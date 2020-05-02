Surat Thani governor confirms that residents coming back from Phuket will be quarantined | The Thaiger

Hot News
Surat Thani governor confirms that residents coming back from Phuket will be quarantined
With the exodus of people from Phuket heading back to their home provinces, officials from Surat Thani have confirmed that they will be quarantined at home for 14 days when they arrive. Surat Thani is about a 3-4 hour drive north-east from Phuket.
The Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto has ordered all district chiefs in the province to quarantine visitors heading north off Phuket after 1,143 people registered to return to their homes in Surat Thani.
“We will consider these people as travellers from a high-risk territory and therefore they will be subjected to mandatory 14 day home quarantine.”
“The quarantine will be closely supervised by public health officials as well as district chiefs, village headmen and district administration offices, whereas the travellers must report their health status via telephone every day.”
Thousands of residents and inter-provincial workers from Phuket, trapped for the last month due to Covid-19 and the complete shutdown of the island’s tourist industry, began leaving yesterday. The lockdown was soon reimposed after the road from Phuket to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint became jammed with with cars from tao early as 5am, stretching back several kilometres. Some 40,000 people have registered to cross the bridge back to the Thai mainland. Their departures are now being spaced out over the next week.
Surat Thani has reported 18 cases so far and all the patients have recovered, making the province Covid-19 free at the moment.
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
“The meeting was informal and lasted about an hour, during which the association presented 4 proposals to help travel businesses affected by the Covid-19 situation, as follows:
- Consider paying compensation to employees of tourism businesses that had to close due to Covid-19.
- Provide additional low interest loans of 10 billion baht to tourism operators.
- When the situation improves, domestic travel will be able to recover first.
- Consider lowering or waiving 7% VAT for inbound and outbound tour operators.
Currently the Social Security Office provides compensation of only 62% of daily wages based on a maximum 15,000 baht salary, and only for 90 days, to employees who had to temporarily stop working. Therefore, says Wichit, the government should require related agencies to organise meetings, seminars and similar activities through members of ATTA to promote domestic tourism and provide business to the tourism operators.
Hello world! Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 day absence
Dispelling recent rumours that he was in a “vegetative state” or even dead after an apparent heart attack and a botched surgery, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has resurfaced and made his first public appearance after a 20 day absence. Well, either him or a very good replica.
North Korean state media reported today that he “celebrated the completion of a fertiliser factory near Pyongyang, the hermit nation’s capital.
North Korea’s state news agency Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim attended the ceremony yesterday with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many pundits predicted would take over if her brother were suddenly unable to run the show.
The state Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of Kim wearing black and smiling as he waddled around the factory and cut a huge red ribbon.
The KCNA said workers broke into “thunderous cheers” for Kim, who it said is “guiding the nation in a struggle to build a self-reliant economy in the face of ‘head wind’ by hostile forces,'” a clear reference to US-led sanctions over the country’s nuclear ambitions, though the report made no direct mention of Washington or Seoul.
The agency said Kim “warmly acknowledged the workers” and said his late father and grandfather “would be greatly pleased” that the factory was completed.
US President Donald Trump declined to comment about Kim’s reappearance this week but remarked that he would “have something to say about it at the appropriate time.”
It was the autocratic ruler’s first public appearance since April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers’ Party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 coronavirus and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the powerful decisionmaking political bureau of the party’s central committee, a move that confirmed her substantial role in the government.
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.
The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.
They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.
4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.
