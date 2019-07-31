Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone
Am Iranian man and his Russian wife were tourists in Pattaya doing all the usual things when they had a sudden urge to go for a swim. They were swimming at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien.
They left all their belongings on the beach – phones, cash, hotel keys – but when they returned everything was gone. The Pattaya Police were notified by the tourists on Tuesday morning, July 30, about the incident.
When police arrived they found the tourist couple were “very stressed out”. 36 year old Saojad from Iran and his Russian wife told the police that they were sitting on Jomtien Beach when they decided to go for a night swim. The couple said they left all their belongings on the beach but when they returned from the swim everything was gone. They told police they didn’t notice anyone steal their belongings.
The items reported to police include a phone, 1,000 baht in cash, a room key, and a few other items.
SOURCE: Sanook
Crime
Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai
PHOTOS: Workpoint News
Six Rohingya were left to die in an abandoned building located in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Members of the group eventaully left the building in search of food and officials are now searching for more hiding in the area. They had been waiting there for 5 days. Thai Police were notified by nearby villagers yesterday trying to assist the victims of the human trafficking gangs in southern Thailand.
They told police that a total of 37 Rohingya victims were smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking agents. Thailand is often used as a passageway from the Burmese as they travel, principally, to Malaysia.
Out of the 6, there was 1 woman and the rest were men. They came out of hiding in starvation asking villagers around the area for food to eat in Tha Chang, Bang Klam Districts.
An agent had left them in the abandoned building The Rohingya have been starving for 5 days. The villagers said they felt extremely sorry for them and decided to notify the officials.
The agents told them that they had to hide from officials and couldn’t continue their journey.
Police General Suchart Theerasawat from the Children Women Families Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Centre ordered a search for the rest of the Rohingya victims. Locals in the area were advised to notify officials if any Rohingya are spotted as their health is at serious risk.
SOURCE: Workpoint News
Crime
Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves
Khon Kaen provincial police headed over the Laotian border to the Laos capital Vientiane after learning that a pair of Thai gold shop robbers had fled over the border, according to sanook.com.
The robbers fled to Vientiane with gold ornaments and jewellery valued around 10 million baht they stole from the Khon Kaen gold shop on July 27. Police say that one of the robbers is married to a Laotian woman living in Vientiane.
Cambodia
Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima
A Cambodian working at a Thai petrol station has been shot in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was resting, sitting at a table at the time of the incident.
The shooting took place on July 27 around midnight in the Pak Thong Chai district.
The 30 year old Cambodian worker was shot in the head from behind by a young Thai man, who then stole money from the dead victim. The incident was captured on CCTV (which we’ve chosen not to share).
On Sunday Thai police arrested a 23 year old suspect, the son of a Thai policeman. The killer was reported to be a gambling addict by Thai media. Following initial investigations, police say the suspect lost 4,000 baht at an illegal casino, stole his father’s pistol and went out on his motorbike at midnight to find an easy target to rob.
When he arrived at the petrol station, he saw the worker was asleep, shot him in the back of the head and escaped with a bag containing around 3,000 baht.
Police say the alleged murderer’s father will also have to appear in court as it was his gun used in the incident..
The Cambodian’s family are being sought to claim the body.
SOURCE: siemreapdailynews.com
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone
Proposal being prepared to raise the speed limit on Thai motorways up to 120 kph
Make it a date – Thai public holidays in 2020
Two years of construction hell – residents on Rama II Road, Bangkok
British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world
Thailand’s biggest ballroom dancesport championship ‘Royal Siam Cup’ in Pattaya
TAT’s #WeDareYouThailand online video campaign wraps up today
Moody’s upgrades most Thai banks’ credit ratings from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’
Stormy weather for the Thai north and northeast later this week
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets
Thai Department of Land Transport brings better tech into the classroom
Si Sa Ket province declares dengue emergency
Southern rebel remains unresponsive in hospital following alleged torture
Four teenagers arrested for attacking police
State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Expats3 days ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand2 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Expats1 day ago
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Bangkok4 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok