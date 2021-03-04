Thai musician and activist has bail request turned down | The Thaiger

Protests
Thai musician and activist has bail request turned down
The Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy”, has had his bail request declined. The singer was arrested at Ratchathani Hospital, in the central province of Ayutthaya on charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. He is accused of being 1 of 3 people to set fire to a portrait of HM the King outside Bangkok’s Khlong Prem Central Prison on the night of February 28.
The Criminal Court turned down the request on the grounds that it considers Chaiamorn a flight risk. The singer’s mother had offered a bail payment of 90,000 baht. The singer has been allowed to remain at the Police General Hospital in the Pathumwan district of the capital for the next 12 days. He will be under police custody while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a high fall. Officers say they will meet with the singer’s doctor today to determine when he can be discharged and transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the singer’s mother reportedly plans to propose bail of 500,000 baht in a second attempt today.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
UPDATE: Thai singer “Ammy” arrested for allegedly setting fire to royal portrait
UPDATE: A popular Thai singer from the band Bottom Blues was arrested in Ayutthaya on lèse majesté charges for allegedly setting a portrait of HM the King on fire. Yesterday, the Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for those suspected of burning a portrait of HM the King outside a Bangkok prison on Sunday. Police earlier denied arresting the singer, Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka“Ammy.”
Police say the singer was arrested in a rented room at around 12:40am this morning. He told police he was sick and requested to be taken to the hospital.
Ammy wrote a post on his Facebook page confessing to burning the royal portrait, saying he is ashamed and disappointed in himself and it was a foolish idea that put him in danger. He adds that there is a hidden, symbolic meaning behind the burning of the portrait and he hopes everyone understands it.
Original story…
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied reports that the Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy” has been arrested. The musician and 2 other people are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King. The Bangkok Post reports that his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Piya Tawichai from the MPB says there is no record of the musician being taken into custody. He was responding to local media reports that Chai-amorn had been arrested.
“We haven’t received any report that Mr Chai-amorn was arrested or put in police custody.”
Chai-amorn and 2 others face charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. They are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King outside Klongprem Central Prison in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Sunday morning. They also face charges of damaging state property.
It’s understood officers conducted a search for the musician yesterday, following the Criminal Court’s approval of arrest warrants for the 3 suspects. Piya says the MPB has sufficient evidence to back up the charges, including CCTV footage at the scene of the crime. It’s reported that Chai-amorn got out of a vehicle in order to set fire to the portrait, while the other 2 suspects remained in the car.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended police action against protesters taking part in Sunday’s anti-government rally in Bangkok. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets in an effort to drive protesters back from the PM’s residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, King’s Guard. The PM insists the actions were in line with international standards.
“I insist the crowd-control measures were in accordance with international standards and police did not violate the protesters’ rights.”
The PM has also criticised some media outlets for their reporting of the rally, claiming they only focused on officers’ use of force against protesters. 33 people were injured at the rally – 23 police officers and 10 protesters. One police officer, named in a Bangkok Post report as Wiwat Sinprasert, died of heart failure. 22 protesters have been arrested, 4 of whom are minors who will have their cases heard in the Central Juvenile and Family Court.
Phukphong Phongpetra from the MPB says the use of rubber bullets was necessary in order to stop things getting out of control. He says protesters also gathered outside Din Daeng and Suthisarn police stations, where they set fire to police cars. He claims 90 officers were injured in the clashes, with 27 receiving hospital treatment.
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the measures used by police were not aimed at dispersing protesters, but rather to arrest anyone using violence against officers. He claims this latest protest was different to others, in that some activists kicked things off by attacking police officers.
“We’ve discussed it several times that we will enforce the laws where necessary. If the protesters didn’t harm officers or destroy barriers, we wouldn’t have had to act. And the protesters, they were unable to control each other.”
Opposition politicians have slammed the measures used against protesters, with Rangsiman Rome from the Move Forward Party claiming police fired rubber bullets at random and not at any particular targets.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Coming up today… the fallout from yesterday’s latest protest violence in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand who got it, and a major drug haul along the Mekong.
But first we’ll start up north where Lampang Province is joining other northern provinces todday by putting a total fire ban in place from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also started a ban on all deliberately lit fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one in place.
The bans are timely after a horrid weekend of air pollution in many of Thailand’s provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as the tourist destination of Phuket where visibility was down to about 1 kilometre and the smell of smoke was noticeable.
Whilst up in the north… 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand.
Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlours in Myanmar in areas near the border, have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The establishments have also attracted plenty of Thais looking for well-paid work across the border.
In a major bust along the Mekong River, a notorious hotzone for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.
Now to the weekend violence as the protests resume where they left off last year…
At least 22 people were arrested during the major Bangkok protest yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the Thai PM’s residence. It’s been reported that one officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure.
At least 33 people were injured… that includes 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500-2,000 activists from the Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since protests began in July of last year.
And Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first of China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially planned to be the first to kick off Thailand’s immunisation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to problems with paperwork, the PM’s injection was postponed.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai musician and activist has bail request turned down
Airline executive arrested for failure to pay wages of 150 workers
Social distancing for Songkran, Thailand’s New Year water festival
First golf quarantine guests complete stay at central Thailand resort
Facebook removes “information-influencing” pages linked to Thai military
Thai industry representatives push government on vaccine passport policy
When can we travel again? World Covid Travel Update | VIDEO
Thailand tourism sector seeks to reopen the country by July
Thailand News Today | Dodgy vaccine doctor nabbed,Pattaya club raided for ‘explicit’ shows | March 3
UPDATE: Thai singer “Ammy” arrested for allegedly setting fire to royal portrait
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
WildAid launches ad campaign in Thailand to raise awareness about illegal wildlife trade
“Sawadee Thailand” travel insurance covers Covid-19 medical expenses
Muay Thai added to European Games 2023
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
Surveys show Thailand still one of the top holiday choices post-pandemic
Day trip to Bangkok’s closest island – Koh Si Chang | VIDEO
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
45 new cases today, 37 local‐Covid‐19‐Update
Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Public Health Minister gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Thailand
- Cannabis3 days ago
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
- Bangkok3 days ago
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
- Thailand3 days ago
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
- Bangkok4 days ago
Royal Thai Police accused of “ticket” promotion system to buy senior positions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated