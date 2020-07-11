Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon | The Thaiger

Officers of Thailand’s Police Region 2, covering the entire eastern region, displayed a huge cache of weapons seized so far in a crackdown this month. The news was released yesterday at a press briefing at the Region 2 headquarters in Chon Buri.

From July 3-9, police of Region 2, comprising 8 provinces: Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trad, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Sa Kaeo, seized 334 firearms, 1,356 rounds of ammunition, 5 bombs, and arrested 291 suspects.

A spokesman said they’re a mission to rid the region of crime and have been working continuously toward this goal, especially in light of the recent increase in violent and gun-related incidents. He said their efforts are a major step to make the streets safer.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world. About 1 in 10 people in Thailand legally own a gun. It’s estimated that there are more than 6 million registered guns in a country with a population of 69 million.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News