Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Entry to Thailand may switch to an antigen test (Flickr dronepicr / PR Bangkok)
image
image

At the CCSA meeting on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health will propose easing entry requirements by replacing RT-PCR tests with a much cheaper and faster antigen test. Health authorities report that Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul will propose the revision at Friday’s meeting to be enacted from December on.

The simplifying of the required Covid-19 test is part of an effort to relax entry restrictions to encourage tourists to come to Thailand. Currently, internationally arriving travellers transfer to an approved hotel where they will undergo an RT-PCR test and then be confined to their room until the test results are received, typically between 6 hours and 1 day.

While travellers in the Test & Go program are not required to quarantine for any amount of time, the need to test negative for Covid-19 in a process that can take up to 24 hours, creates what is essentially a needed 1-day quarantine.

The proposed entry relaxation would also include expanding the ways people can get into Thailand, according to the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control. While the Test & Go no-quarantine plan and Blue Zone 7-day arrival Sandboxes are only allowed by flight arrivals, the new plan would see some safe land borders and water entry points added to the ways fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Kingdom.

The push to relax restrictions come as the numbers of international tourists entering Thailand are significantly bigger than those during the Phuket Sandbox but very noticeably lower than the rosy predictions government agencies like the Tourism Authority of Thailand have been predicting. One silver lining though – the percentage of tourists being diagnosed with Covid-19 has been very low, just 0.08%.

Easing and simplifying the entry procedure may draw more tourists, but one major point of contention that is preventing a substantial amount of travellers from booking holidays in Thailand is the national ban on alcohol. All entertainment venues are closed (legally at least, with many loopholes and businesses ignoring the rules being seen frequently), and alcohol is only allowed in restaurants in 4 of the 17 tourist provinces that have reopened.

The Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunploem reported that the CCSA will be discussing lifting or easing alcohol and nightlife restrictions in Pattaya at their meeting Friday, with a change possible – but not guaranteed – in December.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Prosaap
2021-11-26 10:21
My point is what ever you dicide follow up how is a bar that pay the police more save how make white light the bar more save how can you not sit at a bar but have a music festifal…
image
Saltire
2021-11-26 10:31
39 minutes ago, Lawyers_Guns_and_Money said: Antigen tests have a less than 85% chance of accuracy. This is just another version of the same issue when it comes to testing positive after arrival. In my opinion, recreational tourists should hold firm…
image
ace035
2021-11-26 11:27
Do not take that COVID-19 ATK test, majority of the time it's a "false positive" & not accurate at all.
image
Saltire
2021-11-26 11:46
If assuming I am correct and these ATK tests are DIY from a pharmacy, how are they date stamped? Can you prove it was taken within 72 hours? Assume they are taken at the airport and you just wait?
image
Wannabe
2021-11-26 12:18
Just returned from trip to HKT and can tell you insisting on the RT PCR test (there are many faster PCR tests such as NAAT) should be abolished. Abolished for entry via Thailand Pass and for arrival. All major jurisdictions…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

