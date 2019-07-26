Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
With Thailand’s Maya Bay in Koh Phi Phi Ley remains closed indefinitely to allow the tourist-magnet some much-needed time to recover, it’s time to look for another natural wonder.
One of Thailand’s astonishing natural wonders, not as well known as Maya Bay, is the Ang Thong National Marine Park, located about 40 kilometres north west of the coast of Koh Samui. Some would argue it’s even more spectacular and worthy of at least a full day visit. There are many tours available to the National Park.
The Ang Thong National Marine Park is made up of 42 islands spread over 102 square kilometres. Travellers will find beautiful beaches, limestone cliffs, caves, rock formations and countless photo opportunities. Enjoy some views from the air…
It will take you about an hour to travel there from either the Surat Thani mainland or from Koh Samui by speedboat. There are slower ferry-style boat trips as well but you’ll lose a lot of time travelling there (usually for day trips) and the speedboats can get into much shallower waters.
Tours usually also squeeze in a visit to Koh Phaluai, the park’s biggest island, where there’s a popular stilted restaurant in the island’s fishing village, serving a delicious seafood lunch.
Another popular island worth visiting is Koh Wua Talap, famed for wildlife spotting and what might just be the most beautiful viewpoint in the entire park.
FUN FACT: Though the 2000 movie “The Beach,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was filmed in Koh Phi Phi’s Maya Bay in the Andaman Sea, the book by Alex Garland upon which the film was based was actually set in Ang Thong in the Gulf of Thailand.
Crime
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
PHOTO: Manager Online
200 Thai wives of foreigners have reportedly lost up to 120 million baht in a Ponze scheme on Koh Samui.
A group of 20 affected victims were represented by ‘Praew’ who reported to the Bophut Police Station to register a formal complaint. Bophut Police are trying to interview 30 victims each day since the complaint was registered on the weekend.
Local police chief Pol Col Thongchana Hankittikanjana says that Praew told them that the scheme started among friends, initiated by a woman identified only as ‘Bew’ who owned a gift shop in a department store on Samui.
Manager Online reports that the Thai wives of foreigners living on Koh Samui were among 200 people who had lost 120 million baht in the Ponzi or pyramid share scheme. Other wives of foreigners on the island were invited to invest in an online scheme called “Share Ban Bew Gift Shop” with contributions of 10,000-50,000 baht. Promises were made for ‘substantial returns’ on their investment.
Some of the investors actually received a 30% return on their initial investments but after a few payments, as often happens in these schemes, ‘Bew’ disappeared with a reported 120 million baht.
Praew explained that the victims were mostly wives of foreigners, public servants, hotel staff and other department store staff, according to Manager Online.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Koh Samui
Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains
Missing Spanish tourist, 57 year old Luis Cabello Ortega, has been found on Koh Samui.
Island deputy police spokesman Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen says Luis, who was lost in the forest of Na Muang Mountain on Koh Samui, has been found safe and well by villagers who returned him to his hotel in Tambon Borput. Luis says he enjoyed the scenery and kept walking up the higher levels of the waterfall only to realise that he was lost.
Pol Col Kritsana reported that the Spaniard lost his way in the forests around Na Muang 2 Waterfall at around 7.50pm on Sunday night. He called police by phone on the Tourist Police hotline of 1155, but later lost communication. Police officers and rescue workers could only find his motorcycle in front of the entrance to the waterfall.
A search team was sent out but had to stop around 11.45 on Sunday night due to heavy rains. Luis is now resting at the hotel recovering from exhaustion, according to police.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Koh Samui
Spanish tourist remains missing in Koh Samui mountain trek
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Spanish tourist remains missing after being lost on Na Muang Mountain 2 on Koh Samui.
Police and rescue workers spent over three hours searching for 57 year old Louise Cavelo Ortega yesterday afternoon but the search was suspended as night fell. Heavy rain and the dark made it almost impossible for police to proceed. The search resumed this morning.
Thai PBS reports that those involved in the search for the missing man include Samui’s tourist police, local administration officials, rescue workers and foreign volunteers. Mr. Ortega contacted tourist police through the national hotline to report he was lost in the forest.
Mr. Ortega left his rented white motorcycle at the visitor parking area at the start of his trek, which helped authorities to identify Ortega. His brother and friends tried to call him back, but he could no longer be contacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
