Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think) | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)
PHOTO: springnews.co.th
A celebrity fortune teller has been engaged to promote the “Positive Energy” campaign being run by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote domestic tourism. Spring News reports that the tarot card reader and feng shui master Dr Khatha Chinbanchorn is being engaged as the face of the project to promote “positive energy”, making merit and environmental awareness.
Retail giant Big C has already signed up, with Dr Khatha taking 200 of their Big C card members on various outings to make merit at Buddhist temples, and other organisations taking part include Air Asia, PTG Energy, the Fortune hotel chain and Mono Group.
The “Positive Energy” campaign was launched at an event held in Bangkok’s Grand Mercure Hotel and celebrates the TAT’s 60th anniversary of promoting the Kingdom as a tourism destination.
The Thaiger predicts the domestic campaign will be a great success, according to our crystal ball.
SOURCE: Spring News
Business
Competition amongst discount airlines concerns Thai CAA
PHOTO: Travel Daily (the photo is for display only and does not reflect on the airlines depicted)
Thailand’s airlines are strapped for cash, facing serious competition and discounted airfares, and the Thai Civil Aviation Authority is closely watching their safety standards. This from the CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop.
Sukmanop says he’s worried because many airlines, especially budget carriers, are facing serious financial problems due to fierce competition on routes to main destinations like Chiang Mai and Phuket. Also under-performing new routes that have been kicked off this year.
Some airlines earn only 0.75 baht per kilometre.
“This is difficult to solve because it is business competition.”
“Many airlines show poor operating performance, jeopardising their services. Aviation authorities have warned endangered carriers to review their financial plans, and if the revised plans are unsatisfactory, CAAT will order them to reduce routes and flight frequencies.”
“Despite negative operating results, airlines must not compromise their maintenance and safety standards. Airlines must adjust their fleets and operating costs in order to protect passenger safety.”
Thailand’s national carrier Thai Airways posted a loss of 11 billion baht this year, for the first three quarters of 2019. The airline has posted almost a decade of quarterly losses as it grapples with its outdated aviation model and battles with an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Politics
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
“Let’s call a press conference to apologise for the last press conference…”
Parliamentary staff have held a media conference to apologise for the behaviour of two male Future Forward MPs who exchanged a kiss during an earlier press conference held in the Parliament building. The Nation reports that the House Speaker’s secretary Tankhun Jit-Issara emphasised the need to behave appropriately in the Parliament building, including in the press room.
“There are rules for using the press conference room that prohibit inappropriate language, insults, slander and indecent behaviour. Furthermore, users must maintain polite manners at all time in the establishment and follow other stated rules strictly.”
Tankhun went on to address other violations, including unauthorised live broadcasts on social media, as he warned of consequences for rule-breakers.
“We are not trying to restrict anyone’s freedom of speech or actions, we just want everyone to respect the rules of the establishment.”
He was not alone in his admonishment of the Future Forward MPs, with a House of Parliament’s spokesperson for children, women, elderly persons, disabled persons, ethnic groups and LGBT groups also apologising for the kiss in the press conference room.
“The committee did not plan for such incident to happen and we are sorry that the incident affected the image of the House of Parliament. I will admonish the persons involved and make sure that such an incident never happens again.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
PHOTO: matichon.co.th
The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.
A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.
Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.
The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.
The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.
The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Competition amongst discount airlines concerns Thai CAA
Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest
Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)
Army promises investigation after three civilians shot and killed
Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured
13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend
2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
Thai PM criticises “fake” rumours about his wife’s religion
Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Tourism19 hours ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Bangkok4 days ago
Three men abandon van packed with drugs in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Surat Thani fisherman missing after falling off boat last night
- Bangkok3 days ago
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
- Politics3 days ago
Thanathorn calls on Thais to demand Constitutional amendment