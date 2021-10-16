Tourism
Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
Fed up tourism operators in Thailand are calling on the government to stop flip-flopping and announce clear entry rules for international travellers right away before the high season is here, especially for the lucrative Russian market. Things like the Thailand Pass, set to replace the hated certificate of entry, are often announced but not fleshed out or confirmed, leading to confusion or lack of faith in being able to travel for sure.
Commercial and charter international flights are scheduled to be reinstated by the Russian government on November 9, but tour companies complain that they can’t sell packages or even schedule charter flights without a definitive and lasting set of Covid-19 regulations they can rely on.
The acting president of the Chon Buri Tourism Council warns that Russian travellers and others can’t make firm travel plans without the full terms and conditions of entry to Thailand and travel within the country being concrete.
He says that if rules and procedures aren’t nailed down for what the British media labelled the most complicated entry restrictions in the world, Russians and others will give up and spend what should be Thailand’s high season on holiday somewhere else that’s easier to get into.
The president of the Phang Nga Tourism Council agrees, saying Phuket usually gets around 800,000 Russian tourists a year and 10% of them visit Phang Nga. They are ready to create charter tours to Khoa Lak but are waiting for complex restrictions to be removed so tourists unwilling to jump through the hoops will finally be able to return.
Phang Nga recently reopened as a Sandbox location without a mandatory week in Phuket, as the 7+7 extension demanded, and saw the immediate effect of simplifying the process: in the first week of the reopening, they received 5,000 room night bookings, compared with 3,000 for the entire month of the 7+7 plan.
The Phang Nga Tourism president said hotel operators are watching the figure to decide if they will reopen on November 1, with international restrictions lifted, and the We Travel Together domestic subsidy plan predicting a raise in occupancy from 10% to 30%, or more in the fourth quarter of 2021.
But they still need consistency, calling on the government to create simple and clear rules and confirm them with publication in the Royal Gazette now, instead of waiting until the day before reopening, as is usually the case. Until then, unsure tourists are flocking to alternate destinations like the Maldives, the Caribbean, or Greece, where restrictions are consistent and easy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
Australian suspected gas leak is actually familiar smell for Thais
Soi Dog Foundation provides food relief for animals in flood-hit central Thailand
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Transgender woman arrested for selling live sex show on LINE
Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Chon Buri Police arrest 30 people in luxury resort gambling raid
5 Thai cooking classes in Phuket
Bill Clinton hospitalised with blood infection
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
- Tourism2 days ago
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
- Thailand1 day ago
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
- Thailand3 days ago
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
- Thailand1 day ago
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
- Hot News19 hours ago
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Recent comments: