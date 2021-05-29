Tourism
TAT re-confirms Phuket’s reopening date of July 1
The Thai PM, and the CCSA, have confirmed that Phuket’s re-opening WILL happen on July 1. This confirms months of insistence that the plan will go ahead.
The confirmation comes against a background of daily new infections in the country of over 2,000 and ongoing confusion about the country’s vaccine roll out. Saturday’s Thailand Covid report HERE.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand announcement, people arriving in Phuket will need to be fully vaccinated, produce a negative test when they arrive in the province, along with another test on the fifth day of their visit, all at their cost.
Travellers will need to remain on the island of Phuket for at least 7 nights before able to travel elsewhere in the country.
Importantly, apart from having to stay on the island, there is no quarantine under the current plan. There’s also little detail about any other paperwork that will be provided at this stage.
Phuket is still under a soft lockdown which includes restrictions for restaurants, serving of alcohol, opening hours of shopping centres and other shops, closure of bars, arrival restrictions, mask wearing and requests for people to stay at home each night between 10pm and 4am. All these will need to be lifted, we assume, before the July 1 deadline.
Yesterday’s announcement also follows a week where Thai Airways announced weekly flights, directly to Phuket, from a number of European cities. The company, currently under a restructure plan, has announced that bookings are open. There are also thousands of Thai Airways customers who are awaiting refunds for flights booked last year after the airline was grounded in April 2020.
Whether travellers would be able to fly into Bangkok, transit, and then fly to Phuket under the new arrangement is yet to be announced.
The TAT aimed the announcement primarily at hotel and service providers urging them to get ready and committing their resources to publicise the re-opening of the island.
Phuket’s “sandbox” plan will be a pilot for additional reopening around the country in coming months, starting with high volume tourist locations.
Yesterday the southern island province announced a further 3 new cases as the daily Covid infection rate slowly falls. The provincial government is also trying to fast-track vaccination so that 70% of the island will be fully vaccinated by the reopening date.
We’ll have more details about this grand reopening to international travel as they emerge.
But I still has some niggling questions to ask the government as Phuket readies itself for the July 1 reopening date…
Here are the current guidelines for travelling to Phuket…
Crime
400k baht in donations for noodle vendor shot by off-duty police
The unfortunate noodle vendor that was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a drunken off-duty police officer fired a stray shot that paralysed the vendor has received nearly 400,000 baht in donations. Aroon Thongplab was accidentally shot on Bangla Road in Patong in the early morning of Feb 23 by the agitated inebriated officer. The bullet hit his spine and paralysed him. A Phuket expat was moved by the story and created a donation drive to help take care of the paralysed man’s family and medical costs.
Eric Smulders partnered with AC Legal Advisors to put together a charity campaign that went live on May 14 and has managed to raise 394,908 baht for the struggling family as of this weekend. The donations for the noodle vendor who was shot, about 50 of them, came mostly from expats who opted to remain anonymous.
Aroon is 25 and has a wife and 2 young children who are struggling to get by after the Royal Thai Police only provided 20,000 baht in compensation and assistance after the shooting. That money was received right after the shooting in February, and his wife, who now spends her time caring for her husband. She has tried to get further financial assistance from the police, but as of now, nothing has come.
Smulders was touched by the tragic story and the family’s need for help, with the massive expense of medical care and raising kids without income. He estimates the family need at least 25,000 baht a month to get by. So he asked the public for donations for the man who was shot.
“The family needs to rent a larger room as where they currently stay is just too small. They also need to pay for medical supplies, diapers, regular nursing care, and more.”
The man who shot the noodle vendor has been charged with attempted murder, firing a weapon in public, and carrying a firearm in public without reason, and has been stripped of his rank and fired from the police department. He was denied bail on Wednesday after claiming he wanted to be released to help raise money or donations for the victim he shot.
Others who wish to donate to the Aroon and his family can do so directly to his wife’s bank account:
- Bangkok Bank account 674 0397010
- Ms Kuntita Chananan
- Swift Code: BKKBTHBK
Donors are requested to notify the legal advisors of donations as well:
- 081 8931647
- tum@aclegaladvisors.com
- or LINE ID: tum_jaruwan
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.
A Phuket Provincial Police officer was denied bail today after drunkenly shooting a noodle vendor on Patong’s Bangla Road while off-duty. Pornthep Channarong, the officer involved in the incident, was off-duty and said to be out drinking all night before shooting Aroon Thongplab in the stomach in the early hours of February 23. The Phuket Provincial Court made the decision yesterday to deny bail to the police officer.
CCTV footage showed the officer denied entrance to Illuzion Nightclub for carrying a weapon as he drunkenly waved his gun around. Footage then captured the unprovoked attack showing the vendor, who had just picked up a customer’s finished bowl, being shot in the stomach and then taunted and kicked by the intoxicated officer, who fired a second shot at point-blank range but missed.
The shooting paralysed the noodle vendor when the bullet hit his spine, leaving the family struggling to get by after the Royal Thai Police paid only 20,000 baht in compensation to the victim. The vendor’s wife was in attendance for the court’s decision and is said to be satisfied with the ruling.
The court cited the severity of the likely penalty for the crime committed, making the police officer a flight risk, should he be allowed to pay bail and be released. They worried that the defendant could tamper with evidence or witnesses if set free, aside from the possibility of him fleeing or hiding. He has been charged with attempted murder, firing a weapon in a public area, and carrying a firearm in a public area without necessary reason.
The police officer’s excuses for needing the bail were deemed insufficient by the court. He said he wanted to be freed so he could help in fundraising to provide financial assistance to his victim’s family. He also said that he had guns and equipment hidden in his house that his family couldn’t find but he wants to retrieve and surrender to the Royal Thai Police, as he has been stripped of his rank and fired from the police force.
The court was not moved by the request and denied the police officer bail, observing that he had already confessed and will be sentenced to jail time, so there was no need to be released before then. A trial will begin on June 28 where his confession will be reviewed along with witness testimony before a verdict is announced.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
12 violators of Covid-19 restrictions, of Thai and foreign origin, have been arrested and taken into custody by police for gathering and drinking in public on Patong Beach. The Covid-19 measures currently in place in Phuket ban all get-togethers involving alcohol, limiting the number that can drink together to just 2 people. The group were arrested for violating this order and for drinking in public.
According to the police the group had 3 foreign men in it along with 5 Thai women and 3 Thai ladyboys, so for those keen at maths the details of the 12th person were not revealed. The Covid-19 rule violators were arrested Friday night in Patong on the walkway along the beach on Thaweewong Road, the popular beachfront road.
Police noted the specifics of their liquor stash, confirming that the group had 2 bottles and 8 cans of Thai beer, 2 imported beers, 4 wine coolers, 4 soda waters, and 2 bottles of Thai liquor. The stash was confiscated by the police.
The perpetrators were brought to Phuket town to the Phuket City Police Station. There they were met by the Phuket Vice governors and medical personnel from Vachira Phuket Hospital. The medics administered swab sample Covid-19 test to each member of the group of restriction violators.
The Vice Governor reminded people that these restrictions were put in place after more than 20 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a small group of people drinking together. That is why the regulations allow just two people together when alcohol is involved. He stressed that police and government officials have been instructed to crack down on violators to try to quickly curb the spread of Covid-19 for a chance at reopening to international tourism July 1st.
Officials asked the public to work together to attempt to eliminate the spread of Covid-19 in Phuket and instructed anybody who sees violators of the Covid-19 restrictions to contact the police immediately. Sentence and fine details were not yet available for the group of 12.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Mjm
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9:36 am
Yes but let them not worry about all us dirty farangs that live here and add to society. We don’t need the vaccine. If we don’t like it we can leave right?!
EdwardV
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:14 am
Questions: the arrival test is rapid or PCR? If PCR, do you need to quarantine until they get a result? If you need to quarantine is it at a facility or your hotel? Same for the day five test. Is a pre-flight test required? Is there a test required after day seven to leave the island? Do you need to fly direct to Phuket or can to arrive at BKK first? If at BKK, is the first test there or in Phuket? Insurance? Fit to fly certificate? Special visa?