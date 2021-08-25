Transport
Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Flights between Phuket and Koh Samui that had originally been cancelled until the end of the month have now resumed nearly a week early as Bangkok Airways relaunched the flight route with limited service. From today, the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus schemes will be reconnected as part of the Sandbox 7+7 Extension, allowing people to arrive in Phuket, spend one week there, and then travel on to other select destinations including the island cluster of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.
After all domestic flights were grounded and interprovincial travel was all but banned last month, exceptions were carved out for flights servicing Sandbox travellers. This included flights from Bangkok to Koh Samui and Phuket that connected to international flights with travellers arriving into Thailand, and a hopper flight connecting the Phuket Sandbox programme to the Samui Plus programme.
But after Phuket went into a domestic travel lockdown, the flight between Phuket and Koh Samui, operated exclusively by Bangkok Airways, was suspended from August 3 to August 16. Then the grounding was extended until the end of August.
The governor of Surat Thani had said he was negotiating and urging officials to restart the flights between Samui and Phuket sooner than September and it looked as though Bangkok Airways would restart flights today, and then operate another flight on the 27th and again on the 3oth.
Now Bangkok Airways has run their first flight from Koh Samui to Phuket, landing just a few minutes ago. It will quickly pick up passengers in Phuket and fly back to Samui at 1 pm. The route is being serviced by ATR72-600 planes, with a maximum capacity of 70 passengers.
The flights are now scheduled to travel Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing Koh Samui at 11:25 am and arriving 1 hour later in Phuket at 12:25 pm. After an unusually short 35 minute turnaround time, it will depart Phuket at 1 pm and arrive back in Samui at 2 pm.
Travellers will be required to have proof of vaccination, required in both Phuket and Samui now, along with negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test results issued within 72 hours of boarding flights. And once on the ground, all travellers must follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines and requirements now in place in both Phuket and the Samui islands.
SOURCE: Travel Daily Media
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Things to know before moving to Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Natural wonders to visit near Bangkok – Local edition
GMT | Sandbox experiences, VDO of Nakhon Sawan police goes viral | August 25
Blood donations desperately needed for Phuket expat
A visitor’s guide to Khao Yai National Park
The ultimate guide to Koh Tao
Man was burned to death after a fire broke out in his room in Pathum Thani
Horny sea snakes may be confusing divers with female snakes, says new study
Covid-19 controls ramped up at Thailand’s wet markets amid rise in infections
Everything you need to know about Songkran
Thai FDA hopes to grant full approval to Pfizer vaccine imminently
Chon Buri man allegedly smashes into several cars while drunk
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime18 hours ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Politics4 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Airlines pushing for September reopening for domestic flights