image
image
Surat Thani governor confirms that residents coming back from Phuket will be quarantined

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Surat Thani governor confirms that residents coming back from Phuket will be quarantined | The Thaiger
With the exodus of people from Phuket heading back to their home provinces, officials from Surat Thani have confirmed that they will be quarantined at home for 14 days when they arrive. Surat Thani is about a 3-4 hour drive north-east from Phuket.

The Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto has ordered all district chiefs in the province to quarantine visitors heading north off Phuket after 1,143 people registered to return to their homes in Surat Thani.

“We will consider these people as travellers from a high-risk territory and therefore they will be subjected to mandatory 14 day home quarantine.”

“The quarantine will be closely supervised by public health officials as well as district chiefs, village headmen and district administration offices, whereas the travellers must report their health status via telephone every day.”

Thousands of residents and inter-provincial workers from Phuket, trapped for the last month due to Covid-19 and the complete shutdown of the island’s tourist industry, began leaving yesterday. The lockdown was soon reimposed after the road from Phuket to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint became jammed with with cars from tao early as 5am, stretching back several kilometres. Some 40,000 people have registered to cross the bridge back to the Thai mainland. Their departures are now being spaced out over the next week.

Surat Thani has reported 18 cases so far and all the patients have recovered, making the province Covid-19 free at the moment.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators

Anukul

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators | The Thaiger
PHOTO: facebook@prayutofficial
PM Prayut Chan-cha, today posted a picture of himself in a meeting with the Thai Tourism Business Association on his official Facebook page, with the following message:
“The other day, I had a meeting with small and medium sized business associations to listen to the situation they are in and asked them to give suggestions to me directly. In addition to the government agencies that are currently working hard to help the Thai people, as I said before, in this critical and complicated times of the Covid-19crisis it is our duty to fight together as a united nation. We must work together in every sector, every business group and every Thai citizen.”
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators | News by The Thaiger
Associaton of Thai Travel Agents president Wichit Prakorbkosol revealed that the meeting with the PM was to discuss measures to help operators and employees in the tourism sector.

“The meeting was informal and lasted about an hour, during which the association presented 4 proposals to help travel businesses affected by the Covid-19 situation, as follows:

  • Consider paying compensation to employees of tourism businesses that had to close due to Covid-19.
  • Provide additional low interest loans of 10 billion baht to tourism operators.
  • When the situation improves, domestic travel will be able to recover first.
  • Consider lowering or waiving 7% VAT for inbound and outbound tour operators.

Currently the Social Security Office provides compensation of only 62% of daily wages based on a maximum 15,000 baht salary, and only for 90 days, to employees who had to temporarily stop working. Therefore, says Wichit, the government should require related agencies to organise meetings, seminars and similar activities through members of ATTA to promote domestic tourism and provide business to the tourism operators.

SOURCE: The Nation

Politics

Hello world! Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 day absence

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Hello world! Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 day absence | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AFP

Dispelling recent rumours that he was in a “vegetative state” or even dead after an apparent heart attack and a botched surgery, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has resurfaced and made his first public appearance after a 20 day absence. Well, either him or a very good replica.

North Korean state media reported today that he “celebrated the completion of a fertiliser factory near Pyongyang, the hermit nation’s capital.

North Korea’s state news agency Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim attended the ceremony yesterday with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many pundits predicted would take over if her brother were suddenly unable to run the show.

The state Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of Kim wearing black and smiling as he waddled around the factory and cut a huge red ribbon.

Hello world! Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 day absence | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: KCNA via Reuters

The KCNA said workers broke into “thunderous cheers” for Kim, who it said is “guiding the nation in a struggle to build a self-reliant economy in the face of ‘head wind’ by hostile forces,'” a clear reference to US-led sanctions over the country’s nuclear ambitions, though the report made no direct mention of Washington or Seoul.

The agency said Kim “warmly acknowledged the workers” and said his late father and grandfather “would be greatly pleased” that the factory was completed.

US President Donald Trump declined to comment about Kim’s reappearance this week but remarked that he would “have something to say about it at the appropriate time.”

It was the autocratic ruler’s first public appearance since April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers’ Party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 coronavirus and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the powerful decisionmaking political bureau of the party’s central committee, a move that confirmed her substantial role in the government.

Speculation about his health was rampant after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday, for the first time since assuming power in 2011.

Without providing evidence, state media reported he was “carrying out routine activities outside public view,” such as sending greetings to the leaders of Syria, Cuba and South Africa and expressing gratitude to workers building tourist facilities in the coastal town of Wonsan, where some speculated he was staying.

South Korea, which has at best a mixed record of tracking Pyongyang’s ruling elite, downplayed rumours that Kim, believed to be 36, was in poor health following surgery.

The possibly of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of the secretive, nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the US mainland, while diplomacy between Kim and Trump has stalled.

Following an unusually provocative run of missile and nuclear tests in 2017, Kim used the Winter Olympics in South Korea to initiate diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018. This led to a surprising series of summits, including three between Kim and Trump himself, as Kim pursued diplomacy in hopes of ending crippling economic sanctions and obtaining security guarantees.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Kim’s absence in past weeks. In 2014, Kim vanished from the public eye for nearly six weeks and then reappeared with a cane. South Korea’s spy agency said he’d had a cyst removed from his ankle.

Analysts say his health could increasingly become a factor in the years ahead: he’s obese, smokes and drinks, and has a family history of heart issues.

If he’s suddenly unable to rule, may analysts said his sister will be installed as leader to continue Pyongyang’s dynasty that began after World War II. But others question whether core members of the country’s elite, mostly men in their 60s or 70s, wouldn’t accept a young, untested female leader who lacks military credentials. Some predict a collective leadership or violent power struggles.

SOURCE: AP

Crime

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand

5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.

They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison | News by The Thaiger

4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Continue Reading

