse effects of traffic incidents. The covering process will take place from 2020 to 2022, encompassing 12,282 kilometres of road, utilising 1,063,651 rubber trees or about 1 million tonnes of rubber sap, accounting for 71% of growers’ income, or just over 30 billion baht.
The Rubber Authority of Thailand began to buy fresh resin instead of rubber in 2019. Rubber traders supply the fresh resin, bought by the RAOT, to local administrative organisations for use in road construction. The RAOT has calculated that about 13 tonnes of resin can make a kilometre of road. If the resin is bought for 46 baht per kilogram, a rubber planter will earn nearly 200,000 baht per kilometre. The Department of Highways says the surface of roads made of a mixture of resin and parasoil cement is more resilient and durable in hot weather than the surface of road made of asphalt and cement, and provides better traction.
SOURCE: NNT
