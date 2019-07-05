Thai travel agents post figures showing a drop of 11.5% in inbound traffic | The Thaiger

Business
Thai travel agents post figures showing a drop of 11.5% in inbound traffic
Travel bookings have dropped by 11.46% during the first six months of the year. For the first six months of 2019 the Association of Travel Agents’ member companies handled 2,786,204 customers. That translates into a real loss of 360,470 clients for inbound travel agents based on the turnover of guests at Bangkok’s two gateway airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang.
While China is still the biggest inbound market for travel agents with 58.29% of all arrivals, 2019 so far has shown a steady decline of nearly 15%.
Alarm bells are ringing over the decline in Chinese visitors a market that travel agents up until last year had come to rely on to maintain a healthy revenue stream.
Travel experts blame declines on a strong baht against the Euro and UK pound. Travel from the UK market dropped by nearly 25% for ATTA members. Visits from Germany declined by 6.77% and France dipped by 10%.
Another key factor in the general drop is that more travellers are booking their own trips to Thailand, a trend that has slowly eroded totals over the last five years. Competition is tough worldwide and in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is a rising star that will challenge Thailand’s dominance.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
Business
Thai Stock Exchange best performer in Asia – first six months
The average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment in June was 60.53 billion baht (approximately US$1.95 billion), up 3.1% from the preceding month. Foreign investors were the net buyers of Thai shares for the third straight month in June, gaining the highest monthly net inflows in the region.
Dividend yield ratio of SET was 2.98% at the mid-year point, above Asian stock markets’ average ratio of 2.79%.
In June, the average derivatives trading volume rocketed by 65% from the previous month to 590,647 contracts per day.
According to The Nation, SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that the SET Index rose to the highest among Asian bourses with the most value of foreign net inflows in June. He says the situation is boosted by the prospect of continuity in Thailand’s economic policies following a clearer picture of local politics, coupled with a string of positive external factors including US-China’s easing of trade tensions and the US Federal Reserve’s gradual move in monetary policy.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Bank of Thailand tackles surging Thai Baht
In attempts to exert some pressure on the Thai Baht control levers, the Bank of Thailand says it’s scaling back the auction size of short-term bonds. The actions are an attempt to curb the rapid surge of the Thai Baht which hit a six-year high last Monday.
The central bank has announced that the reduction of short-term bond supply is aimed specifically at overseeing the movement of the Thai Baht. However, the market has interpreted the move as the attempt to slow the capital inflow.
Thitima Chucherd, an economist of the BOT, attributes the rise of Thai Baht to the capital inflow that has moved to safe haven assets in Thailand.
She says, “…during the financial turbulence on the market, international investors tend to apply risk-off approach by selling their assets to avoid risks in one market and holding assets such as bonds denominated in safe haven currency.”
The Kasikorn Research Centre says…“The Bank of Thailand’s short-term bond supply reduction may be one of the initials steps to curb the movement of the Thai Baht.”
The Baht rose to hit a six year high of 30.52 to the USD on July 1, before settling slightly weaker to around 30.8 per dollar yesterday in response to the news about the central bank’s decision to reduce the short-dated note supply next month.
The central bank reduces the supply of short-term bonds, including three month, six month and one year bonds. The size of three-month and six month bonds will be cut by 5 billion baht per week in July. The supply of one-year note issuance will be cut by 10 billion baht.
International investors are viewed Thailand as safe haven because of the country’s strong economic fundamentals, backed by current account surplus and prospects in attracting foreign direct investment thanks to the government’s mega projects including the Eastern Economic Corridor and high-speed railway projects.
These factors pushed up the value of Thai Baht in spite of a series of turbulences in financial markets which prompted central banks in some countries with current account deficit such as Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, to tighten their monetary policies. Indonesia raised interest rates six times by 175 basis points last year to defend the rupiah currency.
Thailand has become one of the best performers even though Thailand has been slow in raising the policy rate. The central bank increased the interest rate to 1.75 percent in December last year, the first increase since 2011.
Already, the strong Baht has taken a toll on Thai exports which are expected to record a zero or even negative growth this year. The Sports and Tourism Ministry has also blamed the strength of the baht, in part, for a drop in some tourist demographics travelling to Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
To find all the latest Bangkok condos for sale, and compare prices, go HERE.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
