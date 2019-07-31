Proposal being prepared to raise the speed limit on Thai motorways up to 120 kph | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Proposal being prepared to raise the speed limit on Thai motorways up to 120 kph
Saksayam Chidchob, Thailand’s new transport minister, wants to raise the speed limit on main roads in Thailand to 120 kilometres per hour
The proposal, just an idea at the moment, would mean four lane motorways and expressways would have an upper speed limit of 120 kilometres an hour, according to an article in Manager Online.
Saksayam says he believes the proposal will improve traffic flow. Most accidents, he claimed, were on two lane roads and due to bad driving. Some portions of roads like the Chonburi Motorway already have a 120 kmph limit but this would apply to all sections motorways and expressways with four lanes.
The police would be consulted by the transport ministry on how best role out the changes.
At yesterday’s first major meeting of transport ministry officials the minister also said he wanted roadworks on Rama 2 Road as well as other extended construction projects finished quickly, wants to see action on PM 2.5 emissions from trucks and public transport vehicles, and proposed a ban on all 10 wheel up trucks in Bangkok and Phutthamonthon except between midnight to 4 am.
A reduction in expressway, motorway and tollway fees is also being proposed to ease the economic burden on the public. But he speculated that this may only be 5-10 baht per trip as subsidising even lower tolls would impose a large economic burden on the Government.
The minister has also promised that the issue of legalising Grab Taxi and share-riding apps, will be resolved within three months.
Ironically, the new transport minister’s family run a Moto GP track in the north east province of Buriram.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Two years of construction hell – residents on Rama II Road, Bangkok
Local residents living along the road upgrades to Rama II Road (Highway 35) are having to cope with worsening traffic congestion and air pollution. The construction works started in June and are expected to be completed by the end of next year.
Piyaphong Jiwattanakulphisal of the Bureau of Planning, Department of Highways, said that the 11 kilometre Rama II Road upgrade project is using more technology to reduce the discomfort caused to the local residents and commuters. But locals aren’t noticing less “discomfort” or seen any evidence of “more technology”.
A woman waiting at a bus stop says she now has to wait over 30 minutes for a bus so she can get to the Social Security office just 7 kilometres away. The bus is usually late due to heavy traffic around the construction site.
Thai PBS reports that the upgrade project involves improvement of the 11 kilometre stretch of Rama II Road starting from the point where it is connected with Bang Khun Thian-Ekkachai ramp, to widen it to four lanes both inbound and outbound, widening of adjacent frontage roads, laying a new drainage system and installing roadside lighting, along with Bang Nam Jued-Khok Khwai canal bridge expansion.
Earlier in July, a residents’ group called “Rama II Road Loving Residents” submitted a letter of complaint to the Thai PM and new transport minister.
Dr. Piroj Jiraboon, special lecturer, Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, said that the worsening traffic situation can be prevented if workers at the site are properly trained. He suggested that the Department of Highways could have rented private space along the road to keep construction equipment off the main road, which would help ease the flow of traffic.
“If only agencies responsible thought a little more about the impacts of the construction on the communities, the suffering of the local residents would be reduced” he said, adding that the Rama II Road has gone through a series of upgrades in the past 30 years and people should not have to suffer anymore.
Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, says that the construction works on Rama II Road will be completed by the end of 2020.
A college student says she is spending much more time on the road because of the traffic and the air is so polluted, though she says she has grown used to it.
Another woman says she had to change her travel routine during the construction, saying it is a sacrifice she had to make for a better travel alternative in the future.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired
PHOTO: PPTV HD 36
Bangkok’s Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says he will coordinate with related agencies and public parks about making access for the disabled better around the city.
He made the announcement after meeting with a visually-impaired person complaining about her guide dog not being allowed into state offices and other public sites.
Sight impaired Kirin “Sai” Techawongtham, who created a Facebook page about herself and her 3 year old black Labrador, Luther, to raise public awareness about guide dogs, told the Governor it was difficult for visually-impaired people to access state offices because officials still did not understand the function of a guide dog and prohibited them from entering public offices.
Kirin, a new psychology graduate from Hendrix College in the US state of Arkansas.
“I understand that pets are prohibited from entering public offices in order to avoid disturbance, but a guide dog undergoes intensive training and does not cause any disturbance or property damage. So, I want to call on officials and agencies to open their hearts to guide dogs.”
She told the Governor that getting around roads and footpaths in Thailand is also difficult for the visually impaired because there are so many obstacles on the ground and overhead.
Kirin lost her sight at age 13 due to a brain tumour. She met Luther, her guide dog, two years ago at a New York-based non-profit organisation “Guiding Eyes for the Blind”.
Aswin said Thai law actually allows blind people to bring their guide dogs to public places, adding that apart from coordinating with related agencies about allowing guide dogs into public spaces, he will also have the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration urgently start promoting guide-dog training.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
SOURCE: CBRE
