Tourism
5 day long weekend this week, starting with Asahna Bucha Day
This week Thailand will have a long weekend, a very long weekend. From this Wednesday there will be a 5 day break for many Thais although the official holidays, depending who you work for, are only Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14 – Asanha Bucha Day and the start of the Buddhist Lent.
The two days are two of Thailand’s most important religious annual holidays. Both days are alcohol free days, according to Buddhist tradition, and will be imposed across the Kingdom.
With the Wednesday and Thursday officially public holidays, many workplaces have also declared the Friday as a public holiday to make a dull 5 day long weekend. Many schools are also declaring the Friday as a public holiday as well.
Thais and Buddhists will head to their local temples on the Wednesday for Asahna Bucha Day. The auspicious day marks the day when the Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Benares in India over 2,500 years ago.
Like many other Buddhist festivals and holidays, Asahna Bucha (also written as Asalha Puja and other English equivalents) is a day when Thai Buddhists will make merit and visit the local wat. Traditionally, candles are amongst the items donated to the wat for Asahna Bucha and processions featuring candles are held at various towns in Thailand.
The exact date of the holiday is determined by the waxing moon and the lunar months, but is usually held in July or August each year. This year it is July 13. It’s also the start of the period of Buddhist Lent.
Local people will also ‘wian tian’ which involves walking around the wat with a lit candle, lotus flowers and incense. The day after Asahna Bucha is another significant day with Wan Khao Phansa marking the start of the three-month ‘Phansa’ period which is sometimes referred to as ‘Buddhist Lent’.
All nightlife will be closed on the Wednesday and Thursday nights. There will also be a 48 hour ban on the sale of alcohol. Restaurants, hotels and convenience stores will be unable to sell alcohol during this period.
All government offices in Thailand, including immigration offices, will be closed over the five day break and will reopen on July 18.
Thailand’s battered tourism industry will be hoping for a surge of domestic travel over the 5 days.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mobile phone growth to increase 400% in next three years across Asia Pacific
5 day long weekend this week, starting with Asahna Bucha Day
Raising King and Queen Pillars Ceremony near Lieb Tang Rodfai Road in Pattaya
Spanish woman drowns in eastern Thailand, French man missing
Man who shot former Japanese PM reveals hateful motivation
A jump in Thailand’s Consumer Confidence Index
Poll: 92% don’t earn more than their expenses, oil price main factor
Thaiger Charity feat. Bangkok Community Help Foundation
Officials say Thailand’s Covid-19 cases to peak in September
Sri Lanka PM offers to resign amidst enraged protests
Prachin Buri shocked by suicide of local official’s wife
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Buddha Days, Full Moon Party brings 5-day holiday surge to Surat
Mobile app connects tourists to police & Thai rap song threat to national security | Weekend Update
Thai woman thought she had found true love, only to end up behind bars.
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Thailand News Today | Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
Renowned economist says Covid-19 was born in US bio-lab
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Crime20 hours ago
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
- Economy4 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
- Education4 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Tourism4 days ago
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
- Economy4 days ago
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
- Road deaths3 days ago
Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured
Recent comments: