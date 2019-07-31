Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone | The Thaiger

Am Iranian man and his Russian wife were tourists in Pattaya doing all the usual things when they had a sudden urge to go for a swim. They were swimming at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien.

They left all their belongings on the beach – phones, cash, hotel keys – but when they returned everything was gone. The Pattaya Police were notified by the tourists on Tuesday morning, July 30, about the incident.

When police arrived they found the tourist couple were “very stressed out”. 36 year old Saojad from Iran and his Russian wife told the police that they were sitting on Jomtien Beach when they decided to go for a night swim. The couple said they left all their belongings on the beach but when they returned from the swim everything was gone. They told police they didn’t notice anyone steal their belongings.

The items reported to police include a phone, 1,000 baht in cash, a room key, and a few other items.

SOURCE: Sanook