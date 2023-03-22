Phuket motorbike accident kills woman, seriously injures man

Another tragic motorbike accident has claimed a life in Phuket.

A motorbike accident killed a woman and seriously injured a man on Phuket’s Patong-Kamala road last night. Police were notified of the accident at 9.50pm, The Phuket News reported.

Police and emergency responders arrived on the scene about 100 metres away from Panya restaurant. There, they found a blue and black Honda Click motorbike heavily damaged in the middle of the road.

The body of the woman, 49 year old Khon Kaen native Petthip Namman, was lying about 20 metres away. The team also found a man, 28 year old Jeeranai Khamjoi, seriously injured. Jeeranai was unconscious and had a weak pulse.

Emergency responders provided Jeeranai with CPR and rushed him to Patong Hospital. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in the main city district.

After an initial investigation, police said that Petthip and Jeeranjai were driving at a high speed from Kamala towards Patong when the driver lost control on a curve. This sent the motorbike flying and carrying the two into large rocks beside the road.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This news comes after another person was killed in a motorbike crash in Phuket earlier this month.

The victim, 24 year old Thanongsak Raiyai, was killed on Thepkrasattri Road in Tambon Thepkassatri after he hit a sign.

The Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Road Safety Centre reported 2,440 road accidents during the annual “7 dangerous days” (December 29 to January 4) when people head to their hometowns to mark the new year.

During this time there were 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths, with Surat Thani having the highest number of accidents at 79 and Kanchanaburi with the highest number of injuries at 81. Chiang Rai recorded the most deaths at 15.