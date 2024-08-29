Six arrested at unlicenced beauty clinics in Rayong and Phuket

Police officers raided four clinics, arresting six individuals for employing unlicensed doctors in beauty treatments. In another case, an unlicenced Chinese medicine practitioner was detained for claiming ancestral knowledge.

Police and health officials announced the results of two significant cases yesterday, August 28, at the Central Investigation Bureau. The first case involved searches of medical facilities, residences, and spa massage parlours converted into medical clinics in Rayong and Phuket provinces. Six suspects were arrested, including one clinic owner and five unlicensed doctors.

These individuals had been using registered cosmetics products improperly by injecting them into clients’ bodies, using unregistered medicines, and employing unlicensed personnel for medical treatments. Police seized over 200 items, including registered and unregistered medicines, medical equipment, improperly labelled cosmetics, and other medical supplies worth over 280,000 baht.

“This operation is a continuation of efforts to crack down on facilities producing, distributing, and using the infiNAdi Nad+ product improperly.”

Despite the product’s registration being revoked, several beauty clinics still used it for unapproved purposes, including injecting it into clients’ bodies. Police identified over 200 other beauty clinics across the country suspected of similar illegal activities and plan to investigate and take action if necessary.

In the second case, Police Colonel Anuwat Rakcharoen reported the arrest of 61 year old Ah Ying, a stateless individual claiming to be a Chinese medicine doctor, in Phang Nga province. Ah Ying had been operating a clinic in Bang Toei, providing acupuncture and bloodletting services without proper credentials.

The arrest followed complaints from patients who experienced side effects such as palpitations, anaemia, and painful bruising at needle sites. Additionally, the clinic was found to be improperly disposing of infectious waste, posing a public health risk.

Ah Ying claimed to have inherited Chinese medical knowledge from his ancestors and had been practising for four years. However, due to the adverse effects reported by patients and the unsanitary disposal of medical waste, police intervened.

Ah Ying faces charges under the Medical Profession Act, the Medical Facilities Act, and the Health Professional Act, reported KhaoSod.