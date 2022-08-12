Tourism
Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
A new poll revealed Thailand’s economy grew at its fastest in a year over the last quarter but the kingdom’s outlook is still threatened by the high cost of living and China’s decision to maintain a zero-Covid-19 policy.
The Thai economy grew largely because of tourism and the government’s decision to relax entry rules into Thailand such as the Thai Pass and quarantine measures.
According to the median forecast of 16 economists polled between August 8 and 11, tourism growth is estimated at 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, up from 2.2% in the previous quarter. But, the median forecast from a smaller sample of 12 economists revealed the nation’s GDP grew a seasonally-adjusted 0.9%, every quarter, slowing from 1.1% in the previous quarter.
Economist Chua Han Teng pointed out that Thailand’s tourism sector plays a significant part in the nation’s economy and a faster-than-expected revival should lift overall growth but…
“The tourism sector’s significant reliance on Chinese tourists suggests a full recovery to pre-pandemic numbers remains quite some time away if China does not loosen its zero-Covid policy.”
Figures announced last month stated Thailand received 1.07 million foreign tourists in July, up from 767,497 the previous month while the government expects 10 million travellers to have made the journey to Thailand by the end of the year.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha said he expected the economy to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism.
This upward economic growth trajectory is still threatened by the never-ending coronavirus problem in China. The mainland still insists on a zero Covid policy, which in essence is delaying the return of Chinese tourists.
Chua believes this also increases the risk of a deep global recession.
“Heightened fears of a global recession amid an uncertain environment could act as a drag on Thailand’s economy and pose downside risks to our growth forecast.”
A poll by UK-based news agency Reuters predicted Thailand’s economy would grow 3.4% this year and then accelerate to 4.1% in 2023, before slowing to 3.5% in 2024. But inflation remains a concern.
The headline rate dipped to 7.61% in July but was still near June’s 14-year high and well above the Bank of Thailand’s target of 1%-3%.
A Standard Chartered economist, Tim Leelahaphan said…
“There’s no clear sign that inflation would clearly come down or significantly fall.”
SOURCE: Channel News Asia
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Anupong: he and Prawit will leave government with PM Prayut
Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides4 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of1 day ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime3 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
North East4 days ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club