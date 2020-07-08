Thailand Post introducing “smart” technology | The Thaiger

Technology
Thailand Post introducing “smart” technology
Thailand Post says it is switching to “smart” mailboxes in an effort to make the state enterprise more hi-tech. The company says it’s working with the state-owned telecoms company CAT Telecom to produce the mailboxes that will use “Internet of Things” technology to detect when parcels are deposited.
A report in Nation Thailand today explains that the boxes will be fitted with sensors, which means each time someone drops a letter or package into a box, the data can be transmitted to the nearest post office. Korkit Danchaivichit, Thailand Post’s president, says this will hopefully lead to collections being more efficiently managed.
“Each time mail and packages are dropped in these smart mailboxes, the data will be sent to the nearest Thailand Post office, where staff can monitor the mailboxes’ status via personal computers, smartphones, or tablets. The platform can also log the number of items being dropped in the box along with the date and time stamp, which will help collection staff manage their schedules efficiently and promote users’ confidence that their mail is monitored and accounted for at all times, reducing the risk of lost mail.”
Korkit says that the postal service currently deals with over 1.6 billion items each year and that the new initiative will eventually see up to 22,000 smart mailboxes installed around the country.
“Currently Thailand Post is handling more than 1.6 billion mailings and packages each year, and we are planning to install 1,000 smart mailboxes in Bangkok and its perimeter areas within 2020 to streamline the collection process. By the end of 2021, we aim to install up to 22,000 smart mailboxes nationwide to cover the increasing needs of customers, especially those in e-commerce and logistics industries.”
Meanwhile, Korkit adds that CAT Telecom is also offering free high-speed internet to customers at all Thailand Post branches.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
World
iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones
If you looking to buy the latest iPhone, the iPhone 12, it may be good to know that you may be getting less than you bargained for. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who spoke to Apple blog 9to5Mac, Apple is looking to drop accessories such as iPhone charging cable, adaptor or headphones so it can sell its next-generation phone at a similar price to the iPhone 11.
They also claim this will also help the company’s electronic waste footprint and reduce the amount of packaging around the new iPhones. And of course, it also would save Apple a few dollars by not including these extras.
According to EU officials, the changes would make customers’ lives easier and help the environment, with estimates showing that old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year.
Although, earlier this year, the European Parliament announced that all mobile phone makers should include a standard charger which would work across all phones and tablets.
In response to this request, Apple pushed back by stating that by creating a universal charger, it would actually create more electronic waste and will additionally be an inconvenience to millions of people. The release of the new iPhone 12 is expected in September.
SOURCE: Sky News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thai Chana is coming to an MRT station near you…
As social distancing requirements are eased on public transport, the Thai government says that from today, passengers must check in and out of the capital’s metro and Skytrain services through the Thai Chana platform.
Officials from both the MRT and BTS services say passengers are also asked to refrain from talking during their journey and to adhere to the 1 metre social distancing rule while waiting on platforms. All passengers must also agree to temperature checks on arrival at stations, as well as wearing masks both on the platform and during their journey. The State Railway of Thailand has not yet said if the same measures will be required on the Airport Rail Link service.
The Thai Chana platform has been in use since May, when the government introduced it to help contact-tracing in the event of any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. It has had a mixed response from the public, and lax enforcement in some places, with the government admitting the technology is unable to issue alerts to users.
SOURCE: Coconuts
World
China’s second-richest is an ex-Google employee
Apparently, working for any kind of technology company in today’s world can reap massive wealth. That’s the case for one of China’s citizens who became the second richest person in the nation after previously working for Google.
Colin Huang is valued at $45.4 billion by Forbes, placing him second in China after Tencent’s Pony Ma after his e-commerce company Pinduoduo recently saw an increase in sales. Huang was formerly a Microsoft intern and then spent three years as an engineer at Google.
From there he founded his e-commerce company in 2015, which recently experienced rising popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Shoppers on the website say they find it more economical as they are able to come together to purchase more units at a lower price in a term called “team purchases.”
The company, however, isn’t inclusive to bargain deals as customers can also play games on-site where they are sometimes able to receive free gifts. It seems to offer more than one way to benefit from clicking on the site is working as Huang has beaten out Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the Forbes ranking.
Despite Huang’s recent ranking, he is still far behind Jeff Bezos who is estimated at $162.2 billion after founding Amazon.
SOURCE: BBC
Clyde James
July 8, 2020 at 1:46 pm
That’s great by cross-referencing people’s locations to the mail deposits you could then determine who deposited the package. That way if they made a deposit of illegal drugs, a bomb, or a load of biological warfare virus they could be tracked down and notified of the success or failure of their endeavors.