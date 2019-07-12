Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
Translated from Manager Online | PHOTO: Surin Beach, Phuket
Quoting a leading hotelier, Manager Online says it was obvious that tourism in Phuket was “going down the pan”.
Manager Online has penned a doomsday article about Phuket’s tourism, saying… “it was obvious to anyone that tourism had been in decline for years with less tourists and less revenue. But why is this?”
Manager Online spoke to Kongsak Phupongsakorn, head of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Thailand. Kongsak said that June was always the worst month for tourism with it being low season but that “this year was terrible”.
Yesterday a tourism official in Pattaya also admitted to a 20-30% reduction year-on-year for June. Read that story HERE.
Kongsak reports similar figures for Phuket.
“There are hopes that Asian and Australian travellers will take up some of the slack in July and August. But that is all they are, hopes. Most people are expecting July to be just as bad as June.”
Kongsak gave a number of reasons such as the sluggish world economy that sees people travelling and spending less.
“The trade war between the US and China is also affecting investment. Investors as well as tourists themselves are running scared.”
Kongsak also laid part of the blame for the situation in Phuket fairly and squarely with the Thais themselves. He said that the the unpredictable and unclear political situation was scaring people. Continuing uncertainty and the long process in forming a new government has been terrible for tourism. He says this has led to a lack of coherent policy regarding tourism.
Kongsak says that safety concerns of tourists had not been properly addressed leading to a lack of confidence.
For years the tourist market in Phuket saw sustained growth that promoted a building boom of hotels. But the increase – that saw tourism rise from 9 million visitors a year to 14 million within five years – has not been maintained.
Hotels with new facilities have no guests to fill them and investors are not getting expected returns. More rooms and more restaurants has meant more competition.
Kongsak says that in an effort to woo tourists, hotels in Phuket are offering rooms at up to 50% less than they did in the low season last year.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found off Karon Beach Yesterday
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found was found floating off Karon Beach yesterday (Wednesday).
Karon police received a report about the dead body floating in the sea, about 500 metres from the Karon Beach just after 6pm. The body was a male, appeared to be a westerner but without any documentation or ID to indicate who he is or where he was from.
The man was wearing a black tank top, blue sport shorts, black socks and black Adidas sneakers with white soles. An initial investigation by the team of Vachira Hospital at the scene found that the man didn’t have any obvious injuries. His body was sent to the hospital in Samkong for a more thorough autopsy.
The person who found the body said that he was driving his boat around the area and found the body floating in the sea so he contacted the police and, together with Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers, dragged the body ashore near Nong Harn in Karon Beach.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify the victim and will contact the consul to alert the man’s relatives.
Environment
Phuket’s looming high season water crisis
PHOTOS: Siraphat Kanphonngam
Water shortages are almost a certainty for Phuket in the next high season with the rainfall for this year’s wet season well below average.
The island’s three main catchments – Bang Neow Dam off Srisoonthorn Road, Bang Wad dam in Kathu and Khlong Kratha dam in Chalong – have all increased in their water levels since the dams dropped to historically low levels back in April. But not much.
Read the story about the water shortages at the end of the last high-season HERE.
We are nearly at the centre point of the annual wet season but the levels in the dam, by The Thaiger’s estimate, are still less than 20-25% capacity. Without significant increases in rain levels, well beyond the annual average rainfall, the island will be facing acute water shortages by the middle of the busy festive and new year business season, probably before the end of January 2020.
The hope for heavier rainfall would be against the trend of lower rainfalls already in 2019.
This year’s monsoonal contributions from the sky have been below average with only two short spans of heavy rainfall falling in Phuket since the west season kicked late April.
In March and April this year water trucks became more numerous around the island than the ubiquitous passenger vans. Price gouging for water was common and secondary water storages, like some of the old tin-mine lakes, certainly not potable water supplies, were used as a resource to keep communities supplied. Hardest hit were residents in the Rassada are, east of Phuket Town. For most of March and April the residents had little or no water supply.
Read that story HERE.
Official water restrictions were threatened but never actioned by the local water authority or the Phuket Governor during the shortages earlier this year.
Phuket
Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket
The Thai Disease Control Department says they’re investigation claims by a Perth couple that they went through “two years of hell” after eating a plate of Pad Thai while visiting Phuket on holiday in 2017.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling even to get out of bed.
Following extensive tests, doctors found that they were hosting Dientamoeba fragilis, a parasite, which they say they contracted from a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an ‘upmarket’ food court in Phuket, Thailand.
Read the full story and the couple’s claims HERE on The Thaiger.
Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanaying- charoenchai, says that Thailand has effective monitoring systems to ensure food safety through the Food and Drug Administration Office, the Health Department, the Medical Science Department, the Agriculture Ministry and private networks dedicated to food safety.
Commenting on ‘Dientamoeba fragilis’, he explained that it is not harmful to people who are in good health and ruled out the possibility that the parasite came from the Pad Thai because it would have been fried.
Ryan Prigg, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7 news, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
‘Dientamoeba fragilis’ is a species of single-celled protozoa found in the digestive tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is a common cause of diarrhea, chronic diarrhea and fatigue.
Original story: Thai PBS
