Tourism body confident that tourist number will reach 40 million in 2019 | The Thaiger

Tourism body confident that tourist number will reach 40 million in 2019
Predictions are, despite a few bumps along the way, that the number of tourists coming to Thailand in 2019 will still reach 40 million.
The University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting is still positives following campaigns promoting tourism in local cities and the extension of the waiver of the visa-on-arrival fee.
The Director of the University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Polvichai, says they remain confident in the number of visitors coming to Thailand this year.
The Centre encouraged the government to implement tourism promotion measures as tourism will be a key economic driver this year as the country will be facing uncertainties from global economic conditions, with current campaigns such as tourists safety protection, will help stimulate the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector.
He says the new government will have to urgently improve confidence among investors through economic measures and the appointment of well-accepted economic ministers, and expediting economic stimulating expenditures, which will help the Thai economy to grow in late Q3 through Q4.
It is expected the Thai economy this year will grow at 3.8%.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Anti-Junta Thai rappers receive international human rights award
…but don’t expect to be getting a letter of congratulations from the Thai PM.
The anti Junta rapper group ‘Rap Against Dictatorship’ has won the 2019 Vaclav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent, awarded by the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, the band has announced on its website.
Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent is an award established in 2012 by the New York City-based Human Rights Foundation. According to HRF President Thor Halvorssen, the prize recognises individuals “who engage in creative dissent, exhibiting courage and creativity to challenge injustice and live in truth”. It was named in honour of Czech dissident playwright and politician Václav Havel, who had died the previous December, the award was founded with the help of his widow, Dagmar Havlová. Google co-founder Sergei Brin and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel provided part of the prize’s funding.
The Thai musicians are among this year’s three laureates, which also include Ramy Essam, an Egyptian musician in exile, and Venezuelan political cartoonist Rayma Suprani. The international civil rights group awarded its creativity award to the Thai artists whose music criticised Thailand’s junta and justice system.
RAD were threatened with legal action for their 2018 hit song “Prathet Ku Me” (“My Country’s Got …”).
The YouTube video was viewed more than 63 million times worldwide and received a lot of positive response from Thai social media users.
Two members of RAD, Liberate P and Jacoboi, are flying to Norway to receive the award, which will be held at the Oslo Freedom Forum.
“Please keep supporting us,” the group posted on their Facebook page. The anti-dictatorship rap song that riled the junta-led government also sparked intense debate and hinted at a mood change in both the political and arts spheres in Thailand in 2018.
The 10 member RAD used social media as an artistic weapon – the government tried to ban it, warning that its message and video footage replicating the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University violated the Computer Crime Act’s rules against spreading information inconsistent with the truth and also threatened national security.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs
The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, based in Jakarta, is calling on Thai authorities to end what they describe as harassment of the Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. They’ve also asked the ruling Junta to stop their efforts to undermine anti-military parties in the new Thai parliament.
Charles Santiago, Chair of APHR and a Member of Parliament in Malaysia was a signatory on the statement.
“The Thai authorities’ pursuit of trumped-up criminal cases against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other anti-military actors is a clear attempt to undermine critics of the junta. All charges against lawmakers, journalists, activists and others, who have done nothing but express peaceful opinions, must be dropped immediately.”
“Thanathorn has faced at least two apparently politically motivated criminal cases over the past year. Last week, the Constitutional Court also suspended him from his duties as a Member of Parliament, pending an investigation into an alleged violation of election rules.”
Mr. Santiago claimed that regional lawmakers are concerned that the military junta continues to use a range of repressive laws, including sedition charges and the Computer Crimes Act, to target and silence critics since they took power in the May 22, 2014 coup.
“Worryingly, sedition cases in Thailand are tried in military courts that do not meet international standards of fairness and where cases often face severe delays.”
The statement ended with a call for the protection of MPs.
“Parliamentarians can play a crucial role in upholding and defending human rights, but only if they are allowed to act without restrictions and fear of reprisals. It is disturbing that governments across Southeast Asia seek to undermine opposition figures through threats, harassment and criminal charges, ” said Eva Sundari, APHR Board Member and MP in Indonesia.
Democrats and Bhumjaithai offered deputy PM and cabinet positions
PHOTO: Apichit Jinakul
Close, but not quite.
Palang Pracharath Party paid a visit to Democrat party leaders yesterday with presents of cabinet portfolios that they are offering the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties if they were to join the pro-Army coalition.
The Bhumjaithai Party says they’ve already pledged allegiance to Palang Pracharat, but with four key caveats.
Sources say the Palang Pracharath Party has promised both swing parties many cabinet portfolios they are keen on in a bid to secure their votes. Without both the Democrats and Bhumjaithai support a Palang Pracharath coalition would be unable to govern in the lower house with a numerical majority.
According to the Bangkok Post, the Democrats have reportedly secured the Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, and Social Development and Human Security Ministry.Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai is expected to take the helm at the Public Health Ministry, Sports and Tourism Ministry, and Transport Ministry.
Sources say that the new Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit would serve as a deputy PM and commerce minister. Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul would be offered another deputy PM position and public health minister.
Both parties have been offered four cabinet seats in return for their support to form a pro-Army coalition. Party representatives say the coalition talks are ongoing, “looked promising” but insist nothing had been finalised.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin announced yesterday that his party had accepted the PPRP’s invitation to join, and that the PPRP had been informed of the four conditions they would need to meet, including that the coalition must not be a minority government and the party’s policies must be adopted.
Phones will be running hot today in the lead up to parliament’s vote for a Prime Minister.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
