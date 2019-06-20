How many tourists visit the real Thailand? | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

How many tourists visit the real Thailand?

11 hours ago

How many tourists visit the real Thailand?

PHOTO: Sarah Lazarus – CNN

Thailand is best known for its beaches, astonishing street food, markets and diverse south-east Asian culture. But how many people get out of the cities and tourist traps and get to experience the real Thailand? How many expats, living in Thailand, even get to experience the real Thailand?

Thailand is the fourth most popular holiday destination in the world and the country received a record 38.3 million tourists in 2018 and collected $62 billion in tourism revenue.

Chan Kaithong lives in Bangkok’s largest slum. Near the city’s port, but just a stone’s throw from luxury shopping malls and hotels, the Khlong Toei district is home to 100,000 people.

But the attraction of the well-trodden tourist hot spots often hides the real Thailand experience for tourists to the Land of Smiles. In 2012 Somsak Boonsam established Local Alike, a company which promotes “community-based tourism.” Via its online platform, Local Alike offers tourists the chance to leave the resorts and visit over 100 communities, from hill tribes to fishing villages.

Tourists, who visit for the day to relax, enjoy a seafood lunch and try their hand at shellfish farming, have no problem catching the cockles, which swim free in the water, but the prawns are another matter!

His aim was to address the situation by funneling tourism dollars “to the people who need it most,” while giving tourists the chance to “have new experiences and make personal connections with local people.”

CNN set out to visit three Local Alike community guides to hear their stories…

Read about their experiences HERE.

Crime

45 year old Swede arrested on Koh Chang over $11 million scam

2 hours ago

June 20, 2019

SCREENSHOTS: Manager Online video

45 year old Swedish national, Roger Nils Jonas Karlsson, has been arrested in connection with a multi-million dollar fraud.

He was arrested on Koh Chang, far eastern Thailand near the Cambodian border. Police seized electronic devices and computers, allegedly used in the fraudulent activities relating to his arrest.

Thai police were acting on an Interpol red notice alleging that Karlsson had defrauded more than 3,500 victims of US$11 million.

According to Manager Online, Karlsson admitted to officers that he originally set up a legitimate cryptocurrency investment website but was forced to close the site after the business started to rack up huge losses. But, according to the US Department of Justice, Karlsson was representing himself fraudulently to victims in a scheme to scam potential investors. The report cited one website, easternmetalsecurities.com, which was registered to a fake ID and advertised shares in a product called a “Pre Funded Reversed Pension Plan”.

Karlsson is alleged to have used the site to defraud customers into purchasing shares in the plan for an eventual payout in gold. But complainants allege the funds provided by victims were transferred directly into Karlsson’s personal bank account and have since been used to purchase real estate in Thailand.

He is accused of defrauding 3,575 victims of more than US$11 million.

Karlsson will now be extradited to the US. He had been living on Koh Chang with his Thai wife for eight years.

SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa

Expats

478 mostly-illegal foreigners rounded up in immigration raid

3 hours ago

June 20, 2019

FILE PHOTO – One of the regular round-up of illegal foreigners

Police have netted another 478 mostly-illegal foreigners during surprise raids in more than 200 locations around Thailand yesterday (Wednesday) – most illegal immigrants. The assistant national police chief cited the 34th ASEAN Summit being held in Bangkok (that started today) as part of the security crackdown.

Police and immigration officials checked the documentation of foreigners at 238 different locations around the country, including private schools, hotels, entertainment locations and language schools.

The  says that the raids netted 478 foreigners accused of committing a variety of crimes – 295 illegal immigrants, 26 registered migrant workers (but were working in places other than their registered place of employment) and 24 illegal migrant workers

Seven had overstayed their visa.

Bangkok

Thai DLT to look at legalising GrabCar and GrabBike

5 hours ago

June 20, 2019

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport is toying with the idea of officially legalising the Grab ride-hailing services using private cars and motorcycles through the Grab App.

The DLT say they are already aware of the issue but say amendments would be required to the Land Transport Act if it were to happen. Today they were unable to put a timescale on the necessary amendments if the new Cabinet were to instruct the changes.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumajaithai Party, went to the last election with a party policy of legalising GrabCar and GrabBike. Saksayam Chidchob, secretary-general of Bhumajaithai, is poised to become the new transport minister as part of the pre-PM vote negotiations where ministerial portfolios were dangled as carrots to secure votes for Prayut Chan-o-cha before the parliamentary session where he was elected.

There has been massive push-back from the country’s traditional taxis, tuk tuks and ‘win’ (motorbike taxis) who have held an almost gang-like monopoly over the services for decades. There has been protests and violence making headlines in the past year as the traditional services try and stave off the legalising of the new-technology services.

Read The Thaiger story HERE.

Grab services are already widely popular around Thailand but the law has been fairly opaque about the issue and enforcement has been perfunctory up to now.

The DLT have said they believe that overseas ride-hailing experiences may need to be studied and that other changes would need to be made eg. will Grab providers need to have a public driving license?

The DLTs ‘Taxi OK’ App, released to provide an App-booking experience for the current taxi services, has been a big failure.

Meanwhile, the Grab Car and Grab Bike services in Bangkok, for example, have provided users with a superior and reliable experience, usually less expensive than the traditional services. The Grab App shows the identity of the driver, previous votes from passengers, a map showing them coming to pick you up, time-to-arrival and a lot of other features.

Trending