Connect with us

Tourism

Pattaya beach vendors see domestic tourist business increasing

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Beach vendors say domestic tourists are bringing an increase in business.

Beach vendors along Pattaya beaches say that they are starting to see earnings increase due to domestic travellers in recent weeks. Their revenue is still far below the levels they were before Covid-19, but they are seeing an uptick of weekend and holiday travellers.

Vendors selling food, massage, beach umbrellas and more are slowly seeing improvement, with each weekend seeming to bring more and more customers. Last weekend celebrated the Mahidol Day holiday with a three day weekend from September 24 to 26. The government celebrated the death anniversary of Prince Mahidol, considered the father of public health and modern medicine in Thailand, with a massive vaccination drive, but many citizens celebrated it with a long weekend beach holiday.

Vendors gleefully reported last weekend earning money on par with their profits before Covid-19. The majority of incoming tourists are weekenders from Bangkok and Eastern provinces, or even Chon Buri residents living inland and flocking to the coast for a beach break.

With the reduced crowds during Covid-19, Pattaya City has allowed visitors to park on the beach road, bringing them closer to beach vendors and stimulating business. The area still lacks parking but a new parking garage at Terminal 21 is currently under construction and will have a beach shuttle for those who don’t want to walk the 5- to 10-minute journey. This too will bring people to the beach easily and provide vendors with a bigger customer base.

Chon Buri and Pattaya have delayed their international reopening until November, though some are relieved by that as they fear it could drive away the domestic tourists that are finally beginning to return in numbers since many Thais are scared that international tourists (who are required to be vaccinated with more effective vaccines than those primarily used in Thailand) will bring in waves of Covid-19.

But beach vendors are looking ahead, hopeful that officials will allow many planned festivals to proceed and bring thousands of tourists to Pattaya. Upcoming events include beach food festivals, a music festival, a fireworks festival, and the world-famous Loy Krathong lantern festival.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-01 12:01
They deny it, but tourism has been in decline for years before Covid, so the expectations weren't high. And if you open any place after 19 months of restrictions, the first weekend is going to be well visited! That's no…
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-01 12:05
5 minutes ago, billywillyjones said: They forgot the words "All five" in front of Vendors. They must've dusted of an old photo from the glory days.
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-01 12:09
What a ghastly sight. Hundreds of overweight tourists buy cheap garbage products from people that are not from the Eastern sea board. Thailand has some stunning and brilliant coastlines but this isn't it. The vendors spoil it.
image
Paco
2021-10-01 13:39
5- 10 minute walk make that half hour or more from terminal 21
image
ExpatPattaya
2021-10-01 14:01
21 minutes ago, Paco said: 5- 10 minute walk make that half hour or more from terminal 21 At a normal walking pace you can walk from one end of beach road to the other in less than 40 minutes. …
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World57 seconds ago

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Thailand1 hour ago

Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Chiang Rai2 hours ago

Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand2 hours ago

Quarantine shortened, curfew cutdown, more AstraZeneca doses | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 1
Tourism3 hours ago

Pattaya beach vendors see domestic tourist business increasing
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Man arrested for firing bullet in Protests, 1 mil tourists incoming | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.101
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand allows antigen test kits to be sold online, in regular shops
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thailand’s largest field hospital closes as last Covid-19 patient discharged
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases and 123 deaths
Tourism4 hours ago

Government reveals Thailand’s 2022 tourism slogan
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Chon Buri eases Covid-19 restrictions – what’s allowed now?
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Vaccine inequity means inoculation rate is still below 10% in over 55 countries
Phuket5 hours ago

Officials expect tens of billions of baht in Phuket tourism revenue in next 6 months
Phuket20 hours ago

Phuket entry update October 1: Checkpoints, testing, vaccines
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending