Technology
Mobile phone growth to increase 400% in next three years across Asia Pacific
Over the next three years, the expansion of 5G connectivity in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase by 400%. GSM Association, a conglomerate of telecom operators worldwide, says the ‘metaverse’ and greater uptake in the latest generation of smartphones is fuelling the growth.
The GSM Association is an industry organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. More than 750 mobile operators are full GSMA members and a further 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem are associate members – Wikipedia
Their latest report says that 96% of the region’s population is covered by mobile broadband networks, but that only 44% of the same population are covered by mobile 4G and 5G services. That figure is expected to climb to 52% by 2025.
The “Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2022” report says that, whilst the technology is there, the creators, mobile phone makers and local telcos aren’t working together enough to take advantage of the opportunities presented by 5G speed.
“Mobile technologies and services generated 5% of the region’s GDP in 2021, which equates to US$770 billion of economic value.”
The industry also now supports nearly 9 million jobs across the Asia-Pacific region.
Asia-Pacific is the part of the world near the western Pacific Ocean. The Asia-Pacific region varies in area depending on context, but it generally includes East Asia, Oceania, the Russian Far East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.
The GSMA highlighted 5G services are commercially available in 14 markets, with India and Vietnam expected to go live in the coming months. It also noted 5G has significant room to grow in the region, particularly in South and Southeast Asia.
The report also predicts that 5G connections number more than 400 million over the next 3 years, around 14% of the region’s total mobile connections.
“Progress is more advanced in countries such as Australia, Japan and South Korea.”
Last November in Thailand, True Corporation (aka. True) and Total Access Communication (aka. DTAC), the second and third largest mobile operators in Thailand, announced a plan to consolidate and establish a new company that would be able to accelerate technology advancement and scale.
If it goes ahead, the newly combined business will take on Thailand’s largest telco, AIS.
Meanwhile, last week’s announcement by AIS on its proposal to acquire broadband provider Triple T Broadband is expected to complicate Thailand’s communications regulator’s decision on the fate of the merger between True Corporation and DTAC.
“For operators, building innovative partnerships is crucial in a period when the telecoms industry is looking to leverage next-generation technologies to drive new consumer and enterprise opportunities.”
SOURCE: Mobile World Live
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mobile phone growth to increase 400% in next three years across Asia Pacific
5 day long weekend this week, starting with Asahna Bucha Day
Raising King and Queen Pillars Ceremony near Lieb Tang Rodfai Road in Pattaya
Spanish woman drowns in eastern Thailand, French man missing
Man who shot former Japanese PM reveals hateful motivation
A jump in Thailand’s Consumer Confidence Index
Poll: 92% don’t earn more than their expenses, oil price main factor
Thaiger Charity feat. Bangkok Community Help Foundation
Officials say Thailand’s Covid-19 cases to peak in September
Sri Lanka PM offers to resign amidst enraged protests
Prachin Buri shocked by suicide of local official’s wife
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Buddha Days, Full Moon Party brings 5-day holiday surge to Surat
Mobile app connects tourists to police & Thai rap song threat to national security | Weekend Update
Thai woman thought she had found true love, only to end up behind bars.
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Thailand News Today | Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
Renowned economist says Covid-19 was born in US bio-lab
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Crime20 hours ago
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
- Economy4 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
- Education4 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Tourism4 days ago
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
- Economy4 days ago
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
- Road deaths3 days ago
Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured
Recent comments: