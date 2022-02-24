Tourism
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
There’s good news on the horizon for those looking to travel to Thailand. The CCSA has just updated requirements for entry into Thailand, making it easier to enter the Land of Smiles — with a big smile of your own.
Beginning March 1, travellers by air, land and water will be able to register to enter Thailand under the revised “Test and Go” program, with a reduced minimum coverage for medical insurance and just 1 PCR test on arrival. Approved travellers under the new requirements will be able to enter Thailand beginning March 7.
Here are the key points of the latest changes…
- The required prepaid accommodation has been reduced to just 1 night
- The COVID-19 tests have been revised to 1 RT-PCR test on arrival and 1 self-ATK test on day 5
- The required insurance policy has been reduced to include a minimum of US$20,000 in COVID-19 coverage
Here is The Thaiger coverage yesterday as the news came to hand…
How to enter Thailand?
The 3 points of entry are by air (direct international flight or transit domestically via dedicated flight), by land (at the border checkpoints in Nong Khai and Songkhla) and by water (yacht).
All travellers are eligible to arrive by plane and yacht, including Thai nationals and international travellers from all countries and territories.
Thai citizens and international travellers from neighbouring countries connected with reopened border checkpoints of Nong Khai (Laos border) and Songkhla (Malaysian border) may enter by land.
How to register for entry into Thailand?
If you plan to catch a flight, take a bus or drive a car, then you’ll need to register for entry using the Thailand Pass system. Registration is free. Please visit the official government website here.
NOTE: The system currently allows applicant for air travel only. It should be updated beginning March 1 to allow for registration for land entry as well.
If you’re one of the few who plans to enter on a yacht, then you’ll have to register for entry using the older Certificate of Entry system. The COE website was replaced in November 2021 with the introduction of Thailand Pass system. Travellers by yacht will have to apply directly at the nearest Thai Embassy or Consulate General in your country.
What are the quarantine requirements?
Quarantine requirements also vary depending on your mode of entry. For those travellers who plan to arrive by plane or at a land border on the Test & Go program, there will be…
“No quarantine, but on Day 1 must wait for the COVID-19 test result within an approved SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) or alternative quarantine facility.”
To clarify, the Thai government considers your date of arrival as Day 0. So technically, Day 1 is the first day after you arrive in the country.
“No quarantine” means they’ve scrapped the required 14 day (15-night) quarantine in a hotel at your own expense. Now you will need to spend just one night at an approved hotel, until you receive your negative test result the next day, usually in the morning. But the Test & Go option is only available for fully-vaccinated travellers.
It’s the same for those arriving by yacht, except you’ll need to spend one night on the boat, until you receive your negative test result the following day. You cannot move your boat, must keep your AIS on at all times, cannot put your tender in the water and only officials are allowed to board your vessel.
What updated documents do I need to provide?
When registering for entry online, you’ll have to provide the following documentation regarding accommodation, health insurance and COVID-19 testing…
- A proof of prepayment for 1 night of accommodation on arrival at a government approved hotel, such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++)
- A health insurance policy with COVID-19 coverage no less than US$20,000 (Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement)
- A medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 has not been not detected within 72 hours before travelling
- A certificate of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery from recent infection within the past 6 months
- Obviously, foreign nationals will need to provide a copy of their passport and relevant visa, if necessary
What are the updated requirements for medical insurance?
While staying in Thailand as a foreign traveller, your insurance must cover COVID-19 related costs, including a minimum medical expense coverage of US$20,000 and hospital isolation. This is a reduction from the previously required minimum coverage amount of US$50,000.
The reduction in minimum medical coverage likely reflects health insurance companies recently changing their policies. Also, your insurance policy must be valid for the entire duration of your stay in Thailand. To make the process simpler, you can purchase valid medical insurance for your trip directly from the Thailand Pass website. But other options exist, if you’ll willing to search for them.
Insurance packages for Thailand Pass entry HERE.
What are the updated COVID-19 testing requirements?
- For arrivals by air and land: First test is a RT-PCR test on arrival (wait for the result at the hotel), and the second test is a self-ATK test on Day 5 (must report the result via the application)
- For arrivals by water: First test is a RT-PCR test on arrival (wait for the result on board the vessel), and the second test is a self-ATK test on Day 5 (must report the result via the application)
How long does it take to apply for Thailand Pass?
The official application processing time for Thailand Pass is 3-7 days. Thailand Pass will not permit registration less than 2 days before departure. They recommend that you plan your trip at least 7 days in advance, to ensure sufficient time for the registration and approval process in the Thailand Pass system and to eliminate the need for travellers to adjust their travel itineraries. In case of an emergency, you can submit your request with supporting documents to the following email address: testgo@consular.go.th
SOURCES: TAT | Rolly Tasker
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cambodia among first countries to give Covid-19 vaccines to children under 5
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Asia News Today | Starving Burmese Refugees & Terrorist groups in Philippines
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Travel Guide: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Oil tanker investigated after Thai Navy spots waste off the coast of Chon Buri
Travel Guide: Common jobs for foreigners in Thailand 2022
Cabinet approves the use of chemical castration on repeat sex offenders
Roof tiler fractures skull after falling through school roof in Sri Racha, Chon Buri province
Teenager reports sexual assault at co-ed isolation centre for Covid-19 patients
Universal coverage scheme has spent over 101 billion baht on Covid-19 treatment
Thai Embassy in Poland preparing to evacuate Thai citizens from Ukraine
Bangkok court rejects bail applications of prominent pro-democracy activists
Thailand News Update | Doubts on Thailand’s Songkran 2022
Pending bill could help families of disappeared Thai activists take legal action
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? New Netflix documentary argues the case against Boeing
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Malaysia says its borders could re-open fully by second quarter of 2022
City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022
Thailand’s hotel operators call for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped
Thailand News Today | Tourism sector calls for full reopening in March
Despite rising Omicron infections, Thailand is forced to reconsider current restrictions
Tourism operators submit letter to PM calling for all entry restrictions to be lifted
Thailand’s long road back to ’normal’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Guides1 day ago
20 fun facts about Thailand
- Thailand21 hours ago
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia says its borders could re-open fully by second quarter of 2022
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand’s long road back to ’normal’
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Covid alert back at Level 4, CCSA says no lockdowns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s daily Covid cases could hit 100,000, according to leading virologist