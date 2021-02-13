Samui tourism operators push for faster vaccination programme | The Thaiger

Tourism
Samui tourism operators push for faster vaccination programme
Tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.
He adds that despite the fact that Thailand has a very low number of Covid-19 cases, the slow vaccine rollout will affect tourists’ confidence in the country. In order to show the international tourism market that Thailand is ready, the government must secure enough jabs and vaccinate its population, thereby ensuring both locals and foreign visitors have immunity.
In 2020, around 400,000 tourists visited Samui. Prior to Covid-19, the island welcomed 2.5 million visitors, of which only 17% were domestic tourists. Hotels on the island are now taking bookings for the third quarter of this year, according to Ratchaporn, with guests from countries like the UK and Germany already booking for September and October.
The Tourism Association of Koh Samui will launch a promotional campaign for the island next month. The Samui Journey will market new tourism sites and things to do away from the beaches, in the hope of persuading tourists to stay longer and boost expenditure.
Meanwhile, Ratchaporn says that, in addition to speeding up its vaccination programme, the government needs to provide financial support to businesses in the tourism sector. He suggests a reduction in water and electricity bills, and a debt holiday of 6 – 12 months. Of the island’s 1,000 hotels, fewer than 200 are still operating and occupancy rates are below 10% since the resurgence of the virus late last year.
The Bangkok Post reports that around 5% of hotel owners have decided to sell up and the others have no plans to re-open unless there is enough international demand to justify it.
For now, Ruengnam Chaikwang from the Thai Hotels Association says operators hope to welcome foreign tourists who have been vaccinated and for whom quarantine has been waived. With this in mind, they are pressing ahead with marketing campaigns aimed at the third quarter of the year.
“We are more optimistic that tourists can visit the country by the third quarter.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to re-open 22 fresh markets from Monday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 virus first re-surfaced in December, is to re-open 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Chingchai Bunprakhong, the mayor of Samut Sakhon municipality, says all areas are being sprayed with concentrated chlorine mixed with water. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, 3 water tanks containing the mixture were sent to Mahachai Market, as part of a deep cleaning operation.
Chingchai says the decision to re-open the markets comes amid a downward trend in Covid-19 infection rates. Officials have now tested 3,772 workers from the 22 markets and only 0.56% (21 people) have tested positive. Of the 95 new cases reported in the province on Thursday, 60 were found as a result of proactive tracing. It’s understood 35 of those are receiving hospital treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
175 new cases of Covid-19, 167 local- Covid Update
Thailand is reporting 175 new cases of Covid-19 today with 167 of those cases being locally-transmitted. Of those local infections, 120 were found via pro-active testing and 47 were found through tests at medical facilities. The pro-active testing cases were mostly found in Samut Sakhon (95 cases) where the 2nd wave of the virus initially broke out. Such cases were found in high-risk factories and communities featuring migrant workers.
Today’s new cases bring Thailand’s total amount to 24, 279 overall since the pandemic began. 20,210 people have reportedly recovered from the disease, with 3,989 patients still undergoing treatment. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 people.
The 2nd wave of the outbreak has led to 20,042 confirmed cases and 20 deaths since it began December 15 with 80% found in Samut Sakhon alone. So far, the province has reported 15,411 confirmed cases between December 18 and February 12.
Bangkok followed Samut Sakhon at 905 cases, with Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Ang Thong and Nakhon Pathom rounding up the list.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
Officials say they have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it hopes to have vaccinated over 960,000people across 10 provinces come April. The Covid-19 vaccine task force says the initial rollout will target high-risk groups, such as those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare workers and disease control officials.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
December’s outbreak is thought to have originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, with most of the infections found in migrant factory workers. Nation Thailand reports that officials have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Apisamai says Thailand has done well to curb the spread of the virus and now has just 5 “orange” provinces and 7 “red” provinces. Those colour-coded red have the highest restrictions in place, with orange provinces having the second highest.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of infections has been reported at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. The CCSA says the cluster may be down to complacency in the workplace and a lack of temperature checks. She adds that finger scanners have been identified as a possible source of infection, along with ideal transmission conditions in dormitories and condominiums. The district of Pathumwan has now been classified as a virus hotspot, with local residents urged to take precautions to safeguard against infection and to use the MorChana app for updates.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
- Crime4 days ago
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
- Crime4 days ago
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
World Tourism hotspots re-opening – success or failure? | VIDEO
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
Alam
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:01 am
Yes that’s a good news for tour related everyone, at least there’s a target timeline from September 2021 onward.
Hopefully tourists will able to make their plans accordingly.
EdwardV
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:02 am
“ Hotels on the island are now taking bookings for the third quarter” – sounds like they are getting ahead of themselves but I like the optimism. Look for other tourist hot spots to follow suit, along with more calls for targeted vaccination priority to tourism employees.