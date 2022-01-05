Connect with us

Video

Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Test and Go scheme suspension allowing exemption form quarantine for tourists coming to Thailand is set to continue, the government is pushing for night club re-opening to be postponed around the country, A Russian women is attacked at a tourist attraction and Monks can enjoy new years too.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket8 mins ago

Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Video41 mins ago

Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourism45 mins ago

No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Philippines16 hours ago

Travellers who break Philippines quarantine rules face US$1,000 fine or 6 months in jail
Bangkok16 hours ago

Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok16 hours ago

Trip to Thailand turned sour for Love Island star after testing positive for Covid
World18 hours ago

China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket19 hours ago

Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise
Thailand20 hours ago

UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Central Thailand20 hours ago

Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors
Technology21 hours ago

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 counts of fraud in landmark ‘tech start up’ case
Pattaya22 hours ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand22 hours ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism11 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending