Tourism body confident that tourist number will reach 40 million in 2019 | The Thaiger

Predictions are, despite a few bumps along the way, that the number of tourists coming to Thailand in 2019 will still reach 40 million.

The University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting is still positives following campaigns promoting tourism in local cities and the extension of the waiver of the visa-on-arrival fee.

The Director of the University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Polvichai, says they remain confident in the number of visitors coming to Thailand this year.

The Centre encouraged the government to implement tourism promotion measures as tourism will be a key economic driver this year as the country will be facing uncertainties from global economic conditions, with current campaigns such as tourists safety protection, will help stimulate the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector.

He says the new government will have to urgently improve confidence among investors through economic measures and the appointment of well-accepted economic ministers, and expediting economic stimulating expenditures, which will help the Thai economy to grow in late Q3 through Q4.

It is expected the Thai economy this year will grow at 3.8%.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand





