Thai Tourism Minister pushes ahead with visa-free entry for Indian, Chinese visitors | The Thaiger

Thai Tourism Minister pushes ahead with visa-free entry for Indian, Chinese visitors
PHOTO: ThaiVisa
Despite criticism from both the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Deputy Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, the Tourism and Sports Minister says he will push on with plans for visa-free entry for Chinese and Indian tourists.
Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to put the proposal to Cabinet on August 20, despite the national security concerns of both ministers.
“I have faith in Thai police. Even if the Cabinet does not approve the proposal of visa-exempt entry, criminals will still come to Thailand and get caught. The finance minister agreed with the measure on August 16, and I will propose it to the Cabinet to seek a final solution.”
The move to increase tourist numbers to Thailand includes allowing Indian and Chinese visitors to enter without a visa from November 1 to October 31, 2020, as well as scrapping the visa-on-arrival fee for 19 countries, excluding Chinese and Indian passport holders.
The Finance Minister also suggests giving visitors to Thailand a gift of 1,000 baht, in addition to the 100 baht eat-shop-travel project, 15% discount (at a limit of 30,000 baht) on food, hotel and travel, along with a special week-day tourism plan.
Regarding extending opening hours for entertainment venues in some areas to 4.00am, Minister Phiphat says he will hold informal talks with the PM and related ministries but has asked the Tourism Authority of Thailand for more research on this.
SOURCE: The Nation
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
The ban on smoking at home in Thailand comes into effect today. From today people can be prosecuted for “domestic abuse” by lighting up a cigarette inside a home.
People can call Family and Protection centres on 1300 to report a smoker.
According to the new law, women and children are often the recipients of second hand smoke and the new legislation and fines is designed to assist in protecting them from the harmful effects of cigarette smoke.
Speaking to Manager Online, Dr Ronachai Khongsakon from a tobacco research group, says that women were particularly vulnerable with 81% suffering second hand smoke in their homes. He claims that 430,000 people die worldwide annually from second hand smoke, and that two out of three of the victims are women.
The ‘Report a Smoker’ hotline is 1300. Cases may then be referred to juvenile and other courts. The government says the move is the latest measure to stop people smoking in Thailand in public places, and now in their homes in the presence of other people.
Smoking has already been banned at airports, including the internal ‘smoking rooms’, now replaced with rooms outside terminals for smokers. Smoking on many Thai beaches was banned back in February 2018.
There is an estimated 10 million smokers in Thailand resulting in 72,000 deaths annually.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Thai Government seeks public opinion on civil same-sex union bill
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
The Thai justice minister is insisting that draft legislation for civil partnerships of same-sex couples won’t be rushed and that the department is waiting for public feedback on the proposal.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin says the process will take time as it requires “careful deliberation to prevent any misunderstanding”.
Somsak made the comments yesterday whilst chairing a forum on the Bill. The Bill was agreed in principle on December 25, 2018 and relevant departments are now working on a final draft. The Bill will need to be passed by the new Lower House but there is no timeline on the legislation reaching the House at this stage.
The Justice Ministry is holding public forums to evaluate public opinion on some of the legislation’s contentious issues.
• The Bill stipulates conditions for terminating registration of civil partnerships.
• The Bill fails to include the right for same-sex couples to adopt children or the right to receive state welfare benefits, even though same-sex couples have the right to adopt children under the existing Child Adoption Act.
• Those who register for civil partnership must be a minimum of 17 years old and obtain their parental consent.
• Feedback on the Bill must be sent back to the Council of State by next month for a final draft to be prepared for Cabinet.
Speaking in the third person, Somsak said “The Justice Ministry will neither rush nor put the brakes on the Bill.”
The Civil Partnership Bill doesn’t allow same-sex couples to marry but it would grant partners the legal right to jointly own and manage assets, and to give or receive inheritances.
Activists, on both side of the argument, are critical of the Bill. On one side same-sex GLBT proponents say it doesn’t provide same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples. On the other, critics say the Bill would reduce the ‘value’ and ‘values’ of marriage in Thailand.
But supporter say the Bill is a first step towards equality in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Department proceeds with crackdown on shameless price gouging on medications
Despite a lot of resistance from the local Thai private hospital networks, The Department of Internal Trade says they will proceed with its crackdown to control prices of medicines now that it has received their price lists.
Once legislation is enacted, hospitals selling medicines above the median price set by the department will face fines and/or imprisonment. Since August 16, every hospital has been required to print out QR codes so patients can compare prices.
Many Thai private hospitals have been price gouging patients for medications sold through their in-house dispensaries for years, sometimes inflating prices for prescription medications up to 3,000% the price of a local pharmacy.
Prayoth Benyasut, the department’s deputy director-general, says private hospitals, manufacturers, importers and dealers provided the department with their price lists on July 31, and DIT has used this data to set a price for each item, which will be made accessible to customers.
“If hospitals are not able to explain why a medicine is overpriced, they will be fined 140,000 baht or be imprisoned for seven years, or face both a jail term and fine.”
The DIT says it will summon 20 private hospitals to testify after they failed to meet the July 31 deadline to provide their price lists.
“If they don’t show up, they will face three months in jail and/or fined 5,000 baht. Those who have failed to provide complete data will be fined 2,000 baht, while those that have failed to respond to the deadline will be fined 20,000 baht and/or imprisoned for a year.”
The DIT will release a list of pharmacies on its official website, www.dit.go.th, so people can have their prescriptions filled there, though this option is still being considered by the Pharmacy Council of Thailand.
The department has also sent its agents to check if private hospitals are displaying the QR codes. People can also check the price of drugs on the www.hospitals.dit.go.th website, according to The Nation.
Private hospitals will also be required to follow the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking’s notification on regulations on drugs, medical supplies and medical services, which insists that patients be provided with estimated costs before they are admitted to hospital. Hospitals are also required to provide patients with prescriptions that have clear information and instruction.
SOURCE: The Nation
