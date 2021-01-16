Can I travel around Thailand? Mor Chana app? | The Thaiger

Tourism
Can I travel around Thailand? Mor Chana app?
Yes.
But for people travelling around Thailand at the moment there is still quite a lot of confusion and misinformation about where you can travel to and additional restrictions on travel. Statistically, and with the usual precautions, you are very unlikely to catch Covid-19. We’ll continue to publish any updates to this information on travel at thethaiger.com
For people travelling out of Red Zones… that includes Bangkok…. to other parts of the country that are lower-risk zones – orange, yellow and green – there are a number of precautions in place. How these precautions are applied in practice is sometimes up to the local governors and officials and also sometime up to you with advisories about your behaviour when you arrive at your destinations
In Phuket, for example, if you want to travel from Bangkok to the island, officially there are restrictions on your travel, documented in a 3 page announcement last weekend. There was talk of a 14 day self quarantine being in place.
But this week the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that travellers will not have to do a 14 day quarantine if they travel from Bangkok to Phuket, except from four high risk areas in the capital….mostly up in the north of the city and not frequented by foreigners.
Other provinces have other conditions and precautions in place, including five central and eastern provinces which are considered ‘High Risk’ at this time where travel is restricted to and from these areas – Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Samut Sakhon and Rayong,
People who travel to and from these five provinces must carry official documents stating why they need to travel at this time.
For travellers, generally, this is what you can expect from the airports at the moment if you are travelling.
Firstly many of the domestic airlines are having to juggle around their flights so you should check your bookings before you leave for the airport to see if you’ve been bumped onto a later flight. The schedules have certainly been cut back by all the domestic carriers.
Check-in mostly the same at all airports, including Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok. Then there is the usual security check that your passport matches your boarding pass before you can proceed to the departure gates. AoT (Airports of Thailand) operated airports will usually invite you to download their app at this stage, but it’s not mandatory.
Before getting on board a plane airline staff will ask passengers to download the MorChana app, and fill it out. There are four questions to fill out which will then give you a rating and QR code. Obviously a ‘green’ rating is going to attract less attention than a ‘red’ rating which would make you an at-risk passenger.
On the plane, as before, you will be required to wear a face-mask at all times and the food and beverage service has been suspended on all flights until further notice.
Some provinces also have their own tracking and tracking apps that you may be asked to download. In Phuket, you’ll be asked, for example, to register on the ‘gophuget.com’ (yes, ‘Phuget’ instead of Phuket) website (you just scan a QR code), and register your destination details. Other provinces have their own apps that you may be asked to scan or download.
Download Mor Chana on Google Play HERE.
Download Mor Chana on Apple Store HERE.
Apart from the media publishing the latest information provided by the government about changes in travel and related restrictions, the airlines will be your best port of call for questions about flying to various destinations… they have been charged with administering much of the restrictions.
Airport staff will also be briefed on all the latest changes or information.
Then, of course, there will be the “I wasn’t told that” moments that you may need to sort out as you go. TIT.
In short, the travel around Thailand, except for the 5 high risk provinces of Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Samut Sakhon and Rayong, is still relatively easy without many noticeable changes. There are also four districts in the north of Bangkok, not in the touristy areas, that are also causing concern for authorities.
All this is a fluid situation and you’ll just need to keep all that in mind if you are travelling, and expect the unexpected.
If you’re driving from province to province there is also likely to be some additional checkpoints.
Bottomline, you can still travel around Thailand and the airlines will certainly appreciate your patronage and the fares are low. You can also travel to Thailand from overseas but the current 14 day quarantine remains in place although there are now long-term visas for an extended stay, up to 270 days, if you want or need to come. Contact your Thai embassy or consulate before you book ANYTHING.
Economy
Government considering another registration round for co-payment scheme
The Finance Ministery is considering adding another registration round to the Khon La Khrueng (“Let’s Go Halves”) co-payment scheme, as 1.34 million rights have not yet been taken up. The government introduced the scheme last October, in an effort to stimulate the Covid-battered economy. Under the scheme, Thai citizens get a 50% subsidy on the purchase of food, drink and general products, up to 150 baht per person per day, to a maximum of 3,000 baht for the duration of the scheme. Those who sign up need to make purchases within 14 days of their registration.
The first phase got under way on October 23 and finished on December 31, with the government setting aside 30 billion baht to cover 10 million people. The second phase began on January 1 and runs until March 31, covering an additional 5 million people. The cap has also been raised from 3,000 to 3,500 baht.
Kulaya Tantitemit from the Fiscal Policy Office says that of the combined 15 million rights, 13.66 have been taken up. The Bangkok Post reports that those who have not received subsidy rights can register for the 1.34 million that remain by the end of this month.
The Finance Ministry is also considering a third phase of the scheme, based on the success of the first 2 phases, according to Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Arrest warrants sought for 8 civilians suspected of smuggling migrant workers
Deputy national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas has confirmed that arrest warrants are being sought for 8 civilians implicated in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers. The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 face charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. The workers were trafficked from Myanmar to the central Thai province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak of Covid-19 began last month. 20 police officers are also being investigated for their role in the smuggling operation. They have been suspended from duty pending a full investigation. It’s thought there are up to 25 police officers suspected of involvement.
“After tracing the migrant workers’ route into Samut Sakhon and then jobs at its shrimp market, we found that most received direct assistance from more than 20 police officials and eight civilians. They smuggled the workers across the border in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi and then provided transport to get them to Samut Sakhon.”
Damrongsak says an investigative committee is being set up prior to criminal prosecution and disciplinary action being taken against the police officers involved.
“A formal fact-finding procedure will be carried out before both disciplinary and legal action is pursued against them.”
The committee, which is being chaired by the assistant national police chief, will work with a separate panel set up by the government to investigate the role of police officers in people smuggling. The committee is mostly made up of police officers. Damrongsak says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha insists that investigating officers carry out their duties in an honest and transparent manner.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
A man has driven his car onto the runway at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while allegedly under the influence of illicit substances. AOT officials are now trying to figure out how the man was able to breach airport security and drive onto the airport runway.
Airport security vehicles were seen escorting the car off the runway, passing by waiting planes. The Airports of Thailand released a statement saying the man was “quickly” apprehended.
Reports say methamphetamine was found in the man’s vehicle. He was arrested on charges of entering a restricted area of an airport, illegal possession of drugs and driving under the influence.
A senior police officer in Koh Samui faces charges for allegedly raping a 21 year old Burmese woman at the Bo Phut Police Station on the island. The officer, who was an investigation squad leader at the station, has been suspended and is now in detention at the Koh Samui Court.
The senior sergeant major allegedly took the woman, who had been arrested on drug charges, out of her cell at around 2am Wednesday and to another room at the Bo Phut Police station where he allegedly sexually abused her. She was then taken back to her cell.
The woman reported the incident to the Myanmar Embassy which then filed a complaint directly with the Bo Phut police chief. The senior officer was immediately suspended. He now faces rape charges and is now in detention.
In another case of police and officials behaving badly…. At least 33 police officers and other government officials are being investigated for their role in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers into Thailand. The people smuggling business is thought to be at the root of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, with countless migrants helped across the border without undergoing mandatory quarantine or any form of health checks.
According to the deputy national police chief, at least 33 people are thought to have been involved in smuggling migrant workers over the Thai-Burmese border, in the Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi. This includes over 20 police officers, with the remainder being state officials. The level of involvement varies, with some turning a blind eye to the people smuggling and others more actively involved.
The government has declared an amnesty for all illegal migrant workers, in the hope it will encourage them to come forward for Covid-19 tests. They will then will be allowed to work in the Kingdom for 2 years. Registration opens today and run until February 13.
The Indonesian island of Sulawesi was shook by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shortly after midnight today, toppling over buildings and injuring hundreds. Reports are continuously being updated as rescuers search through rubble. As of early this afternoon, at least 34 people have been killed… the toll is expected to rise.
Thousands evacuated their homes in West Sulawesi. Several buildings, including hotels, were severely damaged and many homes were flattened in coastal areas. A hospital was partially damaged and reports say more than a dozen patients and staff were trapped under the rubble.
The area was first hit by a 5.9 magnitude undersea quake yesterday. It damaged several buildings, but no deaths were reported.
A suicide prevention team is being created to help Thai people in despair at this time. The Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, will chair the new committee. The ministries of Social Development and Human Security, Education, and Justice, as well as several other government bodies, will all play a role in the committee’s work.
Anutin says the committee will work to ensure people are aware of their rights and welfare entitlements, as well as trying to help them manage their problems. The team will also screen people considered “at risk”, such as those battling substance addition, people who have previously tried to commit suicide, and those who are suffering with mental illness.
Since 2017, the suicide rate has been on the increase and is particularly prevalent among males, who make up the majority of victims. 2020 figures show that the financial implication of Covid-19 is playing a significant role in deaths by suicide.
Thailand’s Tourism Minister has confirmed a proposal to charge foreign tourists a fee of 300 baht per visit. The fee will be used to develop tourist destinations as well as providing visitors with insurance benefits while in the Kingdom. The proposal has been approved by the National Tourism Policy Committee.
The fee is designed to ensure anyone who gets sick or is injured can receive medical treatment. 34 baht of the 300 baht fee will go towards insurance coverage.
Despite the introduction of the Special Tourist Visa, Thailand has struggled to regain much of its lost international tourism. The mandatory 14-day quarantine is thought to play a large part in people’s reluctance to visit, particularly if paired with quarantine or self-isolation restrictions in their home countries.
Paul M
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:29 am
When I travel from Pattaya to bkk for my flight back to U.K. will I require travel permit?
I will have taken covid test 2 days before travel.
The Thaiger
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:36 am
Your travel documents will be adequate we believe. Safe journey!