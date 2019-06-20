Ayutthaya Elephant Palace to be relocated for park make-over | The Thaiger

Thailand
Ayutthaya Elephant Palace to be relocated for park make-over
Ayutthaya Historical Park has sent a notice to the popular Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, located on Pa Ton road, to vacate the area within 30 days to allow for improvements of the park’s landscape.
The elephants, keepers and mahouts are still providing services to tourists visiting the park.
Laithongrient Meephan, owner of the Elephant Palace, told Thai PBS that he is concerned that both employees and elephants will be affected by the eviction. He said they have been there for over 20 years and earn a living for their families and that 83 baby elephants have been born and sheltered there without financial support from the government.
He said tourists, food stall operators, Tuk Tuk drivers, tour guides and all the people involved in the elephant shows and ride services will all be affected, adding they all are part of the important endeavour to conserve the elephant tradition of Thailand’s Ayutthaya Era.
Dr. Sujin Chaichumsak, Ayutthaya’s Governor, said that the park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has undergone a number of improvements of its landscape, and that the best way to settle this issue is for the Elephant Palace and the park administration to meet and find a mutually agreeable solution.
Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, or Wangchang Ayutthaya, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Ayutthaya. It was established in 1997 and was formerly known as Pang Change Ayutthaya, dedicated to preserving and sustaining the Thai elephant species, and is famous for its elephant shows and rides.
Although dressed up in a historical context, the famous park Ayutthaya attraction is just another animal-tourism attraction providing elephant rides and shows for tourists. The issue is a hot topic for some westerners who decry the use of elephant rides and shows for tourists, whilst the elephants remain a firm favourite for tourists from northern-Asian tourists and northern European nationalities coming to Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach
PHOTOS: ThaiWhales / DMCR
The carcass of a Bryde’s whale has been found near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan today.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources report that they were notified by staff on an oil ship three days ago that the Bryde’s whale was found dead floating in the sea off Samut Prakan.
The DMCR officers searched for it at the time but failed. Today the dead Bryde’s whale was located near a mangrove forest in Samut Prakan. Its remains were taken back to find the cause of death.
Thailand
Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi
PHOTOS: Motorlance Lopburi
A 50 year old Norwegian man has sustained serious injuries while four other Thai passengers sustained minor injuries when a van collided with a truck in Lopburi, north of Bangkok, this morning.
Rescue workers say that they were notified of the accident this morning on the Saraburi – Lomsak Road in Chaibadan, Lopburi. The left hand side of the van was ripped open from the impact with the truck.
In total there were five injuries. Four of them were Thais who sustained minor injuries. A 50 year old Norwegian man sustained serious injuries. All were rushed to hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Thailand
Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians
Vietnam is becoming one of the top destinations in the Asia Pacific region for Russian visitors, with the favourite Thailand still a close second, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.
The ForwardKeys survey reports that Vietnam saw the highest increase in Russian market seat capacity at 153%, followed by Thailand and the Maldives, which saw a growth of 125% and 58%, respectively. The Republic of Korea and India also saw seat capacity rising by more than 30%.
Vietnam is emerging as a favourite destination for Russian holiday-goers in recent years and is expected to surpass its neighbour Thailand, a favoured Russian haunt for a long time.
Market observers say the launch of direct air connections from multiple secondary and tertiary cities in Russia to Vietnam’s popular beach towns have propped up the Russian tourism boom.
The central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famous beach town of Nha Trang City, has been much loved by Russian tourists, accounting for one fifth of total foreign arrivals in Vietnam.
Last year, Russian tourist arrivals to Khanh Hoa reached nearly 400,000, up 1.5% year-on-year, making it the second biggest feeder market for local tourism after China.
Vietnam received a record high of 606,000 Russians last year, accounting for 4% of total foreign tourist arrivals.
SOURCE: Vietnam Plus
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach
26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram
Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi
Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians
Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free!
Eight arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – preview
Ayutthaya Elephant Palace to be relocated for park make-over
How many tourists visit the real Thailand?
Thai woman’s body found in home six months after her death
One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO
41 Thai MPs facing investigation over alleged media shares
Syrian nabbed in north eastern Thailand on four year overstay
Chon Buri government aims to protect Pattaya’s Near Islands
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Entertainment1 day ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Travel1 day ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Crime2 days ago
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
-
Expats4 hours ago
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
-
Business1 day ago
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Two Chinese and two Thais arrested over huge ‘ice’ haul
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese move their purchase power away from Bangkok condo market
-
Krabi3 days ago
Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi