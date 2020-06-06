Sections: BusinessKoh SamuiTourism

Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale

The economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic on Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sectors has been inestimable, with foreign arrivals banned since March and hotels nationwide ordered shut in April. Some around the country have since re-opened but nearly 100 hotels on the tourist island of Koh Samui are now for sale.

The president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says owners of close to 100 local hotels have announced plans put their hotels up for sale, because they lack cash flow and banks won’t lend bridging finance or loans to capitalise. He says their financial problems began late last year and increased in January, then the Covid-19 crisis struck them hard in February.

Some hotel owners have been unable to collect overdue payments from major tour agencies for months (like the TUI Group – read more HERE). Furthermore, during the temporary closure, owners have had no revenue but still had to pay salaries and other costs.

Due to the crisis it’s difficult for them to seek soft loans from banks to maintain their liquidity, according to the president, who says he’d like the government to “provide urgent help to hotel owners with soft loans before it is too late, because hoteliers are in deep financial trouble”.

“The impact is not only on Koh Samui but nationwide.”

After promising transparency, the government unanimously passed a 1.8 trillion baht stimulus package, designed to resuscitate an economy expected to contract for the first time since 2009, due to the ripple effects of the pandemic. The package includes soft loans for stricken businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: bankruptbrokeCoronaviruscrisisfinanceHoh SamuiHotelsrefinancesale
9 hours ago

Recent News

Lý do phải mở tấm che cửa sổ khi máy bay cất cánh và hạ cánh là gì?

Nhiều người vẫn không hiểu vì sao mỗi khi đi máy bay, tiếp viên hàng…

7 seconds ago

Bình Dương: Xe container tông xe biển đỏ khiến 1 người chết, 6 người bị thương

Trưa nay, tại Bình Dương đã xảy ra một vụ tai nạn nghiêm trọng. Một…

22 mins ago

Vĩnh Phúc: Trưởng Phòng GD&ĐT bị xem xét cách hết chức vụ trong Đảng vì sàm sỡ giáo viên nữ trong phòng làm việc

Vì có hành vi sàm sỡ một nữ giáo viên ngay tại phòng làm việc,…

43 mins ago

Tập 5 “Người ấy là ai”: “Xạ thủ số 1 Việt Nam” streamer NoWay hạ gục nữ chính bởi gương mặt điển trai dễ thương

Là 1 trong 5 chàng trai xuất hiện trong tập 5 "Người ấy là ai"…

2 hours ago

Kết quả Baeksang: “Khi hoa trà nở” thắng lớn tại Giải Baeksang

Tại lễ trao giải thưởng Nghệ thuật Baeksang lần thứ 56, "Khi hoa trà nở"…

4 hours ago

แฟนหงส์ ชื่นใจ ! อาร์เตต้า ลั่นไม่หวั่น แม้ต้องเจอกับ เรือใบ

มิเกล อาร์เตต้า เทรนเนอร์ของทาง ไอ้ปืนใหญ่ อาร์เซน่อล ให้สัมภาษณ์เชื่อมั่นว่าลูกทีมมีความพร้อมที่ดีมากในการกลับมาลุยพรีเมียร์ลีก รอบนี้ โดยทางขุนพล ไอ้ปืนใหญ่ เตรียมลงสนามเป็นหนึ่งใน 2 คู่แรกของ พรีเมียร์ลีก นัดรีสตาร์ทวันพุธที่ 17…

4 hours ago