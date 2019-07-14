Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development | The Thaiger

Business
Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
PHOTO: Horizon Beach Resort Hotels Phuket
One of Asia’s leading resort destinations Phuket looks set to weather a perfect storm as soaring hotel supply is forecast to be challenged by declining tourism demand. New research from consulting group C9 Hotelworks in their Phuket Hotel Market Update Mid-Year Edition has revealed an island development pipeline of 15,348 keys set to enter the market over the next five years, which represents an 18% push in total supply.
During the first four months of 2019 which is ranked as high season, year-on-year international passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport slipped by 3%, while the domestic segment was down 6%. Looking into the data, the first half of 2018 had been a record-setting tourism period, as the succeeding six months experienced a sharp decline due to the retraction of the Mainland China market.
Mainland China remains at the forefront of any discussion about Phuket and the segment remains volatile with a 19% decrease registered this year from January through May. Russian arrivals have yet to fully recover. On the upside, fast-growing Indian arrivals tripled their tourism trajectory during the same period, versus 2018.
Hotel performance has mirrored the current trend, according to STR data this reflects a 12% retraction of RevPAR (revenue per available room), driven largely by lower market-wide occupancy. While May and September are the two lowest months for Phuket hotels, July and August are projected to experience a boosts in occupancy. But the reality remains that non-high season attracts significantly lower room rates and this factor will undoubtedly suppress overall rate growth during the year.
The C9 Hotelworks report also highlights the growing influence of hotel branded residences on the Phuket accommodation market. Over 50% of the incoming pipeline, or 8,337 units, are being developed. Majority of these products are condominium properties with many being affiliated to international hotel groups via management or franchise agreements. Despite the drop in Chinese tourists, a number of Mainland real estate conglomerates have entered the island property sector.
Summarising, Phuket’s forecasted tourism market conditions, C9 Hotelworks view is that with the development of the new Greater Phuket airport by AoT in Southern Phang Nga, the long- term forecast remains positive. It’s probable that current hotel sector will experience a similar cycle that Bali saw between 2014-2018 and that new supply will eventually be absorbed on a medium-term basis, but in the shorter term, demand remains a key risk factor impacting operators and owners.
To read and download C9 Hotelworks full report click HERE.
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
“The Bank of Thailand’s move to curb the rising baht is simply a “warning shot” and will have little impact on the currency’s value or on the bond and stock markets.” This is the response from Thai economists following Friday’s BOT tweaking of the economic dials.
On Friday the BOT adjusted down the amount of baht accounts held by foreign investors and called on financial institutions to provide reports on foreign investors holding debt securities issued in Thailand.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand reacted on Friday and closed at 1,731.59, down 8.86 points or 0.51% from trading on Thursday. The baht also weakened by about 20 to 30 satang, depreciating to 30.90 from 30.60 baht to the US dollar.
Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, assistant managing director at Phatra Securities says there has been very little reaction to the change.
“I think this was just a warning shot and it implies that the central bank doesn’t really want to lower interest rates.”
If the US Federal Reserve cuts its policy rate later this month, then the baht is likely to move up against the dollar, Pipat said, adding that BOT’s last resort will be to cut the policy rate.
The fast-rising value of the baht has worried both exporters and policymakers as it could further impact Thai exports, which have already suffered from the global economic slowdown. Some economists have called on the central bank to lower the interest rate to prevent the baht from rising further as it could erode the competitiveness of Thai exports as goods from countries with weaker currencies will be cheaper in the global market.
The high baht has also been blamed as one of the main reasons for tourist numbers to cool off in the past four months.
Some analysts have forecast that the baht could edge up to 29 or 28 baht to the dollar by the end of this year should the Fed lower its interest rate twice this year.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Amari Pattaya has a dramatic makeover
“Dramatic changes have taken place to the entire property, which has transformed the legendary hotel into a new paradise along the northern end of Pattaya Bay.”
Today’s Amari Hotel in Pattaya has its roots back in the early 1070s when it was constructed as the Orchid Lodge. But now there’s been a major make-over under the Amari brand.
Amari Pattaya’s redevelopment program is now complete, as they unveil new accommodation offerings in two distinct buildings – Amari Tower and Amari Suites.
They have extensive free-form swimming pools with a treehouse-themed slide and aqua waterpark, kids’ club with animation team, restaurants, ballrooms, meeting facilities, fitness centre and spa.
New stylish rooms and suites are offered in two buildings: Amari Tower and Amari Suites. There are 297 refurbished guest rooms and suites, including the 19th floor executive lounge in Amari Tower, just steps away from the beach. The Amari Suites, tucked away in an exclusive building, offers a collection of 49 one- and two-bedroom suites, perfect for families and friends travelling together, the company said.
All suites offer ocean views, a dedicated living area with large dining space as well as furnished balconies. The suites are especially suitable for both short and longer stays.
New, inspired dining experiences with multiple cuisine options including Thai, Asian, Indian, Italian, Chinese, among international fare are on offer at Amaya Food Gallery. Aqua Eatery & Bar is another new dining venue for guests to enjoy poolside cool breezes, refreshing cocktails and a diverse menu of informal selections, the company added.
Amari Pattaya is located at the northern end of Pattaya Beach, less than 90 minutes by car from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
SOURCE: Amari Pattaya
Top 10 tips for marketing if you’re a small to medium business
The marketing and advertising world is evolving quickly. And you need to evolve with it. How you used to successfully market your business ten years ago… five years ago… even last year, needs to be different today so you can reach more customers for less.
Things are moving REALLY fast and the terminology and science of advertising is moving along with the technology. The shift to online marketing is profound.
Just imagine you put a display ad in a local newspaper a decade ago. How many papers were printed? Where were they distributed? How many were sold? Would the reader even turn to the page with your ad on it? Who read the ad? What age were they? Were they even interested in what you were selling? Answers to most of these questions were impossible to answer.
Your ad wasn’t linked to your website or Facebook page, it was static and, well, the paper quality wasn’t fantastic so the glossy photo you gave them looked a bit disappointing by the time it was printed.
And you paid good money for the pleasure to advertise in a newspaper ten years ago!
The caveat to all this is that magazines, newspapers, radio, billboards and TV are still valid and strong means to advertise. But the audience is much more difficult to measure and the cost is high, compared to the modern alternatives. For bigger businesses, with broad appeal and a budget to match, the traditional forms of advertising still have a value and appeal. But the move online is happening very fast
Now, for a LOT less, you can deliver your ad right into the heart of your customer target. No longer are you randomly spraying your message to an audience you can’t even measure.
Even if you’re a small volunteer organisation you can reach out to your constituency, with even a tiny budget, much more effectively than in the past.
Here are our Top 10 tips for successful marketing and advertising in 2019 if you’re a small to medium business.
Who are your customers?
It’s difficult to plan a good campaign if you don’t know precisely who your market is. Age, sex, where they live, what other products they like, what do they spend on similar products or services? We bet most small to medium businesses would have little idea who their buyers are.
In the past, most advertising was sprayed out across a broad audience, loosely defined, and you just hoped some of your message would fall in the right laps. Now, the more you know about your customers, the better you can plan a reliable and efficient marketing campaign. A little research is going to make everything else much more successful and predictable.
Because you can highly define you ads in 2019 you also need to highly define who your customers are.
Unless your mother owns the radio or TV station, go online
Display ads in newspapers, billboards on the side of the road, theatre advertising, even radio advertising. Think about it…. how many of the people hearing, seeing or reading your ad are actually interested? You’ll pay big money to reach a whole lot of people who couldn’t care less about what you have to offer, in the hope of reaching a few that do. It’s inefficient and it’s wasting a lot of your money.
The incredibly broad scope of online advertising allows you to spend less and reach more of YOUR buyers, specifically.
Traditional banner ads are, mostly, a waste of time
… for advertisers and website owners. The idea of an advertiser placing a banner strategically on your website is really just a lazy online version of the old magazine or newspaper days. Instead of display ads in print, they’re just display ads on the website!
With all the tools and tricks available today you need to weaponise what your money and advertising can do online. And why do we really bother what it looks like on a desktop or laptop anymore. Most people, the vast majority, are going to see your online ad on….
Smartphones: The window to the world in 2019
Every day an older consumer of media, sadly, dies. And another 1000 smartphones will be purchased. This is a harsh and relentless march into the future. Depending on the age group (the younger, the more likely they are to consume information and entertainment on a smartphone), you need to be making sure you are reaching people on smartphones.
The damn things are ubiquitous, perhaps even annoyingly-so. But you can’t deny their astonishing ability to reach eyeballs and ears. You don’t need us to remind you that people, of all ages, are glued to their handheld device long periods every day.
You will be hard pressed to find people not using smartphones every day, in some capacity. You don’t have to deliver them a paper, leave your magazine in their doctor’s waiting room, sit them down in a theatre or wait for them to turn on the radio in their car. They’re carrying their smartphone with them wherever they go and probably sleep with them on the bedside table charging overnight. They are the first things they look at in the morning and last things they look at before going to bed.
Reality.
You can point to the negatives of this situation but it doesn’t change the facts. Smartphones are a vital part of modern life in developed and undeveloped countries.
In the case of The Thaiger 84% of our pages are read on a smartphone, not a desktop or tablet. That figure, maybe less with some websites aimed at older readers, is more or less where things are at in 2019.
Which platform?
But the internet is HUGE, how the hell can I choose the right platform or website? This is relatively easy although it may first appear over-whelming. Why? Because you have valid information freely available online – lots of it. Website owners will charge you to advertise on their pages. Facebook, YouTube, Google, Line, Instagram – they’re all just website/webportals. There are so, so many ways your can creatively use any website to reach your audience – they all offer different angles and opportunities.
Maybe it’s a website about topics relating to your business or service. Then you already have a defined target audience. If you sell motorbikes then place an ad with a website that has motorbike reviews or motorsports results. If you sell skincare products advertise on health and fitness website.
Read up about each of them, visit their websites and see the way other advertisers are using them. Research about what advertising opportunities they offer. It’s really an entirely new science and the more you read up, the better decisions you’ll make and the better success you’ll have with your marketing dollar/baht/pound.
With the ‘biggies’ like Facebook, Google and YouTube, you can advertise on these as well and it’s not that difficult, complicated or expensive. There are many variables and specific ways you can point your advertising dollar directly at your potential buyers.
The bad news about Facebook.
Facebook, especially in Thailand, is incredibly popular. It’s free to post and reach out to your customers with engaging posts – right? Well, not really. Say you have 10,000 followers on your shop, service or organisation Facebook page. When you do a post, how many of your followers will see the post? Sit down… it’s probably only around 2% of your followers. So out of your 10,000 followers only 200 will see the post on their page feed! Of course there will be others who like your page and may visit your page and read it there – but they are not the majority.
So, with Facebook, if you’re not boosting your posts your pretty much wasting your time using Facebook as a marketing tool. It may be free but the effort you’re putting into your witty, clever or beautiful post may be better spent boosting in a targeted, clever way to reach your customers more efficiently.
Check the numbers, it’s all about the numbers
There is now an incredible amount of data available about website traffic and who is reading what. This information is available to you so that the mysterious world of advertising is much more transparent now. The amount of papers or magazines sold, the number of listeners and viewers, was mostly a number given by an enthusiastic salesperson in the past. NOW you can check and sift through the marketing hype to make educated, professional and strategic decisions about YOUR marketing spend.
For websites, check similarweb.com and type in any website to see an approximation of their last six months of web traffic. If they don’t have at least 12,000 visits a month, they won’t even register on their traffic counters. Unless they are a highly specific website aimed at YOUR customers in your area, best steer away from low-traffic websites if you want to maximise your spend.
Our experience is that similarweb.com usually under-reads traffic by 10-20% but the trends, general insight and trends are invaluable if you’re going to do online marketing. The more traffic, the more people that may see your advertising, but it’s not as simple as this and now it starts getting a bit more complicated. Brace yourself.
For Facebook or social media platforms there are other ways to get traffic numbers. In some cases it doesn’t matter because, in Facebook’s case, they’ll distribute your ad to a specified target audience for you – you don’t even have to choose the Facebook pages, they do it for you. Facebook ‘boosting’ of posts is quite easy and relatively cheap. With practice, and learning the tools available, you’ll get really good at delivering very targeted ‘boosts’ on Facebook.
Different websites or social media pages will have slightly different audiences. learn about the sorts of people that use certain websites and social media. Where are YOUR customers?
Forget banner ads, go for PPC (pay per click)
Ever heard of Google AdSense? If you’re doing any sort of modern marketing or advertising you need to get your head around AdSense or similar products to weaponise your hard-earned marketing spend. For AdSense, Google becomes your modern advertising agency. The products you will use are all online and there are many, many tutorials to guide you how to use it most efficiently.
There are also other online services who will place your ads on the best websites to give you the best return. The best place to find them, for your region or country, is… guess… Google. Just type in “Best PPC in Thailand”, or US, or Australia or wherever you are.
Pay–per–click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to drive traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a search engine, website owner, or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked.
In this case you pay to have your banner seen or clicked on a certain number of times on particular websites – specifically or broadly – reaching out to your customers. You could pay $100 and AdSense, or a similar product, will place your banner strategically, a certain number of times. You are paying for specific clicks on YOUR ad – you only pay when they click, it doesn’t get much more targeted than that!
There are hundreds of variables in this situation giving you remarkable flexibility to get YOUR message right in front of your customers eyeballs.
You still need a brand, logo, great graphics or video
The method of reaching your customers may have radically changed but the need for good branding, messages, artwork and media hasn’t changed. But remember, in the modern world, it’s most likely your message is going to be seen on a hand-held smartphone, not an IMAX screen or A4 glossy magazine page. So plan accordingly.
The online ad is just the start of the journey for your customer
They like the look of your ad, they’re interested, they click.
Now where do they go? To your website, Facebook page, YouTube clip or a page listing all your products and shop address. This is now you’re time to shine.
The readers have limited time and you’ve got them in your online showroom. Make sure your message and branding is clear, your products well laid out, an opportunity to purchase is clear and the photos and media are top class. All this should be in place before you start getting people to click on your ad. Need help with your marketing? Again there are hundreds of online services to help you and tutorials to help you do it yourself.
Don’t be bamboozled by slick salespeople – you’re now in control
The one HUGE advantage of modern advertising and marketing is that YOU are in control, like never before. In the past there used to be advertising agencies to help you wade through the marketing world and help you to maximise your advertising spend. Now there are e-media companies who understand the online world and how to best prepare media for your internet-based campaign.
But you can do it yourself if you’re prepared to do the homework. There is a vast, incredibly detailed, library of tutorials, informative websites and examples to give you the information you need, in most languages. The more you learn the smarter you’ll become in navigating the modern media world and making choices that will sell more of your products, faster and for less advertising cost.
One thing we can promise – you will get MUCH better value spending your dollars on specifically targeted online advertising, aimed DIRECTLY at your customers and it will cost you less. This is true wherever you are in the world.
