Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)

Thailand’s Test & Go entry scheme returns tomorrow after a short hiatus, during which it’s had a makeover. The scheme is now open to travellers from every country in the world and not just the previous 63 approved countries. Great news! However, travellers will now have to take not 1, not 2, but 3 PCR tests in order to participate in the scheme. The first test needs to be taken 72 hours pre-departure from the home country, while the second and third are done on arrival and again on day 5.

As always, those who need a visa will need to apply in advance at their nearest Thai embassy or consulate. All travellers must register for a Thailand Pass, which requires proof of paid bookings at AQ or SHA Extra+ hotels for days 1 and 5, including pre-paid PCR tests on both days. Applicants must also upload proof of being fully vaccinated with an acceptable vaccine at least 14 days before entry (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik, Covaxin). Health insurance cover of at least US$50,000 is also required. People who have recovered from Covid-19 can enter provided they have a certificate of recovery and proof of 1 dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, in addition to Test & Go, the Sandbox scheme is still running in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phang Nga, Koh Tao), and from tomorrow, will be expanded to Chon Buri (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, Na Jomtien and Bang Saray) and Trat (Koh Chang). A Thailand Pass is also required for the Sandbox, with the same criteria as Test & Go. However, the Sandbox has an additional stipulation that requires visitors to spend their first 7 nights in the same sandbox zone, before travelling elsewhere in the kingdom. They too will be subject to PCR testing on arrival and again on days 5 or 6.

And for the unvaccinated? Neither Test & Go nor the Sandbox are open to unvaccinated travellers or those vaccinated with unrecognised vaccines. These visitors will be required to spend 7 days in an alternative quarantine facility.

The Thailand Pass registration site re-opens tomorrow and travellers can apply up to 60 days ahead of travel.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World