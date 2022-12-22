Connect with us

Tourism

Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake

Published

 on 

Pink lilies in northeast Thailand, photo by Nation Thailand.

Flowers are still springing up across Thailand, drawing tourists to admire them. The latest flower hotspot in Thailand to have tourists come flocking is Nong Han Kumphawapi, known as Thailand’s ‘Pink Water Lilies Lake.’ The lake is located in the northeast province of  Udon Thani.

The chairman of the lake’s tourism boat enterprise, Paisit Sukrome, told Thai media the lilies are more noticeable than in previous years because the lake’s floating moss has been eradicated. 

Paisit said that about 200,000 have visited the lake so far this year. In 2021, that number was only 50,000.

Over 100 boats are now available for tours of the lake, Paisit said. However, only three of five piers are currently open due to the efforts to remove the floating moss, he said. 

As with many other flower hotspots in Thailand, the lake draws the most tourists during the cool season, meaning that now is the perfect time to head over. Boat guides say the best time to visit the lake is in the morning as the sun can be overwhelming after 11am, Nation Thailand reported.

The Pink Water Lilies Lake was named one of CNN’s ‘15 strangest lakes’ in 2014.

Thailand’s colourful, vibrant flowers are delighting tourists across the country. In central Thailand, a field of cosmos flowers is open to tourists in the main city district of Lop Buri province.

A Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) director’s office in the province brought a group of people to admire the purple, pink, and white flowers last week. People are growing cosmos flowers in the field because they are more unique than sunflowers, adding more variety for tourists to see. 

Last month, lush pink lotus flowers in the northern Nakhon Sawan province also drew tourists. Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp in the province, had an area of lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai.

Which flower hotspot in Thailand will be your next stop?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism42 seconds ago

Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake
Thailand30 mins ago

Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
North East33 mins ago

Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand News Today (weekday evenings)44 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Crime2 hours ago

Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment2 hours ago

Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Thailand2 hours ago

Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Transport2 hours ago

Toyota boss pumps brakes on shifting to EVs
Cannabis3 hours ago

CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022
Press Room3 hours ago

Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Cambodia3 hours ago

‘Rescued’ scammers return home from Cambodia
Crime3 hours ago

Aussie caught with gun at Thailand’s Samui Airport claims self-defence
Environment3 hours ago

Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change
Crime5 hours ago

Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending