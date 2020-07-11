Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon

Jack Burton

4 mins ago

Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Officers of Thailand’s Police Region 2, covering the entire eastern region, displayed a huge cache of weapons seized so far in a crackdown this month. The news was released yesterday at a press briefing at the Region 2 headquarters in Chon Buri.

From July 3-9, police of Region 2, comprising 8 provinces: Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trad, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Sa Kaeo, seized 334 firearms, 1,356 rounds of ammunition, 5 bombs, and arrested 291 suspects.

A spokesman said they’re a mission to rid the region of crime and have been working continuously toward this goal, especially in light of the recent increase in violent and gun-related incidents. He said their efforts are a major step to make the streets safer.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world. About 1 in 10 people in Thailand legally own a gun. It’s estimated that there are more than 6 million registered guns in a country with a population of 69 million.

Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

