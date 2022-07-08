Connect with us

Road deaths

Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured

A Norwegian man drove his car off a cliff and into a ravine at a view point in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand yesterday. His Thai mother-in-law died from her injuries and 5 more were injured in the crash.

Jorn Silva of Norwegian nationality was driving the car and inside were his wife Suwandee Silva, his daughters Natalie and Inthira Silva, his father-in-law Prasern Singthong and his mother-in-law Lamai Singthong.

Police from Sichon Police Station received a report that a car with a total of 6 people inside had fallen into the ravine at Thong Yang Bay view point in Khanom district. Police and volunteers from Tai Tek Xiang Ting rescue team rushed to the scene to find a white 7-seater car badly damaged in the ravine. The car fell more than 20 metres and flipped over multiple times.

The rescue team rushed all 6 people to Sichon Hospital, where Lamai Singthong later died from her injuries. All other family members were treated for their injuries and are in a stable condition.

Jorn, his wife and daughters had recently returned from a trip in Norway and had decided to take Prasern and Lamai on a sightseeing trip in the Gulf of Thailand when the incident happened.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown but it is expected that Jorn lost control of the vehicle, causing it to come off the road and fall down the steep slope of the ravine.

SOURCE: KhaoSod, MGR Online

 

Avatar

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

