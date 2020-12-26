Thai government promises more long weekends in 2021, travel bubbles after April | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thai government promises more long weekends in 2021, travel bubbles after April
In a bid to further boost domestic tourism, the Thai government plans to create more holidays in 2021, as well as introducing travel bubbles after April. The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says every month in the coming year could have a long weekend, as homegrown tourists continue to be the main focus for at least the first quarter of 2021.
In addition, 1 million room nights will be added to the domestic travel stimulus scheme, which the government at one point had threatened to cancel, amid reports it was being abused. Furthermore, the Cabinet will meet on December 29 to discuss a new stimulus campaign for travellers aged 55 and over. The 5-billion baht scheme is aimed at helping struggling tour operators.
Despite all the stimulus measures aimed at the homegrown market, Phiphat admits international holidaymakers are still vital to the survival of Thai tourism. However, he says planning for their return has to wait right now, until the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom is brought under control.
“The ministry wants the private sector to think about possible plans for foreign tourists that could be implemented next year after Thailand controls the recent outbreak. I believe we still have a chance to see a beautiful year ahead.”
He adds that after the first quarter of 2021, the government may reinstate talks on travel bubble arrangements with other countries. While 56 countries can enter Thailand on a “visa exempt” basis, the mandatory 14-day quarantine remains the biggest barrier to reviving tourism in the country. Phiphat says that following requests from many hotels in different parts of Thailand, he will submit an “area quarantine” proposal to the government’s Covid-19 task force in early 2021.
The etiquette of gift-giving in Thailand
During this festive period, whether to mark Christmas or the start of a new – and hopefully brighter – year, you may want to offer a gift to your Thai friends. Alternatively, it may be the birthday of a Thai friend, or you may have been invited to their home. What are the rules? Below is a short guide to gift-giving etiquette in the Land of Smiles.
Gift-giving customs in Thailand
If invited to the home of a Thai friend, you are not obliged to bring a gift, but it is polite to do so, and the gesture will always be appreciated. Thais give gifts to express gratitude, respect, appreciation, and kindness, and the tradition of gift-giving is a serious business in the Kingdom. Be aware however, that the gift may not be opened in your presence as this is usually done in private. As very few Thais celebrate Christmas, you would not be expected to give a gift at this time of year, although doing so will always raise a smile of gratitude!
Ostentatious gifts that cost a lot have the potential to make someone feel uncomfortable and they may even refuse to accept your offering. It’s advisable therefore to opt for smaller, more reasonably-priced gifts, such as chocolates, fruit, or flowers. Family members will often gift cash, particularly at weddings.
Things to do when giving or receiving gifts in Thailand
As with many other things in Thailand, superstition dictates a lot of the customs around gift-giving. Wrap your gift in a bright colour; gold or yellow are considered particularly auspicious choices. You should only choose red if the gift is for a Chinese Thai. Feel free to decorate your gift with extra touches such as ribbons and bows. The number 3 is considered lucky in Thailand, so people will often give gifts in groups of 3. As with many other things, such as handling money, always use your right hand to give or accept a gift.
What not to do
Don’t wrap your offering in blue, green or black; these colours are reserved for mourning. Similarly, avoid giving carnations or marigolds as these flowers are used at funerals. When opening a gift, be careful how you handle the wrapping – ripping the paper is considered rude.
Giving gifts in a business environment
You will notice a plethora of gift baskets on display in supermarkets around this time of year. Thai companies will usually send such offerings to their customers to mark the New Year holiday. Business associates often give each other gifts during this period too.
Other times of gift-giving in Thailand
Birthdays
Weddings
Major life events
Children’s Day in January
Chinese New Year in January/February
Thai New Year/Songkran in April
Mother’s Day in August
Father’s Day in December
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.
26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.
Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…
Red (high risk for Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)
Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)
Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.
The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.
“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.
The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.
So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.
500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”
A very merry Christmas from The Thaiger team
Caitlin, Champ, Earth, Jett, May, Austin, Tim and Mike would like to wish every single one of our readers a heartfelt Merry Christmas. Whilst the challenges of 2020 have brought grief, confusion and sadness to many, it’s also reminded us about the importance of family and friendships. It’s also been a year of change for us too… we’re all in this mess together!
Christmas is an annual reminder about valuing life’s simple gifts – giving, sharing and being there for each other. If you can’t be together with your family or long-standing friends today put a moment aside to call them, maybe just a quick personal message.
If you’re a Christian you may be worshipping with others, or at least recalling the original message of Christmas and the birth of hope in Jesus Christ. For many others, the tradition of family and friends getting together and celebrating will be a shared experience today. If you’re alone, The Thaiger is always here with some fresh news and we’re thinking about you on this day.
We’d also like to wish our peers a very Merry Christmas – fellow story-tellers and journalists at the English-language Bangkok Post, Thai PBS World, Nation Thailand, The Pattaya News, Thisrupt, The Phuket News, Khaosod English, Chiang Mai Times and the many Thai-language outlets that form the core of Thailand’s vibrant news media.
Also to our broader Thaiger family that provide HR, IT, accountancy and administrative services as well as the new Tadoo.co staff working in the Bangkok offices under the leadership of Pruek.
The Thaiger is grateful for everyone’s support over this most difficult of years and promise to continue to provide accurate, timely news and information in return.
Have a happy and joyous day!
