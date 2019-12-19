Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think) | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: springnews.co.th

A celebrity fortune teller has been engaged to promote the “Positive Energy” campaign being run by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote domestic tourism. Spring News reports that the tarot card reader and feng shui master Dr Khatha Chinbanchorn is being engaged as the face of the project to promote “positive energy”, making merit and environmental awareness.

Retail giant Big C has already signed up, with Dr Khatha taking 200 of their Big C card members on various outings to make merit at Buddhist temples, and other organisations taking part include Air Asia, PTG Energy, the Fortune hotel chain and Mono Group.

The “Positive Energy” campaign was launched at an event held in Bangkok’s Grand Mercure Hotel and celebrates the TAT’s 60th anniversary of promoting the Kingdom as a tourism destination.

The Thaiger predicts the domestic campaign will be a great success, according to our crystal ball.

SOURCE: Spring News

Business

Competition amongst discount airlines concerns Thai CAA

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

PHOTO: Travel Daily (the photo is for display only and does not reflect on the airlines depicted)

Thailand’s airlines are strapped for cash, facing serious competition and discounted airfares, and the Thai Civil Aviation Authority is closely watching their safety standards. This from the CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop.

Sukmanop says he’s worried because many airlines, especially budget carriers, are facing serious financial problems due to fierce competition on routes to main destinations like Chiang Mai and Phuket. Also under-performing new routes that have been kicked off this year.

Some airlines earn only 0.75 baht per kilometre.

“This is difficult to solve because it is business competition.”

“Many airlines show poor operating performance, jeopardising their services. Aviation authorities have warned endangered carriers to review their financial plans, and if the revised plans are unsatisfactory, CAAT will order them to reduce routes and flight frequencies.”

“Despite negative operating results, airlines must not compromise their maintenance and safety standards. Airlines must adjust their fleets and operating costs in order to protect passenger safety.”

Thailand’s national carrier Thai Airways posted a loss of 11 billion baht this year, for the first three quarters of 2019. The airline has posted almost a decade of quarterly losses as it grapples with its outdated aviation model and battles with an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Politics

Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

“Let’s call a press conference to apologise for the last press conference…”

Parliamentary staff have held a media conference to apologise for the behaviour of two male Future Forward MPs who exchanged a kiss during an earlier press conference held in the Parliament building. The Nation reports that the House Speaker’s secretary Tankhun Jit-Issara emphasised the need to behave appropriately in the Parliament building, including in the press room.

“There are rules for using the press conference room that prohibit inappropriate language, insults, slander and indecent behaviour. Furthermore, users must maintain polite manners at all time in the establishment and follow other stated rules strictly.”

Tankhun went on to address other violations, including unauthorised live broadcasts on social media, as he warned of consequences for rule-breakers.

“We are not trying to restrict anyone’s freedom of speech or actions, we just want everyone to respect the rules of the establishment.”

He was not alone in his admonishment of the Future Forward MPs, with a House of Parliament’s spokesperson for children, women, elderly persons, disabled persons, ethnic groups and LGBT groups also apologising for the kiss in the press conference room.

“The committee did not plan for such incident to happen and we are sorry that the incident affected the image of the House of Parliament. I will admonish the persons involved and make sure that such an incident never happens again.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Economy

Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

PHOTO: matichon.co.th

The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.

A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.

Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.

The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.

Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.

The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.

The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.

SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review

