Connect with us

Transport

Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

Flights between Phuket and Koh Samui that had originally been cancelled until the end of the month have now resumed nearly a week early as Bangkok Airways relaunched the flight route with limited service. From today, the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus schemes will be reconnected as part of the Sandbox 7+7 Extension, allowing people to arrive in Phuket, spend one week there, and then travel on to other select destinations including the island cluster of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.

After all domestic flights were grounded and interprovincial travel was all but banned last month, exceptions were carved out for flights servicing Sandbox travellers. This included flights from Bangkok to Koh Samui and Phuket that connected to international flights with travellers arriving into Thailand, and a hopper flight connecting the Phuket Sandbox programme to the Samui Plus programme.

But after Phuket went into a domestic travel lockdown, the flight between Phuket and Koh Samui, operated exclusively by Bangkok Airways, was suspended from August 3 to August 16. Then the grounding was extended until the end of August.

The governor of Surat Thani had said he was negotiating and urging officials to restart the flights between Samui and Phuket sooner than September and it looked as though Bangkok Airways would restart flights today, and then operate another flight on the 27th and again on the 3oth.

Now Bangkok Airways has run their first flight from Koh Samui to Phuket, landing just a few minutes ago. It will quickly pick up passengers in Phuket and fly back to Samui at 1 pm. The route is being serviced by ATR72-600 planes, with a maximum capacity of 70 passengers.

The flights are now scheduled to travel Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing Koh Samui at 11:25 am and arriving 1 hour later in Phuket at 12:25 pm. After an unusually short 35 minute turnaround time, it will depart Phuket at 1 pm and arrive back in Samui at 2 pm.

Travellers will be required to have proof of vaccination, required in both Phuket and Samui now, along with negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test results issued within 72 hours of boarding flights. And once on the ground, all travellers must follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines and requirements now in place in both Phuket and the Samui islands.

SOURCE: Travel Daily Media

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport27 seconds ago

Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Guides15 mins ago

Things to know before moving to Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of16 mins ago

Natural wonders to visit near Bangkok – Local edition
Thailand20 mins ago

GMT | Sandbox experiences, VDO of Nakhon Sawan police goes viral | August 25
Thailand25 mins ago

Blood donations desperately needed for Phuket expat
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of27 mins ago

A visitor’s guide to Khao Yai National Park
Best of36 mins ago

The ultimate guide to Koh Tao
Thailand50 mins ago

Man was burned to death after a fire broke out in his room in Pathum Thani
Thailand1 hour ago

Horny sea snakes may be confusing divers with female snakes, says new study
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 controls ramped up at Thailand’s wet markets amid rise in infections
Guides2 hours ago

Everything you need to know about Songkran
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Thai FDA hopes to grant full approval to Pfizer vaccine imminently
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Chon Buri man allegedly smashes into several cars while drunk
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending