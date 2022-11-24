Connect with us

Tourism

Singapore cruise ship arrives to sample Patong’s delights

Published

 on 

A cruise ship from Singapore anchored off Patong yesterday morning, bringing 3,000 passengers for a brief visit to the jewel in Phuket’s crown of insalubrity.

The Genting Dream, owned by Resorts World Cruises, arrived around dawn. The ship is on a five-day cruise out of Singapore and had stopped at Penang in Malaysia before arriving in Phuket, so passengers obviously know what they are in for.

Officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Kuala Lumpur and Phuket offices welcomed the cruise ship’s arrival. The passengers are mostly Singaporean, Malaysian, Indian, Indonesian and Taiwanese.

The 335-metre Genting Dream has 18 decks and 1,674 rooms It can accommodate 3,352 passengers.

Napasorn Kakai, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office said that visitors arriving by boat, be it a private sailboat, a luxury yacht, or a massive cruise liner, tend to have larger spending budgets than other tourists. Even though cruise ship passengers only spend one day ashore, almost their whole time ashore is passed spending money at local restaurants, attractions, and souvenir stores.

Singapore cruise ship arrives to sample Patong's delights | News by Thaiger

Cruise ship passengers spend almost all their time ashore pouring money into the coffers of local restaurants, attractions, and souvenir stores.

The ship, left Singapore on Sunday and was due to leave Phuket yesterday evening to begin its return voyage, with scheduled calls at Langkawi and Port Klang, which services Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Koh Samui is preparing to welcome its first cruise ship in three years since the Covid-19 pandemic. The Viking Mars, a Norwegian ship carrying more than 700 tourists, mostly Europeans, is due to make a one-day stop to allow its passengers to spend time on the island.

Pre-Covid, the cruise industry brought over 500,000 visitors each year to Phuket. In 2019, a total of 154 cruise ships brought in 485,000 people, making the island’s port one of the busiest in the world.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room2 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui2 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored9 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events2 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment2 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup2 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand3 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand3 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport3 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok3 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin4 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism4 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand4 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending