Road deaths

Road safety campaign aimed at Thailand’s motorbike riders

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Derek Marshall
Thailand’s road safety record is once again up for discussion, with the launch of yet another safety campaign. In this instance, officials are focusing on motorbikes, which account for the vast majority of road traffic accidents in the kingdom. According to a Bangkok Post report, around 80% of bike accidents result in deaths. From Monday, a new campaign in the capital aims to tackle the crisis, starting with the actual enforcement of existing traffic laws.

The campaign is being launched by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, in partnership with the police and non-governmental organisations. Dr Taejing Siripanich from the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation says since January of this year, 10,926 people have died in motorbike accidents, 686 of them in Bangkok.

Damrongsak Kittipraphat from the Royal Thai Police says the campaign will focus on urban roads, as well as communities and areas near schools and educational facilities. The Bangkok Post reports that a number of food delivery companies are also participating in the campaign. Officials are urging motorists who see other road users breaking traffic laws to send video clips to the police or the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation.

The Bangkok Post has summarised some of the most common driving offences seen in Thailand and the corresponding penalty. Drivers who intentionally use the wrong lane risk a maximum fine of 500 baht, while those who run a red light can be fined up to 1,000 baht. Riding a bike on the pavement carries a fine of between 400 and 1,000 baht, along with an extra fine of 5,000 baht maximum for violating city cleanliness laws. Reckless drivers face a fine of between 400 and 1,000 baht.

Meanwhile, motorbike drivers who violate traffic laws and damage other parties in a road traffic accident can face additional penalties, including up to 3 months’ imprisonment and a fine of between 2,000 and 10,000 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

