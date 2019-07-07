Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks? | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
'Tackling Commuter Congestion'
Bangkok
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar is now open at Bangkok’s landmark, the King Power Mahanakhon building.
Located in the heart of Sathorn and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station, the new dining venue is situated on the 76th and 77th floor of the famous pixelated building. Inspired by the Chao Praya river and the concept of an eclectic journey, a visit to the upscale modern brasserie allows one to step into an exotic escape from the usual hustle and bustle of Bangkok.
Tastefully designed indoor and outdoor seating areas, along with exclusive VIP lounges offer a comfortable dining venue for guests to enjoy world-class mixology and unique dishes. As Wilson Associates’ latest interior masterpiece led by Tristan Auer, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is Bangkok’snewest iconic dining destination.
Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said, “Following the successful launch of Thailand’s highest observation deck last November, it is a pleasure to announce the opening of Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar.”
The modern brasserie features a menu of sophisticated Western and Asian dishes along with signature creations by Executive Chef Joshua Cameron. Previously based in New York’s world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, the well-travelled US native finds culinary inspiration from his passion for travel and exploring international flavors. The menu is accompanied by an extensive list of classic cocktails and over 100 curated wines with an emphasis on natural wines.
An outdoor terrace is transformed to resemble an urban jungle, surrounding guests in abundant greenery to evoke the feeling of a forest in the sky. Designed by Tristan Auer’s world famous team at Wilson Associates, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is a journey that represents an urban escape for the modern city dweller and worldly traveller.
“The eclectic, yet elevated nature of this oasis in the clouds mirrors the style that our team is known around the world for bringing to our work,” said Auer, Principal of Wilson Associates’ Paris Atelier.
“Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar was designed to be equal parts welcoming and energetic, and we are honored to have been selected as the team to bring that vision to life.”
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar will be led by Johan Per Simon Davidsson, a legendary force behind the success of multiple unique concept venues in the Bangkok hospitality industry. With over 15 years of high profile management experience and a passion in cocktail innovations, visitors can expect spectacular beverage, entertainment and shows in the near future.
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is open daily for dinner and drinks from 5pm – 1am . For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mahanakhonbangkokskybar.com
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road area the noisiest in the city
Huh?! I can’t hear you!!
Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road in Bangkok is noisiest road in the capital, with the average 24 hour noise levels measuring between 72-82 decibels, exceeding the standard level of 70 decibels, according to the Pollution Control Department
Din Daeng is one of the 50 districts of Bangkok, Thailand. Its neighbours, clockwise from north, are Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Ratchathewi, and Phaya Thai.
The finding is the result of the department’s year-long survey of noise levels in areas along Bangkok’s roads. Automatic sound level meters were installed in order to assess the noise situation and the local trends in noise pollution.
But the director-general of the PCD Pralong Damrongthai has defended the findings saying that comparing the average noise levels last year with those recorded over the previous ten years shows little change, with areas close to the main roads being the most affected by noise.
In addition to Din Daeng Road, the two other areas with average noise levels exceeding the 70 decibel standard are those along Intharapitak Road in Thonburi and Prachasongkroh Road in Huay Khwang district.
Motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, with modified exhaust pipes, are being blamed as the main source of the noise problem, said Pralong, adding that the department will submit its findings to the relevant authorities.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
‘Thailand’ through the eyes of non-Thai filmmakers
The series, dubbed “Exotic Thailand”, will run through July and August, and features 15 films made in Thailand by international directors, including historical works like “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927), “A Handful of Rice” (1940) and “Yutthana-Siriporn” (1963), as well as “Butterfly Man” (2002), “Soi Cowboy” (2009), “Only God Forgives” (2013), “The Forest” (2017) and “Pop-Aye” (2017).
Over the past 100 years, the image of Siam – later Thailand – has been captured, presented and represented in countless films made by international filmmakers who arrived with their cameras and preconceptions. How did they see Thailand? What were the representative images of our “exotic” Kingdom (elephants, monks, beautiful women)? And how is reality reflected, invented or distorted through those eyes?
“Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”)
Thailand has been a popular location for decades and the destination of coice for “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927) and “The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974). One of the first films shot in Siam was “Nangsao Suwan” (“Suvarna of Siam”) in 1922, by American filmmaker Henry MacRae and featured a Thai cast. The film has since been lost and all that remains are a few stills.
In 1927, Merian C Cooper came here to make “Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness”, a proto-disaster film featuring a rampaging herd of wild elephants wreaking havoc on rural villages (Cooper would return to the US and later made the original “King Kong” in 1933). It’s interesting to note that elephants, among other symbols, would continue to be used as a representative of Thailand in almost every film made by foreigners.
The Swedish film “A Handful of Rice” (1940) presented our agricultural society and rural existence through a docudrama narrative. Meanwhile, “Yutthana Siriporn” (1963) is a German film that presents the urban landscape of Bangkok in the 1960s and a Buddhist rite.
“The Man with the Golden Gun” – James Bond heads to Phuket and Phang Nga Bay – 1974
In later decades, the image of Thailand seen through the foreign lens is a rich mix of honest perspective and romantic Orientalism, accented by the arrival of GIs during the Vietnam War with key images including elephants, monks, Buddhism, postcard-perfect beaches, Siamese smiles, bars, ghosts, women of the night and seedy neighbourhoods. James Bond had his adventure here in “The Man with the Golden Gun”, which made Khao Tapu in Phang Nga Bay (James Bond Island) an ultimate icon of cinematic Thailand.
“Hangover II “
“The Elephant King” (2006) is a sober portrait of two brothers in Chiang Mai, while “The Hangover Part II” (2011) is a less sober, wildly exaggerated exoticisation of the Kingdom.
Arthouse film “Soi Cowboy” (2009) puts a spin on the relationship between a Thai woman and a European man. Some of these films show Thailand in a way that no Thai films are interested in showing, and while some may present an exoticised view, others offer a clear-eyed gaze at what this country and its people really look like.
The exotic means both serenity and danger, and there are several films that tackle both extremes, such as the Singaporean-directed “Pop-Aye” (2017), which tells the story of a Thai man on a mission to bring an elephant back to its hometown; “Only God Forgives” (2013), starring Ryan Gosling and Vitthaya Pansringam in a blood-soaked gangster thriller (no real elephants in the film, but the lead Thai character is named Chang or Elephant); and “Lost in Thailand” (2014), a Chinese road movie that launched a craze of tourism to the North of Thailand.
“Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness” (1927)
The “Exotic Thailand” program also features a number of films produced by Tom Waller, a Thai director/producer of Irish descent who offers a unique viewpoint on the Thai narrative. For instance his “Mindfulness and Murder” (2011), a film about a monk who investigates a murder in a temple; “Butterfly Man” (2002), about a British tourist and a Thai masseuse; and “Ghost of Nak” (2005), a Mae Nak legend directed by an English director.
On August 17, a special talk session with Tom Waller and Wikanda Phromkhunthong, a film lecturer at Mahidol University, will discuss the “exotic” quality of Thailand from past to present, and how Thailand has been represented on the cinema screen over the past 100 years.
Program
July 4, 5.30pm: Lost in Thailand (China, 2012)
July 6, 1pm: A Handful of Rice (Sweden, 1940)
July 16, 1pm: Yutthana-Siriporn (Germany, 1963)
Aug 1, Ghost of Nak (Thailand, Directed by Mike Duffield, 2005)
Aug 3, 1pm: Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness (USA, 1927)
Aug 3, 3pm: The Forest (Thailand, directed by Paul Spurrier, 2016)
Aug 7, 5.30pm: Bangkok Dangerous (Thailand, directed by Oxide and Danny Pang, 1999)
Aug 17, 1pm: Soi Cowboy (Thailand, directed by Thomas Clay, 2009)
Followed by a panel discussion with Tom Waller (producer) and Wikanda Phromkhunthong (scholar)
Aug 24, 1pm: Pop-Aye (Singapore, Thailand, directed by Kirsten Tan, 2017)
Aug 24, 3pm: The Elephant King (Thailand, directed by Seth Grossman, 2006)
Aug 25, 1pm: The Hangover Part II (USA, 2011)
Aug 25, 3pm: The Man with the Golden Gun (UK, 1974)
Aug 29, 5.30pm: Butterfly Man (Thailand, Directed by Kaprice Kea, 2002)
SOURCE: The Nation
Check out the list of some other films made by foreigners in Thailand HERE.
