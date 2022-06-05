Connect with us

Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has ordered airlines and airports to make urgent adjustments after acknowledging long queues for Thai Airways flights at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The early morning flight check in delays at the Thai Airways counters in Suvarnabhumi Airport was caused by a lack of check-in staff at the Thai Airways counters, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

For their part, Thai Airways conceded they were under-staffed and that “more staff will now be added”. Airline executives were on the scene trying to sort out the delays and keep passengers informed of the situation. They also deny that anyone missed flights because of the check-in mayhem.

VIDEO: Posted on Fah Walaiphan’s Facebook account and YouTube

Despite Friday’s early morning queues for Thai Airways flights, 24 of the national carrier’s planes remain mothballed or in-waiting for a return to services, and have been parked in the same spots for most of the last 2 years. Two of the airline’s monster A380 planes still have their engine covers on and gathering dust while The Thaiger counted at least 6 Boeing 777 planes, mostly used for international flights, that continue to wait for a return to service at the northern end of the airport’s apron.

As Thailand’s borders re-open and travel restrictions continue to be eased, international travel is starting to pick up, albeit slowly. Domestic travel has stagnated since the April flourish of tourists which included a major lifting of restrictions on April 1 (removing all testing for vaccinated travellers), Songkran and a long weekend.

Since April there’s been a levelling off of domestic travel although international arrivals have been gradually picking up. All domestic airlines are still operating on a much-reduced schedule of destinations and flight frequency. There are also three Thai airlines now under administration working through their bankruptcy – Thai Airways, Nok Air and Thai Air Asia X (not their domestic division).

Local flights around Thailand still require passengers to wear masks at all times, socially distance inside the terminal (although it doesn’t seem to matter on the planes), and there’s still no catering services available on flights at this stage.

Tourism officials are expecting inbound travel to start picking up more swiftly over the next few weeks. In April Thailand welcomed 293,350 foreign arrivals, an increase of 39% from March. About 60-70% of these are thought to be people travelling for tourism.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-05 12:26
    The airline industry is in turmoil globally. The tourism industry does not recover until the airline industry getting it's act together.
    image
    JJJ
    2022-06-05 12:27
    They know how many flights they have and people needing to check in. It’s not a hard calculation to make. But it does show how antiquated the check in process is in Thailand and no investment in automated technologies from…
    image
    Poolie
    2022-06-05 12:33
    Airport busy shocker! Oh the wonder...........😃
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-06-05 15:42
    Are all these people fleeing Thailand to escape the country's strict muzzle mandates I wonder?
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-05 16:29
    3 hours ago, JJJ said: But it does show how antiquated the check in process is in Thailand and no investment in automated technologies from check in to immigration. I think the whole check in process and just about everything…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

